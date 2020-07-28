Seattle Mayor: Looks Like Trump Is Rehearsing For Martial Law | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Seattle Mayor: Looks Like Trump Is Rehearsing For Martial Law | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

July 28, 2020

 

Mayor Jenny Durkan of Seattle talks about how Donald Trump's deployment of federal forces in Portland and other cities has antagonized protesters and made circumstances worse for city officials. Aired on 7/27/2020.
Seattle Mayor: Looks Like Trump Is Rehearsing For Martial Law | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

94 Comments on "Seattle Mayor: Looks Like Trump Is Rehearsing For Martial Law | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC"

  1. Dave Calnan | July 28, 2020 at 1:35 AM | Reply

    Rehearsing for Martial Law is exactly what Trump is doing. Trump will use Martial Law to try and stop the election.

  2. Patrick Kingfisher Kennedy | July 28, 2020 at 1:55 AM | Reply

    “I believe Putin.” – Donald “Helsinki” tRump

  3. Bo 2. 4 U | July 28, 2020 at 1:56 AM | Reply

    More peace in the streets when it’s more Justice in the system

  4. VladI | July 28, 2020 at 1:57 AM | Reply

    The time bomb the Founding Fathers planted in the form of electoral college is now exploding.

  5. P. B | July 28, 2020 at 1:58 AM | Reply

    Hes more desperate every day,. As bad as this is already, it can, and most likely will, get worse.He wants a civil war. He wants a reason

  6. Anonymous Anonymous | July 28, 2020 at 2:10 AM | Reply

    Martial Law is coming. Trump has his SS troops ready.

  7. edward lee | July 28, 2020 at 2:24 AM | Reply

    What if Trump issue martial law on the day of election ? Does that mean the election activities should stop till the martial law is released ?

    • Jean Peters | July 28, 2020 at 3:06 AM | Reply

      Donald Trump cannot cancel or postpone the November 3 general election by executive order, under the parameters of a national emergency or disaster declaration, or even if he declared martial law.
      In an extreme scenario where the electoral college does not vote, Mr Trump’s term would still expire at midday on January 20, 2021.
      This means control of the presidency would then go down the line of succession.
      Unless Mr Trump is re-elected, there will be a new head of state next year.

    • Mike Newman | July 28, 2020 at 3:42 AM | Reply

      That is the plan. There are a couple of backup plans too. Trump stooges as “poll observers” attempting to prevent voters getting into the polling booth. Study up the various tricks Putin has pulled and add a bit of local ingenuity such as done by Brian Kemp and you will understand.

    • Southern Hippie | July 28, 2020 at 4:26 AM | Reply

      If he does not allow the election to take place then Nancy Pelosi becomes president by default in January. We had better protect that lady well because right now she is what we have standing between us and a complete crap hole dictatorship.

  8. ddrose06 | July 28, 2020 at 2:27 AM | Reply

    This is getting out of hand.

    This “president” has got to go!

    • ddrose06 | July 28, 2020 at 2:57 AM | Reply

      @Patrick Hill Give me ONE reason, to do that.

    • ki0ng | July 28, 2020 at 3:49 AM | Reply

      @Fizzgig majority didn’t vote for him then and won’t vote for him in Nov so maybe you should leave

    • Fizzgig | July 28, 2020 at 12:00 PM | Reply

      @ki0ng Actually you’re wrong, and the majority will be voting for him this time when they have seen you liberals destroy this country for the last 4 years.

    • ki0ng | July 28, 2020 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      @Fizzgig that means you have short memory. Check again who were the presidents before Clinton and Obama fixed the economy. When you’re at it check again who makes the current atmospheric nemployment number.

    • Maria Schick | July 28, 2020 at 10:19 PM | Reply

      Stop attacking a federal building. You dimwits.

  9. Paul C | July 28, 2020 at 2:30 AM | Reply

    Just thought of a chant the non violent sit down protesters could use… ” Hey, hey Donnie J. how many folks ya gonna pepper today?”… make pumpkinhead own that riff on a classic.

