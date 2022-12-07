Recent Post
69 comments
Trump: “I solemnly swear to preserve, protect, and suspend the Constitution so help me Me.”
😂😂😂😂
😂😂accuracy 100/100
@Discreet Anonymus That may not be too far fetched. After all, there are people who worship trump as if he’s God’s brother.
@Eduardo Oliveira English lessons, little one!
@Sean McCartney How sad is it to be a GQP deadender. 😅😂😜😅😂
Damn, that turtle is disgusting. Next to his orange buddy, McConnell has been one of the most dangerous for decades. And what’s that smirk on Scott’s face?
McConnell translation: I don’t Care what trump does. I am such a coward against him. 🥴🥴
Mitch McConnell is a Democrat and Republican party so what do you think No he’s not gonna back Donald Trump he’ll probably back Joe Biden
Imagine JUST 2 SECONDS… If Obama, Biden or Hilary said the exact same thing how Trump fan and FOX would react…
@Lets Go Brandon! And for the “Illegally change election” im sure you have evidence for that too?? I mean… Better then “Duh Trump said it and ima sheep!” 🤡🤡🤡
Ever seen a negative video of Biden on cnn? Just one? Ask yourself why? Why don’t cnn ever show anything negative? They aren’t a news network
@storm skye Ohhh you have evidence of your claim??? Show me ONE evidence 🤡🤣🤡 spoiler: You dont have any cuz you just parrot like a good sheep 🤣
@Doogie Bear 👈 Wonders why smart people point and laugh at him.
@Doogie Bear Obama, Biden or Hilary said they want to destroy the constitution if they dont get what they want like entitle kids or Karens? 🤣🤣🤣
He should’ve been criticizing him all along
Mitch probably doesn’t want his name mentioned over and over at Trump rallys.
@William Royer if McConnell doesn’t speak out against all this Russian Republican BS then he isn’t an American either. Bad enough he sold out Ashland Kentucky to the Russians on an aluminum plant that never came to fruition after all the money was laundered to the Russians.
I loved it when the victim’s families of the j6 inserrection attack refused to shake hands with Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy. Mitch just kept his 👋 out but no one shook it😂
Many of the GOP would not speak to the police and their families when they asked to speak to them after Jan 6 riot, so why would they shake their hands after such disgraceful behaviour supporting the man from Florida.
Would you Blame them. He’s a Spineless old bastard. From Ireland 🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲
@Jodi Gienow That waste is not FROM Florida… just making sure the facts are stated.June 14, 1946, at Jamaica Hospital in the borough of Queens in New York City
Do a YouTube search of “Elijah Cummings pallbearer McConnell”. Same thing happened in 2019, with Chuck Schumer standing there trying not to laugh.
@cheryl forbing the reference was to Trump and not stating his name, only man from Florida as it was a jab to him in the news paper. Not sure what your referencing.
Mitch McConnell has been party over country for decades , and you bet he would support Trump if that is their candidate, not one iota of doubt over that.
Thank u i sadly agree. He would sell out the country to save his party.
The way he`s dodging the question…Mitch is two-faced. This goes without saying……
Mitch is evil. Liz Cheney for House Speaker!!!
Why won’t they denounce this in no uncertain terms? Profiles in cowardice.
And Hunter? Tell me about corrupt cowards.
@Lets Go Brandon! Hunter has made some serious mistakes….but what office does he hold?
@Lets Go Brandon! still waiting for someone to tell me what Hunter Biden’s political role is.
@Wynona’s Big Brown Dragon Republicans are pathetic. Right out of the gate after midterms crying about Hunters laptop. Owning the Libs is more important than actual governing. Sad what the GOP has become.
It doesn’t matter what he does. The coward Republicans are so TERRIFIED of this man that they CAN’T open their mouths to say anything! Even if he’s talking TREASON!!
Just in case you were wondering, Mitch:
It‘s THIS kind of gutless political playing around that causes the heroes from the Security forces of January 6th to turn away from you and not wanting to shake your hands.
Just in case you were wondering.
He doesn’t care, he has zero integrity.
Yeah, sure. Go watch videos of Democrats being asked if they’ll support Biden in 2024, it’s literally the same thing. What’s hilarious is how both camps of ardent supporters are so naïve.
I’m sure that hurts.
@Eduardo Oliveira More the English lessons, paid Trumptroll.
@Eduardo Oliveira What are you talking about?
That’s why nobody would shake his hand at the ceremony.
@RWC Don’t worry, YT shadowbanned them already.
I don’t blame them. Good medicine for MCon.
Same thing happened in 2019. Do a YouTube search of “Elijah Cummings pallbearer McConnell”. It’s hilarious.
Any sane person would give something that looks uncannily like a giant snapping turtle a wide berth.
What is Mitch talking about? Trump would have ZERO “difficulty” swearing to uphold, protect, an defend the Constitution, and then 3 seconds later make an announcement that the Constitution is officially null and void. Oaths and honor mean absolutely nothing to Trump.
Crazy rhetoric that shows us that the Democrat voters are so limited in their ability to see that the only Party trying to take down the Constitution are the Democrats. You never heard of the Movement and Book
Constitution 2020
The Constitution 2020 movement is based upon The Constitution in 2020, a book published by Oxford University Press that is a powerful blueprint for implementing a Marxist vision of constitutional law in the years ahead and that is written by progressives. ALL the people contributing to the Marxist vision to interpret that Marxist vision for the Constitution are all Democrats. Look it up brainiac.
@TheLionofJudah sprocket head,, what an appropriate name for this clown..
@Wayne ALLARD yeeeee haaaaa
Way ma gun
Do you want a serious conversation
@Wayne ALLARD in my country… the uk..
Their is a sympathy 💐
@Sheri Gray 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
McConnell’s job is more important to him than acting like an ethical human being.
Need that pension
Well, he’s not human.
Remember, Mitch said a year or so ago that if tRump was the Republican nominee, he’d vote Republican. It’s not about tRump. It’s about the party affiliation.
And power
That goes both ways….. affiliation
I suppose you think FETTERWOMEN was the intellectual choice in Pennsylvania 🤷🤭🫵😂😂
@Don Sims beats a puppy killer who can not relate to normal everyday Americans and hitched his wagon to orange jesus bc he thought itd help him win. Turns out trumps choices all lost except for 1 pathetic slim Vance. And ryan had decency to concede unlike boy haircut election denier laugh at a grandpa getting assaulted kari lake
@Don Sims My my my. How does it feel to be a total closet-case loser, Sparky?
“If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed … and we will deserve it.” – Lindsey Graham 2016
McConnell doesn’t have the back bone to come down on Trump
And Mitch is still wondering why Brian Sicknicks parents refused to shake his hand.
McConnell has no shame or sense of self awareness. Pence’s sense of self awareness is even worse
The way he stood there smiling, extending his limp hand 😅 … there’s a good reason why the US is achieving far below potential.
Maybe they thinks mitch is a zombie.
This is why Law enforcement and Capitol Police family members refused to shake yours or McCarthy’s hand. As Officer Sicknicks mother said “they’re two faced”
Every Republican needs to be on the record “Do you support terminating the Constitution?” And “Will you support Trump to do it, if he is the nominee?” Yes/No only
McConnell had a large part in creating the trump phenomenon. After all the years in power he still lacks the moral fortitude to stand up for something that may impact him personally. How old is McConnell? At this point in his career do you think at some point he could put the country ahead of his own interests?