  2. That’s fantastic, keep up the good work Ukraine. The world needs less Wagner 💩 and more Ukraine 🇺🇦 🇺🇸🌏🌍🌎

    1. @Ralph Pierre912 that’s the reason Russian propaganda tells you, enjoy the collapse of a corrupt and shitty regime. West is best 👌

    2. @Zelenskyy-the-Blackmailer here o_________________o But Russia hasn’t had a problem with the other NATO countries on their border. It’s just one more piece of Russian propaganda.. Ukraine want anywhere close too joining NATO.

    5. ‘Victim’ is not a good military stance. ‘Defender’ is more on the side of possible aggression. Only one real obstacle, from a purely Mil point of view, is their lack of nuclear capability.

    2. @Kate D they didn’t vote. Obama, Biden, Victoria Nuland, John McCain and Chris Murphy carried out a insurrection and Coup d’etat with the help of neo-Nazis, Oleh Tyahnybo, OUN, Svoboda, etc. overthrowing Yanukovych and installing USA puppet Poroshenko.

    4. @Tank Hill
      That’s BS propaganda!
      Countries are actually allowed to do business with whoever they choose.
      Tell me… why didn’t the Ukrainian people want to do business with Russia? Logistically, it would make sense as they are right next door. Maybe it’s because Russia isn’t as great, powerful and technologically advanced as the west. Maybe it has to do with centuries of Genocidal oppression. Maybe they are sick of doing the kremlin’s bidding at their detriment.
      SHOW ME AN EX SOVIET STATE THAT DIDN’T CELEBRATE THE COLLAPSE OF THE SOVIET UNION ? 😅

  6. I love how russia will complain about these attacks but they are ok sending missiles at civilian buildings without a blink

    2. @Ajam Mukhsid Occupation? When democratic countries go to war it’s always as the world’s policeman, never for territorial gain. The dumbest thing the US ever did was invade Iraq. It had international support because Saddam Hussain had countless people killed, started 2 wars and used chemical weapons on his own people. There was chemical weapons unaccounted for, former Iraqi officials said that it went to Syria.

    3. @Rasheed H Human sheep are in propaganda states like Russia and North Korea, not from nations that have freedom of speech and freedom of press laws. That’s why the overwhelming majority of the United Nations condemned Russia

    4. @ShawnS07 Your horsesh!t response about Iraq war to that guy Ajam clearly proves you are an indeed Western sheep.

    5. I know. On a previous occasion Lt Gen Hodges said Russia were big babies for complaining about a Ukrainian strike.

  7. Thank you to all countries and all people who help and support Ukraine. Please Donate and help Ukraine get through this winter. Slava Ukraine.💙💛💙💛 Ukraine has been defending itself from Russian murderers, baby killers, Terrorist and war criminals since 2014. Glory to the Hero’s, Glory to Ukraine.

    1. @Keoki Ciervo You must umderstand that there are Russian who live in Ukraine, not, Crimea. And they support Ukraine. There are Ukrainian citizens who have family in Russia. So I think the language is a given. Also, remember Ukraine has an advantage in the conflict because they understand the Russian language.
      Slava Ukraini 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦

    2. @Keoki Ciervo I am from Eastern Europe. It is a completely wrong idea to try to ban languages. In all these countries, many different languages are spoken, and any ban would personally insult those families. In my family, three languages are spoken as a mother tongue, plus English and German as “Lingua Franca”.
      The real issue is education. Each country has its share of dumbf*ckers. Unfortunate for the rest of the world, Russia has an exceptionally high ratio of those.

  8. Everyone I know is proud of Ukraine and their amazing strength, you are an unbelievable nation and I don’t care about the economic impact on me in my country I just want my government to give everything it can to support you. The suffering you are going through is massive so everything costing us more is nothing and worth every penny to support our Ukrainian friends.

    3. @M.T.K. Imm.

      Did you get an extra ration of borscht for spreading propaganda ? How do you stomach it when it tastes like the bottom of Putin’s boots?

    5. @M.T.K. Imm. So o guess you’re thinking that Russia with the gdp of California can bankrupt the US and Europe? Keep dreaming 😂 We can support Ukraine and keep up the #1 economy in the world. Russia is the one suffering now and will continue suffering if they choose to stop producing oil considering that is all they have left to barter 😂

  9. Gen. Hodges never fails to make it obvious why he attained such high rank; clear, dispassionate analysis based on fact and experience, not assumption.

    1. @Manager of the Bot farm <-jackass Nobody ever said Hodges never failed. OP said: _"Hodges never fails to make it obvious why he attained such high rank"_ Which is a true statement. Nobody is advocating "blind believing". Hodges is an exemplary General with intelligent insight into military logistics. It's what you need to be US Army Europe Commanding General, which he was. Critical thinking needs to be prefaced by absorbing and understanding information. You have displayed you are incapable of either one. Troll elsewhere, dumbass.

