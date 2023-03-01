31 comments

  1. When this war finishes a lot of human dies young man and women and kids why Ukraine loses this much life he can stopped to safe life and america and United Nations and the international community helped Ukraine without losses anymore life for themselves and for the Russian too someone strong have to talks and ✋ stop this bloodshed. Man oh my god to many life have been lost america is the world 🌎 leaders can make the talk one safe life is as you safe all humanity. In god i trust. And every thing in god hands 🙌 I wished all humanity lives in peace ☮️ in ours small planet 🌏

    Reply

  2. Just my thought: This might be a good time to get women of all ages to search for these mines and other ordnance. Mothers, disabled, and elderly may not be the right people, but hopefully, others will step up to the front. Slava Ukraine.

    Reply

  3. Talking about mines, i remember about unexploded bombs in Laos, about 80 million of them. The bombs still kill and maim the population of Laos till today, more than 20,000 casualties after war ended. Less than 1% of the unexploded has been demined. During the Secret War in Laos, the US dropped about 280 millions bombs on Laos but about 80 million did not explode.

    Reply

    1. @Chad Miller @well .. surely there is a way to spin this statement . Postmodern philosophy maintains that.. ‘the truth depends on what your goals are .’

      Reply

    4. @Dan Wright the credibility of the US depends on which angle you are looking from.. It (probably) is all time high among some of the collective west, but it is all time low among the rest of the world which constitutes 85% of the world’s population… I am being direct here… 😜

      Reply

    5. @LBC @ibc. You are on point . I was trolling the west , though . Heard of the German protests recently ? … I see a difficulty with maintaining west alliances . I follow events on ground in Ukraine ( alternative media blogs ). When the facade of a bearable Ukrainian outcome is stripped away . Citizens won’t like how their money got spent . And won’t tolerate the carnage statistics when revealed . This is a disaster for west .

      Reply

  4. Greed, hatred, dilution and ego of some leaders around the world causing so much pain and suffering to our beloved innocent human kind, all living creatures and everything in between. May peace prevail. May Ukraine and her people find pace and prosperity real soon 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️

    Reply

  7. 0:44 these are not trenches, they are graves. people should look at how trenches were built in the 2nd world war. at that time, people had a chance in the trenches, which they are building today…. looks like a drunk farmer is trying to pull a furrow
    i was never in the military, but I wouldn’t build a trench like that.

    Reply

  8. Lord save ukrain forces🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦❤🇵🇭

    Reply

    1. The deserve it they bombed there own people for 8 years Russia had enough so what’s your point Ukrainians are cowards corrupt ban the christian church I could go on and on

      Reply

    1. I just googled it, they reckon around 14,000. That’s still crazy numbers tho, bloody terrible where did you get 50,000 from??

      Reply

  18. God bless the Russian soldiers liberating Ukraine from the Zelensky Nazis and Western mercenaries.

    Reply

  20. After watching the video and reading the comments, I understood why people in Russia disdain watching American TV channels, because it is dangerous for mental health.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.