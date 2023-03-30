58 comments

  3. What?! Wives don’t make their husbands sandwiches anymore? Oh, no. I’ll starve. (That’s a joke) Thanks for the commentary, SE. I like you, even if you are a Republican.

    Reply

  7. As a spinal cord injured person that wears medical devices, I’m happy to learn about these garments.

    Reply

  8. I thought that was capitalism at its best. Identifying a need and designing a solution offered at mass scale, I’m sure their investors will be pleased. It will normalize shapeware for all bodies….. McMitch and D.ump could both benefit by looking 20lbs less and firmer, you know how cameras can be! 😹

    Reply

  9. I’m convinced she’s not all there. It’s like saying why are you using a 4:11 person for an advert

    Reply

    1. ​@Troy Hardie dude don’t waste your time it’s a bot account 😂 and you see those likes on this bot account comments are all likes from other bot accounts. 😂

      Reply

  15. Someone should build a time machine and strand Candace Owens in 1930. Then she can get educated in inclusiveness.

    Reply

  16. S.E please, invite Candace to a one-on-one debate and really address the issues you point out in person and in real time.

    Reply

  17. Well said… and the same can be said about Greene, Boebert, Jordan, and the rest of the maga minions. Love SE Cupp!!

    Reply

    2. Go Cupp !! You gained your traction on your political wheels Welcome to Club Sanity as it confronts
      Club Insanity Who knows what may happen next

      Reply

    3. I respect Owens for not being a perpetual victim bc society said she should be. I have many black friends who complain their life did not turn out the way they wanted because of racism. Racism exists, but it can be over come. I came from a poor family from Mississippi. I worked and paid my way through undergrad. It was very difficult, but I accepted the difficulties involved to make something of myself. Took out loans for med school and paid my loans off by making sacrifices.
      My husband of 30 years and my grown children have the same work ethic that moved us up. We did not sit around waiting for a hand out. Besides, I think it’s real distasteful when a white woman tells another black woman how she should feel as a black woman.
      👎🏿💯

      Reply

    2. @Rod  Let’s keep it classy. You got to bring equivalence in your remarks darling. Let’s don’t go down.

      Reply

  19. I think it’s wonderful that KK came up with adaptive underwear.I never thought highly of her before but I do now.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.