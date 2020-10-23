Search on for Survivor after Landslide in Bull Bay – October 23 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more #TVJ videos visit –
Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews
Sad
Thus is so sad
Jah know
Sorry ! I am proud of my Jamaican people for the way they always jump in and help their neighbors. One love one heart ❤
True.
Sorry about DAT
Oh lord have mercy
I’m sorry for your lost , Rip
😔 rip my condolences
Oh God so heartbreaking to c her crying my deepest deepest condolences goes out to her family
May God grant the family strength to face this tragedy.
Good
I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.
Everyday pure sadness
So sorry ❤🙏🏾❤
Drainage is such a problem
In Jamaica! Disgrace!
Germs! Germs! Germs!
Misery in JAMAICA!
I’m proud of my Jamaican people.
WE just think THE PARISH COUNCILS ALWAYS OPRESS
THE POOR PEOPLE TRYING TO MAKE A LIVING! OVERSEA
GOVERNMENT HAVE SO MUCH IN PLACE FOR SMALL TIME BUSINESS
IN THIS CORONA VIRUS TIME!
THESE MARKET PEOPLE ARE JUST AS IMPORTANT HAS CHINAMAN
BUSINESSES WHO PAY NO GOVERNMENT TAX! PARISH COUNCILS GO AFTER CHINAMAN
CHIN FOR HIS TAXES! GIVE POOR PEOPLE A BREAK!
I’m sorry To Hear That.
My deepest condolences to the family 🌹🙏🌹
Sad sad I feel her pain
O God have mercy ,mercy Lord on this family. Heart rending to hear this, oh God.
I can’t hold my tears, so so sad
Watching this young woman cried😭 …..it touched my heart 😭 all I could do is cried also😭 and breath a prayer to God Almighty 🙏 My condolences to the family and I pray God will strengthen them as they go through this time of bereavement❤
I also want to encourage the family members and the rest of the lovely people who are reading this comment to surrender their hearts to Jesus Christ our Lord and Saviour and soon coming KING 👑 please repent and accept Him now in your hearts …. because tomorrow promised to no man. Without Jesus Christ we are nothing.
Jesus Christ Is the Way the Truth and the Life 🙏❤🙌
Q
Amen
Oh, Dear Lord Jesus, grant that the family and friends have the strength to face their challenges through trying times. Give them the mindset of power to put their trust into you. Cover them Jesus Christ, Cover them God through Jesus Christ Amen