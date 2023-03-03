82 comments

    1. You sure are a super-psychiatrist to be able to diagnose someone over one short video and some hearsayings 🤦‍♂️

    3. Him being an experienced lawyer from a long family line of lawyers knew very well he was going to be found guilty the very moment his lawyer came to his jail cell only 3 hours after deliberations started to tell him the jury had reached it’s verdict.
      He knew he was toast at that moment in his cell

    5. when the guy explains his sons wounds i had noticed he sat there, nodding in agreement with the ME.
      and i was like “if this dont show jury that hes guilty they gotta be for sure blind”
      bless this jury, for having eyes and brains!

  5. Finally some actual justice in this world. If only EVERY selfish evil sociopath got their due. Especially the ones writing and passing laws in this country. And former presidents who think the lives of millions are some sort of personal video game.

    1. @John Dziewit Infrastructure bill, Ukraine donations. Do you need more, I’d be more than willing to give them. 😂

    2. @drpt345 My brother in Christ the Ohioan Governor told Biden to not interfere will the East Palestine disaster. You’re issues should be with Putin and DeWine

    3. @Sunny bob Quackers narcissism has never been more encouraged and rewarded largely thanks to social media. And we rewarded trump’s narcissism with the presidency. It may be trendy but as I said, if you look at all the characteristics of the narcissist, Trump checks every single box and not subtly. Even if you agree with his politics, unless you are selectively blind you can agree with that.

    2. @Moses Supposes That’s what usually happens. Unfortunately It will have to be dumbed down for the masses to consume.

  7. His body language spoke volumes during the trial..in the end today, not 1 tear he shed when found guilty.

    3. Yea it’s like all those times he cried were fake…..imagine giving such a performance and then the jury has the fastest deliberation ever . Even for a narcissist that’s gotta hit the feels

    4. I understand that when he turned around, he apologized to Buster. Outright evil, but justice prevailed and he still faces more than 100 other charges!

    5. @Teah Esse so you’re saying if he’s innocent, he is showing zero emotion for them jury getting it wrong. Saying he killed his family? I think everyone would be having a nervous break down being wrongly convicted

    1. And he left one alive?! Like where there sides in this family because the son who is still alive is also very sketchy.

    3. @Cryptomaniac
      Just look at the photos. The younger son looked like his mum. The older one looks exactly like his dad.

      It’s not uncommon for parents to pick a child to spoil and abuse another.

  9. Murdaugh’s are no longer above the law! Justice has been served! Thank you judge Newman for conducting a fair trail and for your professionalism. Hopefully Mallory, Gloria, Stephen and those affected by Alex’s financial crimes receive Justice.

    3. You know why? He lost a lot backing from his crooked friends because he killed his wife and son. Most crooks would convict him.

  11. This whole family was untouchable for decades.
    I would love to know all of the crimes they did over the decades and possible perversions of justice they probably carried out.

    1. @Mary Taylor They mean what other crimes besides those that we know have they committed. I’m sure they, and the rest of their family from generations back have done much, MUCH more. That’s where he learned it from.

    3. i think the netflix documentary will likely be quite thorough. However ive been watching videos from this man named Eric Alan( https://youtu.be/vjx6qU6hXdw ) which grew up in Hampton county. He doesnt take an unreasonably hard stance on his theories and nothing in his videos came off as bullshit to me. Seems like quality amateur journalism. Highly suggest you watch. He investigates ofher crimes theyve committed and theories about crimes they are said to be involved in. I was never as interested in this case until i watched his videos. Truly fascinating. Its exactly what everyone expected. They were generally pretty damn untouchable.

    5. To me it seems to easy of an assumption. I in no way buy public sentiment rumors and hearsay. Maybe thats why I feel this case is off. Something doesnt seem right.

  12. I can just imagine him getting a not guilty verdict and him standing up with joy and happiness instead of tears like his family wasn’t just murdered disgusting

    3. @Jack Stickler  I remember that day very well. I was the dining room manager for a golf and country club. We had a huge screen TV in the bar, and the bar was filled with guests watching, well I went into the kitchen, where all of the staff was watching it on a TV in there, and I’m not saying this in a racist way, I’m just clearly stating what took place . The minute the not guilty verdict was announced, AĹL of the black staff went crazy, screaming and yelling , slapping each other’s hands, and all I was hearing from them was this, ” HE GOT AWAY WITH IT! HE GOT AWAY WITH IT! ”
      These people were more than my coworkers, they had become my friends to me. I was looking at them, and I was just shaking my head in disbelief.
      ” HE GOT AWAY WITH IT !!! ” 🙁

  14. Only one son left. I bet he feel like he’s having a nightmare seeing his whole family disappear right in front of his eyes. His grandparents are in poor health, what a load to carry, wow.

    Reply

    1. I don’t know how he’s father could leave him in such a predicament in life. What a selfish horrible man Alex is.

    2. @Fraser MacKenzie
      As far as I can tell the evidence against Buster in Stephans case is largely rumour. Not real evidence, he wont go down for it.

  15. Judge Newman has the kind of backbone and integrity that we wish everyone in the legal system had.

    1. He was incredible. I think everyone who actually watched the case agreed. A role model judge in every way.

    3. And to think it’s people that still think he didn’t do it. That’s what scares me. Some people will believe anything.

  18. Imagine being Alex. Extremely successful law firm, stupid rich, beach house, hunting plantation house, tons of toys, maids, nicest everything, did whatever you wanted whenever you wanted, power. Then you murder your wife and son, spend all this time and effort to fight the case and lie to everyone just for a guilt verdict and now you sit in jail for the rest of your life with absolutely nothing. Sucks to suck.

    1. And have a raging drug habit rhat ruined your life, caused you to steal from your own firm and friends becuzz you addiction gor you in financial

  20. If that Snapchat video hadn’t been discovered on Paul’s phone, he never would have told the truth. Vile. His attorneys are despicable too…we all eventually reap what we sow 😐

