Recent Post
- NASA scientist explains why images from new telescope astounded him
- Ukraine takes credit for attack on Russian base
- Brian Stelter speaks about cancellation of his CNN show ‘Reliable Sources’
- See Crenshaw’s reaction to Marjorie Taylor Greene calling to defund FBI
- Schiff discusses what could be in affidavit used to search Trump’s home
46 comments
The wild part is this guy is supposed to be the reasonable and respectable type yet he is doing backflips to not call treason treason and a lie a lie
Well said.
@Sun Dial Come on Sunny boy, everyone around Trump acknowleged the orange man was in love with Putin. Seems it was ackward for them…
Crenshaw seems to think that as long as criminals work with you, they should not be held accountable for their crimes.
Who is the criminal? I don’t see any charges or anyone found guilty on any charges. Is there any Proof? Nope, Nothing.
So tired of these republicans, I’m thinking they all must go!
He lost me at, “It makes us look like extremist Democrats.” Why the hell can these people NOT respond to a direct question about their behavior without trying to deflect to Democrats?
@brutally_honest what burial, show me the proof. show me the judgecthat didn’t sign off on a warrant. Republicans were in power, why did it not happen. You can theorize all you want.
@Shahnul Islam what did ” the Blues do?” We know what the ” red did”. lower taxes for all their buddies.
Cooperating and acting are two different things. He did not turn it over and his lawyer signed an affidavit saying that he did.
@John Thomas
It wasn’t a hoax, buddy.
The issues with putting a soldier as a senator, they only know to follow orders. How can a person take an oath to protect the country and still defend a man who took nuclear documents? I wonder who is giving the orders, because it is obvious he is still a soldier.
“We want accountability”
Well that’s exactly what we are seeing so far with trump and his goons, yet you for some reason don’t want that same “accountability” when it comes to YOUR PARTY.
“Everyone takes home homework” NOPE. When you are leave your job, you return everything that belongs to the company. Companies have every right to force the documents, equipment and anything else be returned to the rightful owner, the company.
People who keep the company’s property are STEALING!!!!! If they say that they returned all they have but kept stuff are called LIERS!!!
I think a great follow up question would have been, “What makes you think he would have returned the documents when he was quoted say that he said he declassified the documents and they are his property?”. Jake, you’re losing your touch! You should have grilled him on this especially since he was a Navy Seal! His brothers could be in jeopardy because the documents that the fired POTUS was keeping as a souvenir and for show-and-tell!
Exactly, Jake forfeited his credentials as a journalist. Have this minion free airtime to air the same Rep. talking points. Brianna Keiler should have done the interview.
Automatically political? Should we allow him to break the law. I’m so sick to see this behavior. They went about the right way, and he did have the stuff in his home. He knew it was classified….but he didn’t care cause he “declassified” it even before knowing what was in it. Allowing one president to get away with that , will set the precedent for other presidents to do that, and one day when we’re all dead classified information will get out because it was stolen from a president’s night table at home.
Why
Do
Politicians
Get
A
Different
Legal
Treatment?
.
“He is on the record saying ” what ever you need from us,just ask””
No Dan,he is on the record saying there was nothing left at Mar A Lago when there really was. He lied about the docs.
@NBA1 Russian phishing bot
I’d love to hear this guys view on the Breana Taylor case. I don’t believe she was even asked once when law enforcement ‘raided’ her home let along twice!
“On the record” for Trump is a big laugh.
Last fight https://youtu.be/pq9yyaZ25YI
“Trump cooperating with the DOJ”, there’s the one statement I can’t get around, when has he ever done that with anything?
His tone is reasonable, but what he’s saying isn’t.
Claiming that someone is “cooperating” when they knowingly stole something, fought returning it for over a year, lied about having returned it all, then threw a tantrum when the stolen property was seized. That’s not cooperating.
Also this man has already led a violent attack on the country, in public, where people died. Come on
TRUE.
