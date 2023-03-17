Recent Post
- Scotland serenades Snoop Dogg with bagpipe rendition of iconic song
- Haberman on how Trump team is preparing for potential indictment
- Secret Russian document outlines plan for destabilizing Ukraine neighbor
- Chinese study: North Korean missile could reach US in 33 minutes
- Irvo Otieno’s family reacts to seeing tape of fatal incident: He was treated worse than a dog
49 comments
release more documents please!!!
Moldova with Ukraine’s help should take out Transnistria. The Russians are not in a position to stop it.
@Tim Marshall- you seriously believe that? 🤔
@clark kent We were told over a year ago by you guys that Ukraine was not going to last a week. Now the Russian navy is mounting special nets on the Admiral Kuznetsov to land T-72 turrets.
@Richard quick ll Russia are over 100 miles into Ukraine and holding and advancing a battlefront 600 miles wide – this is moving ever westwards daily and there are over 400000 Ukraine nazi’s / foreign mercs down including over 30000 poles that have been in the battle since last sept – now Ukraine are virtually out of everything , what’s your point your trying to make?
@L bJ bold statement. Except that I doubt the Moskovites even have a single working nuke at this point. Way too much money to scrape off the top and no margins to actually keep anything in working condition.
Folks that think helping Ukraine is a waste of money, just think what would have happened if we hadn’t stopped Hitler !! ( Putin will keep going if we don’t stop him now ! )
@GS And RuZZia didn’t?😂😂😂
@Oliver 101 Wanna bet ??
@Greg. Akers Only because the FSB has some truly fascinating dossiers in its archives.
Send in a UN Peacekeeping force. Wouldn’t that make sense? Bring the issue to the world and let them vote to put some neutral countries troops in there.
@Khi Chu Cuba becomes a democracy first, then the sanctions can be lifted.
They do have Russian Federation peace keeping forces since the ’90s in Transnistria. You’re either a bot or just far from reality, and you don’t have a clue what you’re talking about.
If this doesn’t put backing to the theory that the Russian goal is expansion outside of its borders then what is?
@CG nothing wrong with russia being cut off from the Black Sea.
Oh, and by the way, countries join NATO to protect themselves against russia
@CG First of all, NATO expansion is none of Russia’s business. Independent sovereign countries do not have to ask permission from czar of Moscow to join NATO. Also, just look at the map and see for yourself that Russia has the Black Sea access even without Crimea, so none of what you said is relevant.
@CG differences between asking to join an alliance vs been told you belong to me whether you like it or not n if u object I will march in and take you any self thinking person could see the difference
“When I look into Putin’s 👁 💀 👁 eyes I see the KGB.”
Republican Senator John McCain
@jim bob thing is, putler told bush that Ukraine wasn’t even a real country, I think this was around 2005.
@Марья Искусница Crimea and Donbas is Ukraine.
Oh, independence for Circassia, Chechnya, Tatarstan, Chuvashia, and Bashkortostan. The sooner russia loses its colonies, the better.
Why am I not surprised….
@Марья ИскусницаCrimea will always be Ukrainian. Well don you earned your potato
@Andrii Link you missed the point on purpose
“We are not retreating. We are advancing in reverse.”
I repeat : ‘We are advancing in reverse. We are not retreating.”
Putin/Shoigu/Prigozhin/Gerasimov/Lavrov/Medvedev
“It’s ok buddy, I believe you, look… look we’re all really scared and you beat us, ok?
You need a glass of milk buddy?”
Американцы не убежали трусливо из Афганистана
“Those who can make you believe absurdities (Putin/Stalin) can make you commit atrocities.”
Voltaire
@Kevin Kelly The Cult of Zelensky is a religion.
@Kevin Kelly It still holds true for politics as well though.
The world must unite from demonization
What is striking about Moldovia’s protests is that unlike the general universal rule, the protesters are by the large pretty old. Generally, the inclination to go out in the street and protest is inversely proportional to age. It is not an absolute rule, more like a bell curve and depending on the issue, but in Moldovia it seems that the overwhelming majority of protesters are way past their fifties.
@alex silent they ARE on putler’s payroll!
Those older folks should also remember what it was like under Soviet rule.
@alex silent Those are not similar protests. Climate in France is pretty harsh to raise pension age to 64. (good for Russian climate)…And yes, you’re right, it would have been a right thing to make pays to those rallying over there too.
@Vlad Danilov Yes, sorry, France protested against pension reform. But they also had mostly elderly people on streets. Who were dispersed by flashbang grenades from police.
Well that cut off a bit short, it was very interesting up til then
Russia has no scruples, this type of actions aren’t just a given, they’re an absolute. I sincerely hope that other countries close to Ukraine don’t fall for anything like this.
I’ve never understood the anger and hatred that spills over into politics in all directions, or how some people fall for such absurd lies that should be obvious, frankly I think it’s sad, for the people and pathetic by those instigating things.
I can see if you’ve always trusted someone it’s hard to be told that your being given a pack of lies, as it makes you think of yourself as stupid for not knowing what was really going on, so heads get stuck in the sand, but now, they need to stand up and be counted.
Imagine if ALL RUSSIANS stood up as one and said “Putin is lying, we shouldn’t be at war with our friends and our family” and it has to stop…. Makes me want to cry just thinking about it, I kid you not.
So the BIGGEST thing to do, imho, is to get ordinary everyday Russians and other pro Russia countries to see the truth, you can fire as many bullets as you can, shoot missiles one after the other, drop bombs, it won’t help, it’ll keep circling around on that roundabout with no end in sight.
Slava Ukraini
🇳🇿🫶🇺🇦
@Setsuna1 ( both can represent zero smarty – and 2o14 looks better to me than 2014 )
🤡👌
“No army can withstand the strength of an idea whose time has come.”
— Victor Hugo
In Ukraine (and Moldova), that idea is called Democracy.
You forgot the last two words. “..to fruition”.
Republic of Moldova is simply the eastern half of Romania’s Moldova region (which is much larger), invaded by USSR in 1940, thus drawing Romania in WW2 on the Axis side. But the official language in Republic of Moldova is still Romanian! 82% of its population is Romanian and speaks Romanian as it’s mother tongue. They study “ROMANIAN language and literature” and “History of ROMANIANS” as compulsory subjects in Moldovan schools. In fact, Principality of Moldova became in 1859 a founding member of Romania when it decided to unify with Wallachia, under a MOLDOVAN prince! About 50% of the population of Republic of Moldova have applied for and received Romanian citizenship, arguing that their forefathers have lost it unjustly during Soviet occupation. Not only does Republic of Moldova and Romania have the same flag, but they had the same anthem as well until 1994!
Russia has been meddling in European politics for far too long and been violent on an individual level to a country one. Europe needs to stand strong together. 🤝
“I am the bread of life. Whoever comes to me shall never be hungry, and whoever believes in me shall never be thirsty.”
Name of the video: secret document
Video’s description: secret plan
Actual source: we made it up
If they are such fans of Russia how about applying Russian law on them and 15 years in prison without the right to trial? Or deport them to Russia in black bags?
I’m just utterly happy that I’m not a Russian. Imagine living the rest of your life with that shame.
Terrible!
The phrase “Russian intelligence” was used. That’s an oxymoron.
Nothing says “we have that document” louder than 0 photos of it.