I was only in elementary school when the last eruption occurred. I’m in my fifties now. Wow! That was a long time ago. I remember the flow almost hit town. Luckily it didn’t.
@Nanker Phelge bean dinner… no wonder you have a hard time getting people to come by for supper.
@Adam Chase Hey, they’re great beans, I use water from Camp Lejeune.
@Nanker Phelge mmm
i was born that yr haha
When Was This the Date ?
I waited Forty Years For This Before I Die!🌋
O yea!
So what day is the funeral?
The Earth is marvelous.
We here in Hawaii all good! 🤙🏽🏝
Okay people, here’s what’s up.
The caldera has been breached and there is a flow moving southwest as well as fingers to the Northeast.
I live on the eastern side of Hawaii island.
We didn’t even know Mauna Loa erupted until we checked our SM this morning.
Nobody is is any danger at the moment, we appreciate all the thoughts.
This is the second eruption in my lifetime, and it’s less eventful than the first.
It’s not end times, it’s just geology.
Aloha people.
@Linda Birdbike HA!!! don’t get mad when you see it at the visitor center!!! great one!
@KingGene I’m obviously not referring to the volcano. Hawaii is known to be a very attractive getaway destination and I’m asking a person who lives there on what life is like day to day and whether they recommend it.
@Max Just one of many that have erupted look them up just in the past year alone
You will all be fine Big Island folks
Yep, just Geology, So many underwater volcanos to, so everything is all good, Oahu here
Wow, that’s where I grew up. I used to go fishing and swimming where those pics were taken. So weird to see your home town in such a state.
I live here in Hawaiian ocean view estates.(Hove)…. This guy did a great job explaining the situation.
@rodeo clown obama
Every you just listed came from overseas.
By brown people.
The old colonial BS is coming to an end.
It’s funny every Caucasian sits and talks about how they all make everything in their basements lol
Meth.
Fentanyl
AIDS
Smallpox
Covid
Monkey Pox
The Black Plague
Swine Flu
Abortion Clinics
Amber Heard
Chris Watts
Columbine
Kyle Rittenhouse
Jeffery Dalmer
Jeffery Epstein
Donald Trump
Death of Millions of Beautiful Indigenous People
Bad Breath
Hair loss
And Art Kelly Hahaha
-COMANCHE NATION
@THE CHIEF WILDHORSE we’re coming after your stuff next
@Mike Cappa Exactly how I respond here in FL when family asks if I’m evacuating cause of a Hurricane. I own a piece of land in HPP and been hiking up and around Mauna Loa, quite amazing.
@Shiny Mew
You have school in the morning
-COMANCHE NATION
@Mike Cappa I am finding myself researching how it affects your community and the world.
Mother Nature is powerful!
I remember a few months ago we got a huge earthquake in the middle of the night cool but scary to see pele doing her thing
Great to see a national weather reporter actually understand and explain how Mauna Loa erupts instead of sensationalizing the current eruption.
It was still very much sensationalized. He was pretty inaccurate about a lot of what he said.
Yes,finally, Aloha
It is good,what no report mentions is that very few people live around there due to the fact most is all old Lava flows and nothing else, quite barren in fact.
Yes, my dad,Dr.Richard Bader was Oceanographer Geophysics, few folks know that that area is very barren due to previous Lava flows
The images this morning were extraordinary.
I hope my hawaiian brothers and sisters are safe! mother nature aint no joke
Hawaii is 8 islands.
Aloha🤙🏽 I live in Hawaii.. EVERYONE IS SAFE. This is so rare & exciting to witness .State Civil defense are monitoring the volcanos activity..All residents (20k) have been informed of the evacuation routes.. should it get to that point🙌🏼🌈🍍🥥..
Yes exciting! I will hopefully snap some pics tonight
Same here! Hoping to be able to see the glow from here in hpp 🤙
@TohonoO’odham COOL!! Please share🤙🏽
The most shocking thing is thinking “damn really? Nearly 40 years ago” then looking at the year of the last eruption and realizing I was born that year 😭
That’s cute, kid.
well….happy birthday !
The people of Hawai’i have been living on the Big Island for over 1,500 years. This isn’t that big of a deal, people. If you think the Kanaka Maoli are upset or fearful of this eruption, then you are just projecting your own fears.
Sure, there is the potential for homes and lands to be destroyed. But that is part of the process of death and rebirth which Hawai’i has been experiencing for hundreds of millions of years. Pele gives Āina, Pele takes Āina back.
She only need be feared if you are of mal intent and disrespect.
Quite a bit different than when Mt St Helen’s erupted. A good portion of the mountain blew off and it completely changed the topography. The eruptions in Hawaii seem a little more calm as far as reshaping the mountain top. But that lava is not something to mess with. I remember the homes and areas that were affected just a few years ago. Mother Nature at work, is pretty amazing.
Sure mother nature is working
They are two different types of volcanoes. Mauna Loa is a shield volcano. Mount Saint Helen is a composite. Their magma is quite different from each other so eruptions are different too.
Just beautiful. Mother Earth is so dynamic.
The melting of the arctic and Antarctica will speed up the friction between plates and increase subduction and other related shifts. The intervals will become shorter and there is a market for air filtration breathing apparatuses.
I’ve seen this up close and personal,it’s incredible!
“It could be toxic it could be acidic”
Appropriate, fit to be T description of human behaviours/activities