“WOW” look at his face and body reaction as he is telling us something he just doesn’t believe in. Heartbreaking
1 RH Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3AdydHAD9n8
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
In the same breath he says “I haven’t seen any evidence they’ve even asked for the documents” and then continues with “Trump has been working with them for months”. Like which is it?
It is contradicting lies as usual.
Last fight https://youtu.be/pq9yyaZ25YI
“There are ways to resolve that issue.”. Yeah, like not stonewalling the National Archives for a year and a half…. Or signing a sworn affidavit that you’ve returned all the records when it’s a blatant lie.
Just saying that you hit all of em on the freaking Head!!!
Rep. Crenshaw lost me at “It looks like this person (Trump) has been extensively cooperating in a very friendly manner.”
Crenshaw lost me when he opened his mouth.
Okay, I just lost all respect for him. It wasn’t a raid, it was a lawful execution of a search warrant. The government shouldn’t have to beg to have its own classified material returned. It doesn’t feel political at all (maybe that’s just me). It’s the country’s secrets for crying out loud and the DOJ went out of its way to be nice, likely *because* he’s a former president. So, yeah, the execution of a search warrant on a former president’s property is unprecedented, but it’s also unprecedented to have a former POTUS *steal* TS/SCI material and refuse to return it all because “it’s mine” and they believe they can Harry Potter it and magically declassify it. It seems as if Crenshaw is trying to not piss the conservative base off but he knows better. Every Seal knows better. He just disrespected the crap out of their training, as well as anyone else’s who’s had or has the privilege to access this country’s highest secrets. I’m so disappointed.
TOTALLY TRUE.
This dude Crenshaw is shameful. Isn’t he an ex navy seal? I had the opportunity of meeting an ex navy seal at a town hall meeting 2 years ago and what stuck out with me was, when he got up in the room, he spoke so eloquently about his time in the service and he shared stories of how secretive and serious his missions were and he even mentioned how he had to have complete trust of his brothers in battle and how they had to rely on intelligence to keep them safe when they were dropped in unfriendly zones. It occurs to me that Chenshaw is completely devoid of speaking the truth. He should be out of his mind with concern and worry about how Trump handled these documents and file, this could be life or death for many people. That’s thd cold hard facts. Republicans lose their humanity, logic and moral compass (if they ever had it to begin with) to protect a narcissistic corrupt former President who makes Nixon look like a choir boy!
Word.
The DOJ asked nicely, then they went through the court and asked again and he still didn’t give over the documents. The legal search of his golf club was completely necessary because he didn’t cooperate! This guy is nuts.
@Robin Blackmoor get enough attention today?
Yes, you summed up the interview well. I’m disappointed in Jake Tapper for not pushing back on Crenshaw’s response.
He’s a supporter
Makes him unstable
Moreover, FBI gave Trump a huge courtesy of conducting the search very quietly to not politicize it. It was Trump that publicized the search and made it into a story.
“We don’t have proof that they asked the documents!?”
Didn’t the subpoena for them 3 months ago was officially asking for them!?!
It’s been 19 months since Trump left office. This is information critical for National security kept at a resort that rents rooms and host weddings. I can’t believe they showed such restraint.
What a disappointment from a former Navy Seal. I am overseas with the military right now and I believe that what the FBI did was not only warranted, but was an imperative for national security. I criticized Hillary for her handling of classified documents, and I believe that what Trump did was far worse because he was warned over and over. There is no way that Crenshaw does not know that Trump lied and told the FBI that the 15 boxes he originally gave back was all he had. And when the FBI found out that Trump and his lawyers were lying, they might have also found out why he had them in the first place and saw an immediate threat. We do not know what the FBI and DOJ know, and those of us who depend on our intel agencies, we believe that they had good reason, as did the judge. For Crenshaw to sit there and tow the MAGA line is very sad.
I can’t like this comment enough! Stay safe out there