  1. Since arriving in the Senate in 2011, Ron Johnson has repeatedly backed policies that would leave veterans out in the cold, including voting against expanded healthcare, job training, and educational opportunities for those who have served in uniform. Ron Johnson’s record makes clear that he has not served in the Senate with the best interests of Wisconsin veterans in mind.

    1. “From that time Jesus began to preach, and to say, Repent: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.” Matthew 4:17

      “Ye have heard that it hath been said, An eye for an eye, and a tooth for a tooth: But I say unto you, That ye resist not evil: but whosoever shall smite thee on thy right cheek, turn to him the other also.” Matthew 5:38-39¤

    2. The way they treat veterans, I can’t understand why ANYONE would volunteer for the military. They may need to start up the draft again if they don’t treat our veterans better.

  2. Sen. Ron Johnson just went on record saying that he wants to end Social Security and Medicare as we know it in Wisconsin. We are fighting back to defend these programs. Sign the petition to save these programs that greatly benefit all of us!

    3. @WebPortal except a lot of people are really bad at saving. It’s enforced retirement savings. But the younger population should be able to opt out.

    4. @Betch FaceI know what you’re saying and I can understand young people wanting to opt. out, because I understand it probably won’t be there for them. They have to do something for people who have paid into for years though that expect it to be there for them. It’s not like us baby boomers had a choice, the youngest boomer is 57, that’s kind of late to start over. I’m not saying it should be your whole retirement, and I’m glad I have other retirement accounts, but I also want Social Security and Medicare to be there for the shear fact I paid for it since I was 16!

  5. Hey McConnell, you’re the Minority leader. Get used to it you’re gonna be the same next year.

  6. There was a time when I would have vote for a Republican based on the issues but today there is not one Republican left I would vote for. They all are living in a different reality.

    4. @Zennbubba And the deck stacked against the men. We don’t stand a chance to win so why play the game. I personally am done supporting women in any aspect. I suggest all men do the same. ASAP

    5. @Rev. Claude Hammersey Yes please, stop very much. We know who your god is and we fully reject him. Thank you for bringing this to their attention

  7. “It’s no longer a question of if the Former American President is a Traitor, but rather if Republican voters are still Americans.”

    1. @Zero9656. You can see how dumb these trolls are when they get caught out so easily. They don’t realise how they get fooled by those they try to fool.

  8. As an independent, I always had a level of respect for the Republican Party, until trump. Now with Gaetz, Cruz, Bobert and the rest of the clown show…it’s a lost party.

  11. I’m just shocked by some peoples voting habits. Dem margins need to widen not shrink. Not to mention Gerrymandering or redistricting is still a major issue.

    1. @Ken Baker haha that’s what they tell you.. sound just like a Fox News sound bite… Why should less people, and less educated people I’d we are being honest, determine our country’s future??

      Tell me about these votes you do, where the minority voice ever wins…. Does it happen in the business meetings??

      So stockholders use a minority vote to vote on issues??

      Do city councils do this?

      Does anybody do this?
      Nope. Just durp durp durp America

    4. @Angel M. I don’t it’s with zero quilt, it’s politics. I think the Pandemic truly was a wake up call. We are all more aware of what is going on in politics.

  12. I’m so glad that the numbers wiped that ugly, smug smile off of McConnells face. He was so confident just months ago. I also don’t agree with the polls for the House. Are they basing that off of historical patterns, or actual data?

    1. @Derry Taylor The numbers are the chance that there will be a Republican majority, not that they will own 80% of the seats.

  13. What’s so “telling” about McConnell not knowing what will actually happen? He NEVER knows until Kansas slaps him across the face. 😄😄

  15. The Permanent Apportionment Act of 1929 capped House Membership at 435 seats, the level established after the 1910 Census.When the constitution was signed a congressional district had around 30,000 people. In 1929 a district contained around 250,000 people. Today one congressional district represents 760,000 people. This is not what the framers wanted. It gives disproportionate representation to smaller states, and further imbalances the electoral college. The population of a district should be capped not the number of representatives. Add office space if you have to.

    2. @Eric Oberlies I hadn’t heard of the Wyoming rule. I like it. It would go a long way to re-balance representation.

    5. @Mactastic If we adhered to the Wyoming Rule, where District size is based on the smallest single District State (currently Wyoming), no State would lose representation, several States would gain House seats, and the current size of the House of Representatives would be 573 Members.

  16. McConnell’s ONLY goal is to become senate leader again. Why listen to him? He acts only in self-interest, not for the good of Americans he’s supposed to be representing.
    I think he cares who is in the White House, not for Americans’ interests, but he cares -like all narcissists- only about how that president would impact his power.
    McConnell has refused to do his job for years by sitting on bills that Americans want passed and refusing to act. In fact, he has been smugly crowing about it.
    McConnell, like Trump, is very angry that he lost his position. His only focus & concern is getting his power back.
    He has been in congress way too long. He’s secured his millions. His days of “glory” are over. He should be removed from office.

    3. @In the name of Jesus Christ ‘the kingdom of god is not something you wait for. it is all around you, unperceived’

  17. I want to see the senate at 62 so Manchin and sinema become irrelevant. The house to stay the same so america can actually get stuff done. And I’m Canadian!

    1. @Mattie Hevelone
      You think USA is doing better that globally USA is seen as politically growing in strength, get out of the cnn bubble.

  19. “If you can’t win, cheat. And if you cheat, don’t get caught. And if you get caught, deny it and blame everyone else.” – The GOP.

    2. @Sin Sincere matter of fact, every claimed “fraud” case has been proven false evidence and the court over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over etc again.

  20. “I say this to my Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible: There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain.”
    — Liz Cheney
    The stain will never wash out.

    2. Right but this is also coming from someone who supports Biden and have ya seen how terrible he’s doing? Worse than trump I’ll tell ya that

