Recent Post
- Special Counsel speeds ahead on criminal probes around Trump
- See aftermath of explosion at Wagner Group’s purported base in Ukraine
- ‘Bye Felicia’: Democrat reacts to Sinema’s announcement
- See the moment Orion spacecraft splashed down in the Pacific Ocean
- Tackling the Global Rise of Cyber Threats | Content by Doosan Digital Innovation
78 comments
Today is my birthday, I am 75% Ukrainian, and this is a wonderful birthday present!
Happy from BC Canada
Happy 🍾 Birthday 🎉
Dnem 🍾narodzhennya🎉
@Wanuby Happy Birthday, from an old country girl. I hope this is the best year you’ve ever had.
Happy Birthday!!
💙💛
You’re Russian
That’s fantastic, keep up the good work Ukraine. The world needs less Wagner 💩 and more Ukraine 🇺🇦 🇺🇸🌏🌍🌎
@Ralph Pierre912 that’s the reason Russian propaganda tells you, enjoy the collapse of a corrupt and shitty regime. West is best 👌
@Zelenskyy-the-Blackmailer here o_________________o But Russia hasn’t had a problem with the other NATO countries on their border. It’s just one more piece of Russian propaganda.. Ukraine want anywhere close too joining NATO.
@Ralph Pierre912 It’s not russias business what Ukraine wants to do.
@Ralph Pierre912 Russia is foolish for worrying bout NATO. When has NATO acted aggressively?
‘Victim’ is not a good military stance. ‘Defender’ is more on the side of possible aggression. Only one real obstacle, from a purely Mil point of view, is their lack of nuclear capability.
Love to UKRAINE!
Love from Ukraine, Kyiv specifically, in return! <3
Good job!! heroim Slava 💙💛🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦❤❤🇺🇸🇺🇸
Brilliant Ukranian military 🇺🇦. God keep you safe. 💕 Slava Ukraini
@Tank Hill Ukrainian citizens voted for a gov’t that worked towards joining the EU and NATO.
@Kate D they didn’t vote. Obama, Biden, Victoria Nuland, John McCain and Chris Murphy carried out a insurrection and Coup d’etat with the help of neo-Nazis, Oleh Tyahnybo, OUN, Svoboda, etc. overthrowing Yanukovych and installing USA puppet Poroshenko.
@Randy Watson Uh…no. Little thing. Nobody rides for free ‘cept yer’ Mommy.
@Tank Hill
That’s BS propaganda!
Countries are actually allowed to do business with whoever they choose.
Tell me… why didn’t the Ukrainian people want to do business with Russia? Logistically, it would make sense as they are right next door. Maybe it’s because Russia isn’t as great, powerful and technologically advanced as the west. Maybe it has to do with centuries of Genocidal oppression. Maybe they are sick of doing the kremlin’s bidding at their detriment.
SHOW ME AN EX SOVIET STATE THAT DIDN’T CELEBRATE THE COLLAPSE OF THE SOVIET UNION ? 😅
@Tank Hill Russia should have thought about that before going against a greater country like Ukraine
I love how russia will complain about these attacks but they are ok sending missiles at civilian buildings without a blink
@Manager of the Bot farm You don’t know what a bot is
@Ajam Mukhsid Occupation? When democratic countries go to war it’s always as the world’s policeman, never for territorial gain. The dumbest thing the US ever did was invade Iraq. It had international support because Saddam Hussain had countless people killed, started 2 wars and used chemical weapons on his own people. There was chemical weapons unaccounted for, former Iraqi officials said that it went to Syria.
@Rasheed H Human sheep are in propaganda states like Russia and North Korea, not from nations that have freedom of speech and freedom of press laws. That’s why the overwhelming majority of the United Nations condemned Russia
@ShawnS07 Your horsesh!t response about Iraq war to that guy Ajam clearly proves you are an indeed Western sheep.
I know. On a previous occasion Lt Gen Hodges said Russia were big babies for complaining about a Ukrainian strike.
Thank you to all countries and all people who help and support Ukraine. Please Donate and help Ukraine get through this winter. Slava Ukraine.💙💛💙💛 Ukraine has been defending itself from Russian murderers, baby killers, Terrorist and war criminals since 2014. Glory to the Hero’s, Glory to Ukraine.
