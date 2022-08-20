Recent Post
79 comments
He really doesn’t want to have to tell the truth.
LOL He is not used to telling the truth and doesn’t know how to tell the truth now 😅🤣😂
Lindsay always has that I wet the bed again look on his face 😟.
Lindsey Graham purported that his calls to Secretary of State raffensberger was so he could simply “learn about how Georgia’s electoral process worked” and that when he asked raffensburger to throw out the ballots… It was only hypothetical… That was the “work” he was performing as a senator that supposedly blankets him with the speech and debate clause exception (in another state not his own 😆)
Yeah that dog won’t hunt
@A. Barker Attempted? Attempt denotes a failure to accomplish a predetermined intention. Two elements: an intent to commit a specific crime coupled with the ability to commit the crime; and a substantial step taken in furtherance of that intention. An “attempt” in law is inchoate.
The theft was complete when the materials were removed from the secure locale where they belonged or were stored and access to them was limited per relevant protocols and procedures.
@Emma Willard you statement is correct, ….. if …. your in a secure location with a scif room. that is regulated that not a tablet, wrist watch, or cell phone of any kind is allowed in with you. Those a placed in a locked box like a bank vault, signed in and signed out. In the scif then you sign in. With document file numbers. anything that goes in is signed for, returned , and signed out and re- catalogued. No where near what Mar a Lago is.
@A. Barker That’s my understanding from a colleague who had a TS clearance during military service and subsequently at the USIS. Whole process is checked and double checked and observed and supervised. When one listens to those “in the know” about the procedures and protocols, it’s a surprise that entrants are not stripped down to their skivvies.
Also my understanding from the same reliable source: a FUBAR muck up — however inadvertent and unintentional — by a member of the military with TS credentials results in an immediate tour of the stockade or the brig. No bail, no release. Court martial. Basically: there’s no defense. Serious time upon conviction.
He is not above the law . He’s a Politician put in there by the people so he must answer to the people.
@griz063 South Carolina conservatives. He’s been in office since Strom Thurmond, who retired and died in 2003. Thurmond’s claim to fame it’s the longest filibuster in history against civil rights.
@SRM NZ I’m not a Trump Christian by any stretch of the imagination, but I don’t think you can restrict freedom of speech to inside particular walls.
@Carol Hill you’re free not to listen, just like I’m free not to listen to music I don’t like, but you can’t restrict freedom of speech just because you don’t like what they’re saying.
@Sonar Bangla not
The “legislative work” of Lindsay Graham is to represent the people of South Carolina. Graham has ZERO legislative work to do for Georgia.
Politicians work mainly for THEMSELVES. That is their main concern.
@Keoki Ciervo Most do, that is true. However there are some, like Katie Porter, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Bernie Sanders, and a few others who, while they are securing an above-average income for their positions, genuinely seem to be working for their constituents.
@Follower of Jesus Christ Jesus was a Democrat.
@nancy m ross that is impressive. I would have definitely been part of the Underground Railway, and Safe House’s. NO doubt about it. I love this new information in a genre I wish I had more time to study. Thank you! It’s nice to read something new and be able to read something other than another crime by assylumpatient45.
So sick of these Republicans and their entitlement. They have to learn they are not above the law.
@M Hall I wonder why Trump LOVES to talk (until he is under oath.)
@M Hall Do you ever post anything that is NOT a blatant lie or childish insults? EVER?
@L X or try turning off cnn , you might actually grow up to be smart
These scumbags believe they’re not subject to any laws but crucify anyone else who does exactly the same thing. When they do this they should immediately be expelled from Congress.
It was nice to read your post… I thought I was the only one being honest!!! thx! These fools are worse than scumbags!
Please save democracy. Dont let the crazies distroy the country.
@James But that does not preclude them the protection of the very document that they are swearing allegiance to. The Constitution is both a shield and a sword for the American citizen.
His Senate will not oust him
The problem Lindsey Graham has is not that he has to testify but that he has to tell the truth or be charged with purgury. He could take the fifth but then he is admitting his complicity.
@Laura C.B. Devlin ..and perjury is not against the law anymore ..otherwise the whole entire Democratic party would be in jail 🤣🤣🤣
@Laura C.B. Devlin Well he could be charged with sticking his finger in the part of a sugarhouse where molasses is drained from the sugar ? 🤣
@JY SFO Like he did.
@John Tuan said like a true RED genius.
@Taylor Fox oh I thought the pics were from Mara lago
He’s just mad he’s getting treated like a regular person that’s all.
Chad fr you have perfectly summed up Lindsey Graham.
