31 comments
Hope that he is safe
So much love and admiration 💗for those with the courage to protest, knowing the retaliations could be terrible.
These are traitors and will be punished
@Raza Haider Can you explain how that is treason?
@aaron johnson brother killing a person with stones and deshaping every part of his face is not just treason, its inhumane first of all.
And secondly calling out to overthrow an elected government selected by majority of citizens is a treason.
@aaron johnson if you side with a group you are part of it 🖤
IT’S CALLED “SACRIFICIAL PROTESTING” I’m creating a new term for you.
Brilliant.
Hurrah Saeed Piramoon .
Victory and freedom to Iranian women.
People around the world support you and wish you well.
Yes!! I hope they know how much support they have 💗 One day these power-hungry men will be brought down and women will have the respect and power they need to bring unity and kindness back to the planet. We are powerful beings of love and that’s why weak and greedy men are afraid of us. With them in power for now, the planet is being destroyed.
An end to all dictators and tyrants. Support from Australia to the brave woman and men fighting for freedom in Iran 🇦🇺
So glad that we’ve got so many in the US so excited about a theocracy here as well… /s
Rise up Iranians. Rise up russians. Get rid of the scourge of your governments.
They are supported by me and others in the US. They are brave , and courageous to do this. It shows us where the people of Iran stand.
GOD PROTECT YOU ALL AND KEEP YOU ALL SAFE. My Prayers are with you then fold. 🙏♥️
Champion!
People protesting
around the globe. They can’t stop what’s coming
Growing up I remember the rhetoric from Americans, hating and demonizing Iran (by Republicans). As an adult I learned that they are very much the same as us. It’s their leadership that are horrible. I am so glad to see the many of support comments below. So much love and tears for the brave people of Iran. Let’s pray for their victory. America Loves the liberty fighters of Iran. Our hearts are with you.
Iranians are the most pro-american and pro-west nation in middle east and even one of the most in Asia.
Unfortunately world can’t understand the difference between us iranians and our none-iranian dlctatorship regime.
2 completely different thing
IT’S A REVOLUTLON ✌🏼
SUPPORT IRANIANS
I really admire the women and girls of Iran, but even more the men and boys standing up for all of the women and girls in their country – they are outstanding human beings.
These incredible,courage and brave young men and women in Iran fighting against one of most brutal regime in history Alone with no support from international western leadership.
This is act of humanity to be their voice .
So much love for these men who are willing to stand up for Iranian women. Honestly, these men give me so much more hope than my male American counterparts. That’s a real man! Trying to control women into such a subservient manner shows weakness and insecurity, not strength or superiority. They do this with all on the line. Bless you with all my heart!
A hero. I applaud Saeed Piramoon .
He’s awesome!!! Much love to all fighting for freedom 💫💞