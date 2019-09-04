Secretary Jim Mattis: I Don’t Want To Add To Corrosive Political Debate | Morning Joe | MSNBC

Fmr. Defense Secy. Jim Mattis discusses the Pentagon's moving of $3.6B in military spending to the border wall and why he doesn't want to criticize from his 'cheap seat' and what he means when he said he 'rode for the brand.'
First!
Second..curse you Stephen!!!
sad…
Mattis thinks he’s being high minded but he’s just being spineless. You have a greater obligation to the country and the Constitution than you do the presidency and whoever might be in office. Mattis, Kelly, Mueller, they’re all the same. When push came to shove and they had to take a stand for the country, they punked out.
Of course he doesn’t … He has a book to sell now. Trump is so corrosive a person he can tarnish the reputation of a respected career Marine
So theres something to add… interesting
Mattis, your credibility is already shot! Your complicity speaks volumes!
I trust this man!
General Mattis we thank you for your service (as a military) …. But you guys should know better that Trump dos not uphold the Constitution of the country
“I just want to be known as a complicit coward and die rich” Mattis
It’s not a dangerous world.
Expect anything less from RepubliKKK’con fbi. Judges. Congress. Military control?
NO EAR, NO BEER… 🍺
Lol we benefited from the greatest generation and gave the middle finger to the younger generations. Enjoy your recession and military complex
It wasn’t the greatest generation. The rest of the world was in flames and rubble.
Any self respecting Secretary of Defence would resign rather than allow trump to gut military spending, much of which would be for the benefit of enlisted personnel. Not in the cabinet of Dolt 45.
Why don’t y’all ask him why is “Black Identity extremist” at the top of the FBI list & not the real terrorist?
Every time he appears on TV to promote his book, Mattis should also inform the hosts and viewers that he rejoined General Dynamics as a board member. That means that whatever he says is going to be colored by that fact. I.e., he is not a neutral observer but a spokesman for the biggest firm in the military-industrial complex.
In other words, Mattis is a coward and won’t stick his neck out enough to get flack for telling the truth.