@Keoki Ciervo You must umderstand that there are Russian who live in Ukraine, not, Crimea. And they support Ukraine. There are Ukrainian citizens who have family in Russia. So I think the language is a given. Also, remember Ukraine has an advantage in the conflict because they understand the Russian language.
Slava Ukraini 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦
@Keoki Ciervo I am from Eastern Europe. It is a completely wrong idea to try to ban languages. In all these countries, many different languages are spoken, and any ban would personally insult those families. In my family, three languages are spoken as a mother tongue, plus English and German as “Lingua Franca”.
The real issue is education. Each country has its share of dumbf*ckers. Unfortunate for the rest of the world, Russia has an exceptionally high ratio of those.
I’d rather donate to Russia
@Aisha bint Abu Bakr Another good place to donate to Ukraine is Army SOS and Come Back Alive Ukraine.
America supports Ukraine and will continue to do so until Putin is defeated.
Everyone I know is proud of Ukraine and their amazing strength, you are an unbelievable nation and I don’t care about the economic impact on me in my country I just want my government to give everything it can to support you. The suffering you are going through is massive so everything costing us more is nothing and worth every penny to support our Ukrainian friends.
mark scott: Well said from Utah USA.
Western propaganda is over now keep on fooling your self.
@M.T.K. Imm.
Did you get an extra ration of borscht for spreading propaganda ? How do you stomach it when it tastes like the bottom of Putin’s boots?
The world supports Ukraine, Putin will not last this war.
@M.T.K. Imm. So o guess you’re thinking that Russia with the gdp of California can bankrupt the US and Europe? Keep dreaming 😂 We can support Ukraine and keep up the #1 economy in the world. Russia is the one suffering now and will continue suffering if they choose to stop producing oil considering that is all they have left to barter 😂
Gen. Hodges never fails to make it obvious why he attained such high rank; clear, dispassionate analysis based on fact and experience, not assumption.
@Manager of the Bot farm <-jackass Nobody ever said Hodges never failed. OP said: _"Hodges never fails to make it obvious why he attained such high rank"_ Which is a true statement. Nobody is advocating "blind believing". Hodges is an exemplary General with intelligent insight into military logistics. It's what you need to be US Army Europe Commanding General, which he was. Critical thinking needs to be prefaced by absorbing and understanding information. You have displayed you are incapable of either one. Troll elsewhere, dumbass.
He is a 40 year loser. Is he thinking of a success in Grenada? Get a clue.
@Manager of the Bot farm I always wonder how you guys love best!ality ? been in prison and got broken or what ? stayin under that band of criminals thieves that rob you blind..and you come here at work taking all the flegme that you by your actions deserve..Mind blowing..
@Grundewalt try to master the ability to understand both sides. It’s not that difficult 🙂
@Manager of the Bot farm when they broke you, was it both sides?
We love you Ukrainians! Stay strong! You have the respect and admiration of so many people around the world.
@Manager of the Bot farm Can the savages of Muscovy even use the greenback to buy ANYTHING from the US or abroad? No demand for the US dollars, because of the sanctions and dead trade, to buy imported goods – the USD falls…
According to “the official exchange rate,” 76 kopecks of the soviet ruble (are the words ruble and rubble related?) could buy one American dollar on the day the soviet empire fell. I would not rejoice at the sight of the well-made-up corpse.
@Sarjo Kujabi we were fighting the strongest miltary. Paper covers rock.
We are one in Freedom and unity and you are welcome in our country
@Sarjo Kujabi
HIMARS
RUN LITTLE RUSSIAN 😂
@Manager of the Bot farm
How will Russia win this war ? 🤔
It’s really unclear how that will help Russia even survive the future. Sanctions, western countries dismissing business with you and discouraging others from doing it. What can a few thousand nukes do to give you any hope of a positive and constructive future in this world. My government is not free of crimes or corruption but the Kremlin/ Duma is a stain on humanity!
I love when they say “Russia blaming Ukraine…” because, I’m like “yeah, and? Why don’t they just GTFO of Ukraine then?” How ya gonna lay blame on people for bombing your ish, when you STARTED THE DAMN WAR?! If you don’t like it, LEAVE!