He is Ghastlyness Personified
They all get mad cause they become there own Gods😳😳👺👺
“The Devil is a liar!” That is the truth! Thank you Ruby Freeman!
God bless that woman.
👏🏾👏🏾👂🏽
The thing that is utterly amazing to me, and should be for ALL “Americans” is just how duplicitous these politicians are. On the one hand, they CLAIM to represent the people in defense of the constitution, and then, with the very same breath, they seek every avenue possible to EXEMPT themselves from inclusion in the American process and rule of law.
How you excuse this behavior and vote for someone like this is the question that keeps me so out of step with Republicans at large.
@Vicky Hamilton it’s cringey how people people like you can only imagine anyone NOT like you in stereotypes. Your idea of the other political party is a childish caricature — you can’t discuss ACTUAL policies of that party, or any issue that hasn’t been sloganized for you. You’re like tweens who’ve never met anyone that speaks a foreign language — so you go up to them and yell “Heuh-ha bluebleu!” and you expect *the foreigners* to think you’re speaking their language.
@Ed Ventures vicky is trolling you.the clumsy sarcasm if “as democrats we have money to print” is two giant clues in one. Note for future: almost anyone that has to announce that “I am a democrat” is proclaiming it for a reason. When they tack on something dumb enough for a MAGA supporter to believe, that cinches it.
You just keep voting for upright people and what they stand for like Polosi, Schumer, AOC, Shiff, Swalwell, Nadler, and let’s not forget the “Big Guy”
Support the men and women in blue when you benefit at the booth, with your image, and with fundraising.
The former law-and-order party certainly changes its tune when law-and-order applies to them.
Ever think the courts are crooked?
@Belly Dancer Em AND:. We support ” The law of rule, NOT the rule of law”!!!
@Ray Whitehead I hope you grasp what a weak position that is, and how deeply desperate the Right Wing looks.
@Ray Whitehead The evidence is in plain view, and it supports the courts.
These traitors think that they are above the LAW!!
Graham is a perfect example of why most revolutions round up the lawyers and politicians first, most of the BS goes away when they do.
uummm, no you got the Shakespeare quote out of context. Pol Pot, Mao, Stalin, etc. rounded up the LAWYERS and intelligencia first because they posed the greatest threat to their regime.
There’s an annual “Liars” competition in the UK. Who can tell the biggest yet believable whopper.
Only rule: lawyers and politicians are barred as contestants.
If they didn’t do anything wrong, you’d think they’d want to clear their names ASAP – not delay it. FOOTNOTE: Guilty people never admit their guilt.
G’day,
Stop PROJECTING.
People who know they have been fairly caught, and accused, do indeed admit responsibility, and then plead guilty.
What you said, indicates that YOU think that if/when YOU get caught ; then YOU will plead “Not Guilty” and thus make yourself look like a Cat scratching on a Linoleum Floor, while trying to cover over a steaming hot Turd it has laid in the Kitchen.
Just(ifiably ?) sayin’.
Such is life.
;-p
Ciao !
@WarblesOnALot This is a lot of word salad.
If they’re deeds are so ‘right and legal’, why aren’t they fighting and pushing each other to get inside those courtroom doors and tell everyone those ‘truths’??
Doing everything they can to prevent having to talk doesn’t make them look guilty at all.😂
Mr. Graham should not be afraid to tell the TRUTH, now, should he?
Lindsay doesn’t know what TRUTH is, so how can he speak it?
Well, it is something foreign to him. He has no idea what telling the truth even means? Plus he has cancelled Trump, embraced Trump, cancelled him again and now he is embracing him again. Does he even know what the truth is?
unless he’s afraid of ending up six feet under a golf course.
He always has something to say, now it’s actually time for him to talk and he refuses? Smh, obviously everything that comes out of his mouth is a lie or he would happily get up there and speak.
but that’s exactly his problem – in Georgia, under oath, he cannot say something “untruthful” without consequences…
He has a lot to say about judicial appointments.
Even a broken clock is right twice a day: “If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed and we will deserve it” – Lindsey Graham
You certainly do, deserve it, Ms. Lindsey.
I cannot even imagine lindsey begging donney for forgiveness scene
Only a guilty person fights this hard to keep the truth from coming out!!
@Keoki Ciervo Mean kine, yeah.
@ÚLFHÉÐNAR
Unfortunately, considering the normal educational level of republicans, there is a very good chance that he is in fact an American (republican).
@S or guilty of something, over here speaking up for his fellow guilty scumbags
The fact that Lindsay Graham is fighting not to appear before a grand jury, should be seen as evidence of his guilt. He is an example of brainless politicians who think that they are above the law.
