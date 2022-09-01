Recent Post
How did we end up with politicians that care more about their careers than the fate of the U.S. and it’s citizens?
In 2016 we elected the king of selfishness, greed, megalomania, narcissism, and lying.
@Brian Lamore you are so effing right Bro..😉
That’s easy to answer. Instead of public service we prefer Career politicians who set themselves and their children up to become rich , extremely rich off the backs of the public. Like the generals of the military, public service. No. Opportunities to become multimillionaire, yes big time.
@Uncle Sam 🇺🇲 we the people never included the people. Only elite wealthy property owners. Better off red.
Because the Democratic party was formed…..
Wow! Trump’s boat is taking on water through at least 3 big holes: FBI search, Fulton County, and 1/6 Committee. But not to worry. He has Lindsey Graham bailing with a soup spoon.
And how old are you to know so much what the economy was like 41 years ago
No it’s a slotted spoon. You know 1 with holes.
For the love of God!!
Would someone PLEASE get Lindsey Graham a soup ladle?
(And a lifejacket.)
Sorry Gym Jordan we’re not gonna pretend like we didn’t see it; that’s YOUR thing👎🏾
Excellent burn.
Aaron Shorts GOOD CALL!!
Nice.
Very well put!
Lock Jordan up as well
“When you’re attacking FBI agents because you’re under criminal investigation, you’re losing,” –Sarah Huckabee Sanders, November 2016.
@Bryan and LaGina Laswell You really should start proofreading your posts so maybe then they make any sort of sense.
@Rider 38 It’s so cute how you kids who grew up never hearing to word no, think you have it all figured out.
@chuck granger 🤣
@chuck granger this has already been fought out in court filing in district of Columbia . Civil action 10-1834 in 2009.
What bothers me the most about this entire fiasco, is the flippant disrespect towards our legal system and laws set in place. It bothers me that as an average citizen, I could never get away with any of this
Absolutely, public official/politicians seem to have card blanche, on not be held accountable for their lies, corruption, and total disrespect/disregard for the laws, because of their qualified immunity
@TRE45ON is … That’s right, you’ll be writing this from a maximum security prison. These guys have totally lost sense of reality!!
💯💯💯💯💯
@Jay Bee Hilary is not the case
Laws broken in this case: the Espionage Act of 1917, the Atomic Energy Act of 1954, the Presidential Records Act of 1978 and the Intelligence Identities Protection Act of 1982
@siller barly49 the presidential record act. You are correct. He made it a felony instead of a misdemeanor and increased the penalty from one year in prison to five years in prison. I hope that’s per document. It’s karma that he’s going to prison for violating the very law that he signed.
@Rider 38I think the story that your referring to is the Tony Ornato story, where Ornato was allowed to “RETIRE” from the Secret Service and some reporter wrote that Ornato was seen being walked out of the building by 2 agents, but it was just him walking out the building with 2 old friends that are agents.
And again, Ornato was Secret Service (not the FBI), worked for Dump, was allowed to return to the Secret Service to “RETIRE”.
@Mark Warren keep dreaming trumplican
@Gilbert Aguilar
Don’t forget the Just Comply Act 2020.
“We cannot have someone in the Oval Office who doesn’t understand the meaning of the word ‘confidential’ or ‘classified’.”
– Donald Trump, 2016
@Tobias Birmingham Maybe they’re his? You’re being silly now. Presidential records belong to the government. Hopefully, the criminal trial will be public and clarify things for you. TFGs attorneys have responded to the DOJs filing, regarding a special master. It is not signed by the same lawyer that requested a special master. Ruh Roh
Trump’s lawyers probably graduated from the Trump University 🤣🤣
@Misinformation Task Force 😂
@Voorhees666Drummer Taking any documents that belong in the National Archives including classified documents is a National security matter and refusing to return them and hiding them is an obstruction of justice.
“In my administration, I’m going to enforce all laws concerning the protection of classified information. No one will be above the law.”
– Donald Trump, 2016
@Paul Uttermohlen maybe he thinks because he was responsible of that law, it doesn’t apply to him?