  10. Don McHenry | July 28, 2020 at 2:48 AM | Reply

    Congress needs to defund every possible avenue for drumpf’s personal army.

    • tired of the problems | July 28, 2020 at 1:30 PM | Reply

      @polarisman09 yes women right to an abortion, and just as companies can opt out of letting their female employees have BC covered by insurance Men should not be allowed ED meds

    • tired of the problems | July 28, 2020 at 1:32 PM | Reply

      @polarisman09 like the trump admin ALL fascist

    • tired of the problems | July 28, 2020 at 1:33 PM | Reply

      @polarisman09 hey abortion was legal when you were born. It’s a shame you’re still here 😂😂😂

    • D. Price | July 28, 2020 at 3:43 PM | Reply

      Except that the GOP Senate will do NOTHING TO OPPOSE HIM!!! VOTE THEM ALL OUT!!!

    • polarisman09 | July 28, 2020 at 4:20 PM | Reply

      @tired of the problems How do you know my age Butthead??💩💩💩💩 No it wasn’t. It did not happen for another Decade

  11. Freeda Peeple | July 28, 2020 at 2:49 AM | Reply

    I’ve been predicting this for quite some time. He will try. Will he succeed?

  12. reclusive poet | July 28, 2020 at 3:01 AM | Reply

    If we were a functioning democracy, Congress would assert itself and block this lawless and criminal Presidential from sending paramilitaries to American – and not coincidentally Democratic- cities. Imagine if Barack Obama were sending DHS storm troopers to Republican cities. Democrats in Congress would join with Republicans to impeach him. There’s the difference between the two parties. One is committed to democracy, and the other is fascist.

  13. zimtuff | July 28, 2020 at 3:03 AM | Reply

    I think she is right. The best/only way to defeat them is mass resistance. So massive they are totally overwhelmed

    • Dregoth | July 28, 2020 at 4:07 AM | Reply

      Move on the whitehouse with 250.000 folks, see what happens….

    • Stanley Wong | July 28, 2020 at 4:08 AM | Reply

      And you will end up with what happens in some places – your “peaceful” protests bring down the other side’s government, they do the same next week to your side’s government, your side does it again the following week, “courtesy” requires they respond in the week after that and ……
      “Peaceful” protest has to have a very carefully conscribed, non-disruptive meaning or “peaceful” becomes meaningless.

    • jacq danieles | July 28, 2020 at 5:19 AM | Reply

      I disagree. Escalation plays into their hands. I think you go the _opposite way_ & make their show of force redundant. Then when they are removed, restart the protests.

    • whatthebleepisgoingon bleep | July 28, 2020 at 5:30 AM | Reply

      Trump wants a reason to get reelected. GOP want you to make riots happen so they can make marshal law in act. This is all happening under TRUMP – trump is already blaming biden for it. its dumb.

  14. Blact wulf | July 28, 2020 at 3:07 AM | Reply

    Protesters please stay away from the federal government buildings. Your playing into 45 plan.

  15. Lana2k6 | July 28, 2020 at 3:12 AM | Reply

    “Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable.” – John F. Kennedy, 1962

  16. harry berry | July 28, 2020 at 3:40 AM | Reply

    Seattle Mayor “we’re prepared to take whatever legal action is necessary ” WHY WAIT? Do it NOW!!!

    • Hoppy Guy | July 28, 2020 at 5:09 PM | Reply

      N HURRY UP .THESE ARE DESPAIR ING TIMES.. GET IT OUT OF OUR WHITE HOUSE. NOW..

