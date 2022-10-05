62 comments

    2. @D J I do remember those days…

      The border was more secure and children weren’t being surgically castrated by woke communists.

      Ah those were the days.

    3. @Rider 38 Chuckle…”woke communists”. Even better “Those were the Days” Unintended tragic comedy Archie Bunker.

  6. Stewart Rhodes will never be able to own a gun again….to which the one eye he has left breathed a sigh of relief. 😉🤣😅

    1. @Sacre’ Bleu Texas can’t give him gun rights after a conviction. 18 U.S.C. 922 (g)(1) prohibits gun possession by anyone who has been convicted of a crime “in any court” that carries a maximum possible punishment of more than one (1) year in prison.

      Federal law beats state law. Texas can’t do squat about it. Deal with it.

  8. I’m no criminal, but common sense would tell me that any plans for a crime of this magnitude would be made far away from any chance of recording or surveillance. Can you imagine being that stupid? Neither can they.

  9. When OTHERS go in because that coward wasn’t going in himself! Be careful not to follow leaders who lead from the back!

  10. Gotta hand it to these geniuses:
    Rhodes tells everyone else to delete incriminating tweets…then neglects to do so himself – DOH!
    Who records meetings like this…Nixon? 😉

  11. There is just no way they can NOT be found guilty. What else is this law for if it’s not to deal with a situation like this?

  14. Don’t understand why these people…so ‘proud’ of their plan for Jan 6th, ‘we are such great patriots’…will not now stand up and proclaim ‘we did this proudly’…more like scared rabbits now.

  15. Some of the Oath Keepers arrested and charged had plead guilty for a lesser sentence.
    I expect those plea deals came with corroborating sworn testimony against others, including Roger Stone, Rudy and Individual 1 himself.

    1. @Vaun
      1. You already said that from your other account(same IP)
      2. This video isn’t about tRump.
      3. Cult harder.😂🤣

  18. His estranged wife basically described him as a coward who did all the talking but sent others to do his bidding.