@Brenda TaylorN
@Sean Embry Ok. That helps.
Jim Jordan, the photo only shows the cover folder. All contents have been whited out! Seeing the cover folder doesn’t threaten national security. Stealing all of the folders and contents and hiding at Mar-a-Lago threatens national security significantly!
and who did Trump already show them too?
Didn’t gym Jordan just admit the documents were a security risk with that statement?
Tri, they more likely, turned the pages over….not white out. Just sayin….
I bet Donald Trump has some really freaky dirt on Jim Jordan, and that’s why he defends Trump so assiduously.
It takes a freak to know one, birds of a feather flock together!
@Larry Steinke I think we know why he does it.
Yeah… just like that crooked senator in the Godfather… lindsey graham too 🤣🤣🤣🤣
WHAT? Dirt on the guy who responded to the report of the rape of a child happening down the hallway right at that moment with, “Well, he’d better not try it with me”? What could such a person ever have done that needs to remain hidden?
Some of the GOP are certainly jumping thru hoops looking for a way to defend the indefensible.
you’re not using the phrase correctly. you could say they were bending over backwards or twisting themselves into knots, but jumping through hoops means something else.
@Stanley Kubick³ Here is what the dictionary says
“What does the phrase jumping through hoops mean?
: to do a complicated or annoying series of things in order to get or achieve something ”
but however you look at it they are trying hard to defend something that they have no defense for,
“It is hard to speak clearly when I am tea-bagging former President Trump.” – Jim Jordan
@Stephen Rowe I think you might be confusing her with Boebert.
@Mike G so Ronnie Jackson. Bagger or bagee?
“Mister President sir, I think that what the FBI did to you is….ack, slobber, choke, gag, spit, cough, ack…just terrible sir! Please, may I have another?” -Gym Jordan
Pitching or catching?
Isn’t that the truth…and simultaneously Lindsey Graham is raw dogging him.
Having more of Trump’s criminality and disregard of law and order exposed is going to make the next round of the Jan 6 Hearings even better. Trump should be pleased — he’ll finally be part of something in which the ratings will be yuuuuuggge.
My question is “How do we know the Republicans can be trusted ever again?” Based upon the previously administration – WE CAN’T.
So true. They are so disingenuous and disgusting. What hypocrites 😒
@kay armstrong you’re misinformed
@Barry Rutenschroer There you go assuming again, silly Barry.
@chuck granger No assumption, I don’t trust any of them.
That’s crazy. When the FBI and DOJ were investigating ANY body else, I never heard a peep about not trusting them from these people.
That’s what you see, not what is really happening.
Have heard peeps before. But nothing like this.
@diveunder Your comment sounds like your oxygen mix is way off. There’s always been conspiracy theories about the FBI.
@J M M Yeah they do need to keep proving it. Far too many people don’t vote.
Besides, they can’t help it.
Absolutely unbelievable that people will keep putting Trump on a pedestal all while demeaning our DOJ/FBI. They forget about how they chanted “lock her up”.
Defund the police….. Who chanted that??????
It is shocking & very disturbing 😳 how some of these Republicans just dismissed everything Trump does ! They don’t want to upset his base…Ugh ! Barf !
They are total hypocrites. But we know this already……
I wouldn’t put it past Jim Jordan to try and tell people to look another way (in reference to what he tweeted about the TIME magazine in the photo). If he’s willing to look the other way for kids who were abused during his tenure as a wrestling coach, he’s definitely willing to tell people that SENSITIVE documents are not sensitive because there’s a TIME magazine on the photo. Unbelievable.
Gym Jordan refused to alert Ohio State University officials about the wrestling doctor’s activities because he didn’t want his intimate relationship with the wrestling doctor to come to an end!!
It wouldn’t be the first time Jim Jordan turned a blind eye when crimes were being committed. Those OSU wrestlers, Ohio, and the nation deserves better than Jim Jordan.
It’s sad when trump admits that he took the documents and they still trying to defend him like it wasn’t what he took
To be fair, Jim Jordan has a long and storied history with looking the other way when crimes are being committed under his watch…