    • Ralph and Theo | July 28, 2020 at 5:10 PM | Reply

      @Angelica Lynn Have you realized what just happened
      1. Trump mentions HCQ in March on purpose
      2. He knew the MSM would attack it and lie to the people with fake studies
      3. He let the MSM spread the lies, he allowed Fauci,Gov,Mayors push the narrative
      4. Meanwhile, Dr’s, Countries & organizations were testing HCQ, the results are conclusive it works
      5. The [DS]/MSM thought they were in control, they won the battle against HCQ
      6. They were wrong, Trump led them down this path on purpose, sometimes you must show the people

      7. People will now learn that the lockdowns were not necessary.
      8. The shutdown of the economy was not necessary
      9. The destruction of personal businesses and lives was not necessary
      10. There was always a cure, but the people will learn that HCQ acts like a vaccine

    • harry berry | July 28, 2020 at 5:57 PM | Reply

      @Ralph and Theo I suggest you both start taking it (HCQ) a lot of it, “what do you have to lose”

    • Ralph and Theo | July 28, 2020 at 6:02 PM | Reply

      @harry berry nothing. but you will be a 150,000 statistic if you dont. stay safe

    • Angelica Lynn | July 28, 2020 at 6:41 PM | Reply

      @Ralph and Theo You are useless to talk too. Everything you said is a lie. For one he is too stupid to understand any kind of subterfuge. I have a friend that has lupus (you know one of the two uses of HCQ). She takes it for her disease. Oh and guess what? She caught Covid. Does it work as you say? Absolutely not. Every study that has showed it helping are incredibly low numbers. Also since they do not show who they gave it to or get it peer reviewed means they are probably fudging the numbers. Anyone that still touts that drug has absolutely no sense and is not worth the energy of talking too. I cannot have an intelligent conversation with someone that is dumber than trump (who brags about “passing” a test designed to be easy and made for dementia patients).

  17. john cooper | July 28, 2020 at 4:13 AM | Reply

    no election in november
    postponed due to covid/war/something
    it’s the only way trump & his gang stay out of jail
    helsinki / putin’s playbook @ work

    • Håkan Bråkan Kråkan | July 28, 2020 at 8:06 PM | Reply

      I doubt it is to postpone/stop the election. Because if there is no President elected, neither Trump is elected and won’t have the constitutional mandate to remain in power. The speaker of the House will automatically become the new President.
      Rather it may be a way to suppress voters in different ways that could possible be considered legal.

  18. for paws | July 28, 2020 at 9:35 AM | Reply

    Barr will do what he’s told..”derail the election” “I need three terms”

  19. Hans Marheim | July 28, 2020 at 9:40 AM | Reply

    In my country, Norway, we would call those “agents” “traitors”. And we would treat them as such.

    • Amadeo komnenus | July 28, 2020 at 8:58 PM | Reply

      You’d call them Quislings

    • Rockie Hale | July 28, 2020 at 9:01 PM | Reply

      Trump wants to declare martial law. So he can stop the election. They are traitors.

    • 853ee | July 28, 2020 at 9:16 PM | Reply

      @Rockie Hale lol you only try to stop things that will hurt you…….Pretty sure he will be pretty happy about a landslide victory

    • Rockie Hale | July 28, 2020 at 9:26 PM | Reply

      Yeah we will see about that.

    • Jason W | July 28, 2020 at 10:41 PM | Reply

      @Rockie Hale if you actually believe, you are insane. No question about. Insane. That a US president will enact martial law to slam though his election and agenda. What has he done that would make you think that? Either you are insane or a disingenuous liar.

      On one hand you declare him a tyrant for using federal police, lawfully, to protect federal property, and on the other, your side wants masks to be enforced on the federal level which would entail in federal law enforcement to enforce. Make up your mind. You know what, scratch that, you already have. You love federal power when it’s your side, but hate when the other side uses it. You are a hypocrite. Just like the socialists and the communists in your party, the only reason you are fighting the feds is because you want to be the feds. You are the actual tyrant. And any sane person can see that.

      Either that, or like I said, you are bat $*** crazy…

  20. itsmesanto | July 28, 2020 at 10:33 AM | Reply

    Trump’s response on Coronavirus: -1000%
    Trump’s response on citizens exercising first amendment rights: +1000%

