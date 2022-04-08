Skip to content
64 comments
Azerbaijan stand with Ukraine. Slava Ukraini! 💙💛
SLAVA UKRAINE
@R Torres in 90’s Armenia has annexed %20 of Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized territories with his ally Russia’s help. Just like Dombass and Crimea of Ukraine. We’re trying to make a peace, now.
@Andrew Wind Get thee behind me, Satan!
After Chernobyl exploded in 1986, thousands of people spent 5 years burying the radioactive soil in the exclusion zone.
That land should have never ever been disturbed again.
@The Blade But who pay for all of that? Oh, this Ukrainians, what are they know about #cancer, #Sr, #radiation 😶?
@R Torres Dude, the Russian army was in the *woods,* not in the powerplants. The scientists were in the *powerplant,* not in the woods. So what ‘cross-contamination’ are u talking about?
so they probably slept on the unearthed remains of an exploded nuclear reactor.
@Multiple Wounds 🤣😂
Even Chernobyl fights for Ukraine. Slava Ukaina
Right on
Ukraine fought for Chernobyl, its a fair return. Wonder how many young men are vomiting up their toes in Russia rn.
Many of the Russian soldiers are already in Belarus hospital with radiation sickness. Estimated 15,000 troops and all their equipment ((including tanks) have been irradiated.
Looking forward to fun times.🙂
@Reynard Foxx no there isn’t. You people just love to lie.
Get the records from Belarus post office and then you will have the names and addresses of those involved. Pillaging is a war crime!
Makes you wonder what’s happening at the other plant in Russian hands.
We need to send them more than what we have. Jets and tanks that will really would help!
@Snoobins Losses per 10 UkraNazis only 1 Russian soldier
@Andrew Wind do you back the Russian troops who participated in the Ilovaisk massacre in Ukraine? When Russian soldiers killed hundreds of surrendering Ukrainians? They put their weapons down & came out because the Russians accepted their surrender, then they shot them down in the street. Is that the kind of peaceful Russian you’re talking about?
Digging in a nuclear wasteland…
Well, no one can accuse them of intelligence…there.
I suspect the grandchildren will be paying for that one…
It’s always the innocent that suffers.
I guess the Russian/Soviet media “forgot” to inform the Russian people about the accident in Chernobyl…….
Yes! The workers there warnt them but they didnt know what it was so they ignord them.
That’s the only reason I can see why they would dig into a place most people avoid like the plague; they were never taught what happened there. Those who don’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it; more people dying from Chernobyl when so many died back then to cover the soil and the area that exploded so that would never happen again…
Soviet: Don’t worry, RBK reactor don’t explode.
Russian: Don’t worry, red forest is just a color.
They’ve just been playing Swan Lake for 5 weeks
Stupidity of commanders
Ignorance of soldiers
Ivan does what other armies would never dream of
@Bimmer Fan The red forest was also the place where waste was gathered. I doubt though that there was someone with acute radiation sickness with the soldiers that were there. Radiation sickness maybe or soldiers just using the excuse to go home.
@16vjtdalfa “The agency said it had also confirmed reports of Russian forces digging trenches in the Red Forest, “the most polluted in the entire exclusion zone.”
“Not surprisingly, the occupiers received significant doses of radiation and panicked at the first sign of illness. And it showed up very quickly.”
Local reports suggest that seven buses with the zapped troops arrived in Gomel early Thursday. Journalists on the ground have also reported “ghost buses” of dead soldiers being transported from Belarus to Russia under the cover of dark.”
@Darthsebio1% I didn’t say there were witches. That’s just silly..
They can’t afford night vision, instead deciding to glow in the dark.
Russian innovation at its best.
feral ghoul fighters
lmao hah xd
That made me laugh, good one Michael
Even miles away from Chernobyl house have no basement to prevent disturb soil from potential radiation. It show the cruelty of Russia’s leaders towards even their own. Sickening.
“If you trench in the fallout zone, the enemy won’t shell you” *taps head.
2:11 To invade a country, kill civilians, and dispose of the evidence… It’s like moving in and claiming the place was abandoned due to a lack of people/bodies.
3:32 Thieves.
The Ukrainians did well here. Never interrupt the enemy when he’s making a mistake.
Napoleon Bonaparte’s favourite Statement…. Hahaa…
😂😂😂
@shah 101 well you can go visit their all you want I will just go visit somewhere else.
@The Blade more yachts then!
I’m just a regular citizen, but I know enough that if I was anywhere near Chernobyl, I would not dig in the radioactive soil! Actually, I would not be near Chernobyl to begin with.
Q: Go against their orders, you will be killed…
A: Usually, the Muscovite officers are disciplining their soldiers by putting them into so called zendan. Which is basically a several meters deep hole in the ground, so they would be forced to dig the radioactive soil even deeper.
@Harrisonъ Khwordъ Definitely LESS Russians soldiers.
Q: Definitely LESS Russians soldiers…
A: Muscovite soldiers nevertheless, just less healthy and less in number.
