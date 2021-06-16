Seating Arrangement for Embattled MP George Wright | TVJ News – June 15 2021

This evening Opposition leader Mark Golding, is taking issue with the seating of Westmoreland Central MP George Wright, on the Opposition benches in Jamaica's House of Parliament.
One comment
I do not condole what he has done but if Mikel can sit inside parliament so can him….