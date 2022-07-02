Recent Post
And it’ll only get worse. I remember watching a documentary about the male to female ratio in China being an issue
Seen it on a documentary….Always believe it
@Simulation K Most but not all.😉😉😉😉
@BdB BdB I know a guy that use this trick, he was NOT rich. He did find a very pretty Chinese wife.
well.. at least they got the right spirit this time
Tip of iceberg for sure
I say they should put these guys to sleep for ever. I just hope this is not what awaits in Hongkong if this is the new safe and order improvement that´s going to be after the take over.
This is INSANE.
What’s insane is that none of the men who happened to be present as bystanders tried to do anything.
Mark Twain
“A banker is a fellow who lends you his umbrella when the sun is shining, but wants it back the minute it begins to rain.”
…with interest…
To be fair, the Chinese State is telling the truth. They do in fact not enforce the law consistently and traditionally allow crimes to occur. That said, sexism is also very strong in China. But China is not wrong to claim that the level of crime in China is very high.
Can’t say it’s a wrong use of force. I have a hard time saying don’t try to stamp out violence. I don’t see the police beating anyone.
Perhaps the footage has been edited?
Well, that’s a new one for the internet … fancy putting a spin on the news, whatever next?!
Omg!!!😔
I saw the entire video. I don’t know who these people are related to, but no one wanted to interfere to help the women, They’re right to say it won’t do anything.
That scene is very normal in today’s China 🇨🇳.
Zhang Gaoli still walked freely in China🇨🇳 in the Peng Shuai case!
On the other hand many more livers and kidneys are available for transplants from these guys that I’m sure the state has made to “disappear”.. I love Chinese people and their resolve…
When you havent started your school assignment of how to stop harrassment of women that is due tomorrow…
but you are the government of China.
🤣🤣🤣🤣
❤❤❤👏
This is so so so sad 😭
Well it looks like those “incel guys” have gone International😲
” mostly peaceful show of force “
Instead of sending out 100K police to sit and stand around and do nothing, try having those police go and solve every unsolved cases shown here
You’re 100% correct. It’s purely a PR stunt sadly.
All I am saying is that all people MUST learn respect of each other; no cultural judgement! Peace and LOVE
