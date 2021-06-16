Seating Arrangement for Embattled MP George Wright | TVJ News - June 15 2021 1

This evening Opposition leader Mark Golding, is taking issue with the seating of Westmoreland Central MP George Wright, on the Opposition benches in Jamaica's House of Parliament.

