Owens cares about one thing. Fame. She stumbled on a way to get it.
Don’t forget fortune. She’s a grifter like Rump.
Thank you SE. We need more commentators like yourself and less like Miss Owen’s.
yeah if your not a democrat your not black
@Kevin Mark if you don’t know how to use “You’re” properly, then you’re not educated.
@Dixie Longate you’re right
What?! Wives don’t make their husbands sandwiches anymore? Oh, no. I’ll starve. (That’s a joke) Thanks for the commentary, SE. I like you, even if you are a Republican.
Wait wait…make sandwiches great again!😊
@tom lund LOL. Absolutely!
All that matters to Owen’s is the grift
Look at the Source ! You giving that gal too much credit 😂😂
There you go,
I listen all the way to the end only to hear you make total sense.
As a spinal cord injured person that wears medical devices, I’m happy to learn about these garments.
I thought that was capitalism at its best. Identifying a need and designing a solution offered at mass scale, I’m sure their investors will be pleased. It will normalize shapeware for all bodies….. McMitch and D.ump could both benefit by looking 20lbs less and firmer, you know how cameras can be! 😹
I’m convinced she’s not all there. It’s like saying why are you using a 4:11 person for an advert
Smart and good commentary
Owens would have sold-out Harriet Tubman to her masters.
@Bell District EXCUSE ME??? 🇯🇲
🤣🤣🤣☠️ for sure
And called her …weak and simpatico.
BS
Correction, Candice would own slaves as well.
More SE Cupp!!
SE Cupp I always love seeing your reporting, you look amazing. Thank you 😊
It’s not just that Librarian look, her smarts make her hot. Did I mention that Librarian look?
@Chris Kelly 🤮🤮🤮
Wow!!!+ S.E.CUPP PERFECTLY SAID!!! WELL DONE !!! A+
@Troy Hardie dude don’t waste your time it’s a bot account 😂 and you see those likes on this bot account comments are all likes from other bot accounts. 😂
@Bobby Shayne I’m aware lol..
Agree🙈
Trump ✊
Someone should build a time machine and strand Candace Owens in 1930. Then she can get educated in inclusiveness.
EXACTLY!
Agreed.
S.E please, invite Candace to a one-on-one debate and really address the issues you point out in person and in real time.
Well said… and the same can be said about Greene, Boebert, Jordan, and the rest of the maga minions. Love SE Cupp!!
Agree 💯
Go Cupp !! You gained your traction on your political wheels Welcome to Club Sanity as it confronts
Club Insanity Who knows what may happen next
I respect Owens for not being a perpetual victim bc society said she should be. I have many black friends who complain their life did not turn out the way they wanted because of racism. Racism exists, but it can be over come. I came from a poor family from Mississippi. I worked and paid my way through undergrad. It was very difficult, but I accepted the difficulties involved to make something of myself. Took out loans for med school and paid my loans off by making sacrifices.
My husband of 30 years and my grown children have the same work ethic that moved us up. We did not sit around waiting for a hand out. Besides, I think it’s real distasteful when a white woman tells another black woman how she should feel as a black woman.
👎🏿💯
Owens is the Stacy Dash, millennium edition. 😂😂
S.E. Cupp is the Joseph Goebbels for modern day liberals.
@Rod Let’s keep it classy. You got to bring equivalence in your remarks darling. Let’s don’t go down.
I think it’s wonderful that KK came up with adaptive underwear.I never thought highly of her before but I do now.
Thank you Cupp !