Your ignorance is appalling and also commonplace among CNN believers.
Exactly!!!
Melitopol is… in Russia
@Xavier G Melitopol is a city and municipality in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in southeastern Ukraine. Melitopol has been occupied by Russia since March 2022. It is situated on the Molochna River, which flows through the eastern edge of the city into the Molochnyi Lyman estuary.
Always a pleasure listening to Ben Hodges. We need more men like him!
Great job Ukraine!!! 🇺🇦 🇺🇦 🇺🇦
A Tribute to Ukraine
The Fight
Where were you
when the walls came crumbling down.
Fearing for our lives
In our home towns.
Where children once played
Laughter was everywhere
We now find graves
Seems like only…we care.
But now,
We’re standing side by side
Defending arm in arm
Praying for our lives.
And now,
We’re standing toe to toe
Fighting hand to hand
Dying for our nation’s soul.
Instrumental 🎶
If we lose.
If this was our last fight.
I promise you
We didn’t run and hide.
Only one way to live
Head high and full of pride
What we would give
Our blood and tears we cried.
But now,
We’re standing side by side
Defending arm in arm
Praying for our lives.
And now,
We’re standing toe to toe
Fighting hand to hand
Dying for our nation’s soul.
Instrumental 🎶
A burst of lightning
coming from the morning sky
confuses all
We will not run and hide.
But now,
We’re standing side by side
Defending arm in arm
Praying for our lives.
And now,
We’re standing toe to toe
Fighting hand to hand
Dying for our nation’s…..
And then,
There’s one thing that remains.
Fight until the death
Fight for our Ukraine.
But now,
Our prayers were not met
By those who stood by
By those who would forget. .
By Humble Driver
thank you for reading humble poem ❤️ 🙏 and if you are interested in song please go to Humble Driver YouTube
amen.
amen
Hell,what a beatifull lyrics man!!!a good musician now to put the musical notes is all you need!!!You really were inspiree man!!!congratulations!!!
Zelensky is a tyrant true.
Killed his people – me and you.
He steals your money.
Thinks it’s funny.
Velvet dresses and diamonds
For his honey
Where were you at Mariopal’s fall?
Cheering for more corpses –
Ten Stories tall.
Continue the fight, you say..
The second most corrupt country
Sends bodies galore
You cry “More! More!”
How many bodies are enough?
To pretend you’re tough.
We love you Ukraine. 99% of the world is behind you!
Love, love , love hearing from Lt. General Hodges! He always has great analysis and easy to understand.
Plus he’s always so upbeat about a Ukrainian victory 😁 I love him too. 🇺🇦💪🇺🇦🇦🇺
I never saw this general before, but I agree… he explains things very nicely.
@David Page He is often on TVP and DW news. Both channels have good info on Ukraine and other Europe issues/insights. I think I heard him mention he currently lives in Frankfurt. Check them out if you like/ pops up in your algorithm 🙂
I am Ukrainian, grew up in Crimea.Can’t wait for my home land to be free again.💙💛😥💔Thank you America from the bottom of my heart, for all the goodness and help.❤
God Bless Ukraine!!!
The entire world is actually behind the Ukrainian forces against Kremlin itself. Stay strong Ukrainians and may the Lord God Almighty bless you and protect you. Slava Ukraini Slava Ukraini Slava Ukraini Slava Ukraini Slava Ukraini from America. 🇺🇲🇺🇦🙏😞🇺🇦🪖⚔️👍🇺🇦💪😞
@Avi KillZkids Russia has no business in Ukraine, stop bombing women and children.
@Gerry Lee
You cheered when Ukraine let Mariopal burn to the ground
@Aisha bint Abu Bakr You must be one of the bad guys, am I right?
From Africa praying for return of peace and freedom in Ukraine and the whole world 🙏
Glory to Ukraine 🇺🇦🇺🇦💙💛
💙💛 Stay strong as you are, Ukraine! 🇺🇸 ❤🇺🇦
I’m making it weak by refusing peace.
Thanks General Hodges for giving a plain , straight, no BS assessment of what is going on.
Victory and glory to Ukraine 🇺🇦. The whole world is behind you and so proud.