This is one of those “Was there no one in the room?” moments. Was there no one in the room (or tent, whatever) who said, “Hey, maybe it’s a bad idea to disturb the soil at the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster.” This isn’t complicated. This isn’t complex quantum-mechanical calculations. This is on the level of “Tree pretty, radioactively contaminated soil bad.”
@Bill : Were you in the Russian military? They don’t have the same military as everywhere else. They don’t have the same communication systems. These are kids on their own in many cases and three generals are dead. Many have lost the will to fight and are doing whatever they see void of actual knowledge.
@Tiff’sTravels2012 Were you?
@Sunny Wynn I don’t know if you are being hard headed, or if your reading comprehension is just low. Please read what I said. It is highly unlikely that the only people there were recent high school grads. I’m not talking about them.
I’M NOT TALKING ABOUT THEM.
I’M NOT TALKING ABOUT THEM.
Your point about being in a 3rd world country is not pertinent. I’m in the the US, and – as a former high school teacher – I can tell you that most of MY students would not know about Chernobyl. I’m not talking about the 20-year-olds.
I’M NOT TALKING ABOUT THE TWENTY YEAR OLDS.
I’M NOT TALKING ABOUT THE TWENTY YEAR OLDS.
I’m talking about the more senior people who were almost certainly there. There were certainly dozens, more probably scores of people there. It is absurd to think that there was not one single person there who knows about Chernobyl.
When Chernobyl happened, nearly 350,000 people were evacuated from the site. Do you really think that the events of Chernobyl were unknown to people at the time? Many of those people are still alive. (Even considering the increased mortality associated with the event.) Do you really think that the entire Russian population has no idea that Chernobyl ever happened? It’s absurd on its face. In fact, many Russians saw the TV series about Chernobyl. They know about it. The newspaper Russia Today wrote a (positive) review about the show. The Kremlin propaganda machine railed against its purported inaccuracies. They know about it.
Because their 20, and born 6000 miles away in some wilderness that have no paved roads, never even looked at a book, whos language is 80% expletives when talkin to their families on the phones, it doesnt change for their 30+ y.o commanders…
Russian tanks and other military equipment that was used in this area will also be radioactive ☢. Possibly making replacement soldiers and mechanics sick as well.
I work in a nuclear facility. We have to go through radiation monitors on the way in and out of the station. In 1996, 10 years after Chernobyl, a group of guys from my crew went caribou hunting up in the Yukon. When they got back, none of them could get into the station for weeks because they’d been eating the caribou meat. It was contaminated from residual radiation that long after the accident. Granted the levels were very low, but high enough to set off the radiation monitors, so they weren’t allowed in.
Farmers in Donbass region should be warned about picking up radioactive tanks.
I don´t think the levels are still high enough to cause immediate radiation sickness, but they surely could raise the rate of health problems in the next decades, like thyroid cancer, leukemia, etc.
@Paavo Bergmann Do you think the ionizing radiation is still high enough to cause leukemia? I thought you could only get that kind of radiation during short times after the disaster. Reports about Tsjernobyl state that only a higher level of thyroid cancers (due to cesium) have been linked to the accident + the cleaners from high exposure to radiation.
@16vjtdalfa With radiation, there is no solid causal link, only probabilities. Maybe the risk of leukemia or thyroid cancer are presently not the most important, I was quoting them from memory, it could nowadays be birth defects or colonic cancer for all i know. The highest probability directly after an event is therefore probabilistically linked to highly active isotopes with short halflifes, like cesium, with the effects of less active isotopes with longer halflives dominating the distribution later on, but the catch is: there is never 0 left, only very little, and the rate at which it is decaying is slowing down with time. And if you start with a lot of material, the tiny fraction that´s left might still be enough, because, secondly, there is NO safe dosage. Every single ionizing particle raises your risk by a tiny fraction. If it hits the DNA, and the damage get´s overlooked by the bodie´s self-repair system, that cell might turn into a cancer cell, and the risk is adding up with every hit. And there are thousands of hits every day. And especially in parts of the Red forest, the amount of isotopes in soil and dust is locally still dangerously high.
The longer this continues the more barbaric it gets. I’m praying for All Ukrainians and when it started I was also praying for the russians who did not want any part of it. I’ve sadly found no way, in good conscience to continue to pray for anyone in russia.
This is because Russia looks at Chernobyl as a blight on it’s history and does not teach what happened there. I wouldn’t be surprised if the young soldier have never heard of the nuclear disaster.
lol as absurd as that would be, this is nonsense
It wouldn’t surprise me if they don’t talk about the USSR’s failings with the Chernobyl plant so these soldiers are likely clueless about the incident and it’s consequences.
I read once that even in Bavarian forest for years there were radioactive traces from contaminated rain. Imagine how it is in the plant’s proximity.
Glad that modern technologies disclose all atrocities that will never be forgotten.
True! – What I just wrote above!