    3. @Manager of the Bot farm I always wonder how you guys love best!ality ? been in prison and got broken or what ? stayin under that band of criminals thieves that rob you blind..and you come here at work taking all the flegme that you by your actions deserve..Mind blowing..

    1. @Manager of the Bot farm Can the savages of Muscovy even use the greenback to buy ANYTHING from the US or abroad? No demand for the US dollars, because of the sanctions and dead trade, to buy imported goods – the USD falls…
      According to “the official exchange rate,” 76 kopecks of the soviet ruble (are the words ruble and rubble related?) could buy one American dollar on the day the soviet empire fell. I would not rejoice at the sight of the well-made-up corpse.

    5. @Manager of the Bot farm

      How will Russia win this war ? 🤔
      It’s really unclear how that will help Russia even survive the future. Sanctions, western countries dismissing business with you and discouraging others from doing it. What can a few thousand nukes do to give you any hope of a positive and constructive future in this world. My government is not free of crimes or corruption but the Kremlin/ Duma is a stain on humanity!

  11. I love when they say “Russia blaming Ukraine…” because, I’m like “yeah, and? Why don’t they just GTFO of Ukraine then?” How ya gonna lay blame on people for bombing your ish, when you STARTED THE DAMN WAR?! If you don’t like it, LEAVE!

    4. @Xavier G Melitopol is a city and municipality in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in southeastern Ukraine. Melitopol has been occupied by Russia since March 2022. It is situated on the Molochna River, which flows through the eastern edge of the city into the Molochnyi Lyman estuary.

  14. A Tribute to Ukraine 

    The Fight

    Where were you 
    when the walls came crumbling down.
    Fearing for our lives
    In our home towns.

    Where children once played 
    Laughter was everywhere
    We now find graves 
    Seems like only…we care.

    But now,
    We’re standing side by side 
    Defending arm in arm
    Praying for our lives.

    And now,
    We’re standing toe to toe
    Fighting hand to hand
    Dying for our nation’s soul.

    Instrumental 🎶 

    If we lose.
    If this was our last fight.
    I promise you
    We didn’t run and hide.

    Only one way to live
    Head high and full of pride
    What we would give
    Our blood and tears we cried.

    But now,
    We’re standing side by side 
    Defending arm in arm
    Praying for our lives.

    And now,
    We’re standing toe to toe
    Fighting hand to hand
    Dying for our nation’s soul.

    Instrumental 🎶 

    A burst of lightning 
    coming from the morning sky
    confuses all 
    We will not run and hide.

    But now,
    We’re standing side by side 
    Defending arm in arm
    Praying for our lives.

    And now,
    We’re standing toe to toe
    Fighting hand to hand
    Dying for our nation’s…..

    And then,
    There’s one thing that remains.
    Fight until the death 
    Fight for our Ukraine. 

    But now, 
    Our prayers were not met
    By those who stood by
    By those who would forget. .

    By Humble Driver

    thank you for reading humble poem ❤️ 🙏 and if you are interested in song please go to Humble Driver YouTube

    3. Hell,what a beatifull lyrics man!!!a good musician now to put the musical notes is all you need!!!You really were inspiree man!!!congratulations!!!

    4. Zelensky is a tyrant true.
      Killed his people – me and you.
      He steals your money.
      Thinks it’s funny.
      Velvet dresses and diamonds
      For his honey

      Where were you at Mariopal’s fall?
      Cheering for more corpses –
      Ten Stories tall.
      Continue the fight, you say..
      The second most corrupt country
      Sends bodies galore
      You cry “More! More!”

      How many bodies are enough?
      To pretend you’re tough.

    3. @David Page He is often on TVP and DW news. Both channels have good info on Ukraine and other Europe issues/insights. I think I heard him mention he currently lives in Frankfurt. Check them out if you like/ pops up in your algorithm 🙂

  17. I am Ukrainian, grew up in Crimea.Can’t wait for my home land to be free again.💙💛😥💔Thank you America from the bottom of my heart, for all the goodness and help.❤
    God Bless Ukraine!!!

    1. The entire world is actually behind the Ukrainian forces against Kremlin itself. Stay strong Ukrainians and may the Lord God Almighty bless you and protect you. Slava Ukraini Slava Ukraini Slava Ukraini Slava Ukraini Slava Ukraini from America. 🇺🇲🇺🇦🙏😞🇺🇦🪖⚔️👍🇺🇦💪😞

    5. From Africa praying for return of peace and freedom in Ukraine and the whole world 🙏
      Glory to Ukraine 🇺🇦🇺🇦💙💛

