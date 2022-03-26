57 comments

    2. @Brendia Reeves i know im not idoit hes in POLAND 🇵🇱 but helping people of Ukraine 🇺🇦!!!!

    3. @Antonieto Sallador thank you, Antonieto. You sound very smart. Please accept Zelensky as your Savior.

  2. Damn as a father it’s absolutely devastating to think what the children must be going through 💔

  3. Thank you Sean for recognizing the importance this message of hope gets out and is expressed tomorrow night.

    2. “I’m in Ukraine right now, but surely people will believe I will be back in California tomorrow!” Who believes this bullsht? Penn is sitting in front of a green screen in California during this “interview.”

    2. @niks lmfao “god put us here”. No wonder you don’t care about Ukrainians but mention everyone else that suffered in this world. Kinda racist of you to complain about how countries are taking in Ukrainians. You must be clueless about how many Africans and Arabs are in Europe.

    3. @maxglide She have done absolutely nothing. She thinks she’s better that the rest of the world though, because she believes in a magic sky wizard that’ll put her in a magical place called heaven.

  5. never really cared for him before but both he and arnold s have won my respect thank you both for speaking out

  6. I can’t even put into words of what a blessing it is for us to have Sean Penn in this world amongst us! His service for his fellow man is just astounding to me! All glory to Ukraine 🇺🇦!
    💛💙💛💙💛💙💛💙💛💙💛💙💛💙💛💙💛

    2. CNN could care less ..they want blood …forget about our troubles here in America ..we need to send Ukraine billions ..watch prices go higher than the moon under Joey…we will pay for all that monster is doing .. DT is the only President in the 21st century that Russia didn’t invade another country He had more regulations on Putin than any time before…Under BO & JB ,..they took over Crimea ..now you see what is happening ..No one in the WH negotiating to keep the peace ..a warmongering clown is there now ..a long time dirty politician ..My mother was tested positive for covid after the jab & I can be fired on my next job if I don’t take one ? Evil administration…Sean on the other hand gets a pass..this is what he does as a person ..good

    3. Sean Penn… Much Love & Respect BUT… That’s Exactly A Putin Move!! The Oscars won’t make a difference in the Least!! But If You Get The Studios To Promise No New Movies For Russia For The Next Couple Years… That Would Be Way Better!!

  7. Thank you SEAN PENN and those working with CORE on the Ukraine Refugee issue. The people of Poland , Sean Penn, and CORE should be commended for their heartfelt generosity.

  8. I’ve never been a fan of Sean Penn but after reading up on his charity and humanitarian work, I’m definitely an admirer of him now. Really good person..
    💛💙💛💙💛💙💛💙💛💙💛💙💛💙💛💙💛💙💛💙💛💙💛💙💛💙💛💙💛💙💛💙💛💙💛💙💛💙💛💙💛💙💛💙💛💙💛💙🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇺🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇺🇦

  9. Sean Penn has such a great heat, a very RARE gem in Hollywood, God bless all the work he’s doing to help the great people of Ukraine 🇺🇦

    1. Rare? He is just a Decker wannabe. Decker has been using the On Cinema platform for years to catapult his political opinions at the Oscars for close to a decade, and nobody does it better. Dekkar forever!

    2. He literally tied Madonna to a chair and beat her with a baseball bat. Where’s the greatness in that?

    4. Sean Penn… Much Love & Respect BUT… That’s Exactly A Putin Move!! The Oscars won’t make a difference in the Least!! But If You Get The Studios To Promise No New Movies For Russia For The Next Couple Years… That Would Be Way Better!!

  10. Love and gratitude to you Sean; for your courage, for stepping up for President Zekenskyy and our Ukrainian brothers and sisters. Thank you, most of all, for being a shining example of what humanity is meant to be! 🙏🏼🇺🇸♥️🇺🇦🙏🏼

  11. This has just made me cry, really beautiful on his part, and most moving words, thank you so much for this.

  12. Conservative dude here…. And I appreciate what Sean Penn does most the time. His intentions are always good.

  13. Sean Penn is doing incredibly difficult selfless work and has been for years, I think he is perhaps one of the very few from Hollywood that has gone beyond words. We just need so much more than speeches now, we need to get in there and physically defeat the evil.

  14. I don’t entirely agree with all of Sean’s politics however I respect on a massive level, his commitment to humanitarian efforts and backing up his words with deeds. Something his critics on the right know very little about.

  15. “So heartbreaking there’s not room for other thoughts.” —Sean Penn Apparently not alone in my overwhelming sadness and anger.

  16. I haven’t always appreciated Sean Penn!
    That has changed. From watching BFG with my school teacher teacher & now seeing his vulnerable heart! I’m sold & totally have his back. Donations on the way! 😎❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

  18. Thank you, Mr. Penn for everything you are doing for Ukraine and our people 🇺🇦 Forever grateful.

  19. Tears come to my eye as Sean’s raw emotion enters my ears. God bless him for being the voice of reason.

  20. So heartwarming words from this person coming from his heart . I’m so impressed… keep up the good work please Mr . Sean Penn !

