See Tapper’s reaction to new Santos interview February 1, 2023 72 comments Tagged with false statements, George Santos, interview, jake tapper, oan, reaCTION, Rep. George Santos, Santos, statements Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
72 comments
i think he found out he needs at least 6 years to get a pension and free healthcare. he thought he only needed one term to secure that.
China is our enemy
@Persuasive Barrier A senate term is 6 yrs, a house term is 2 yrs.
Repent…accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Saviour. John 3:16 KJV For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
Luke 13:3 KJV – I tell you nay: but except ye repent, ye shall all likewise perish.
2 Corinthians 5:17 KJV – Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.
@Daniel Brown- oh please… who do you think is investigating him right now? Do you think the DOJ investigates these situations for giggles?! 🤦
Does g.o.p. stand for Gaseous Oxymorons party?
There it is … He “learned his lesson” folks, so it’s over now. Let’s just pretend it never happened and move on
MTG, said the same thing. As if . Total b.s.
It’s ridiculous that Santos thinks he can just move past all this. He’s a criminal, and he needs to go.
Yes he learned his lessons. Now, he’s gonna double check everything before committing a new lie.
@Eduardo Oliveira I hope his misappropriation of campaign funds to pay off Stormy Daniels is what will finally put him out of the running in 2024!!
Does g.o.p. stand for Gaseous Oxymorons party?
Cross reference when your mom died? Why doesn’t George know when, where, how his mom died? How does he cross reference that?
How about his own name…idk maybe make sure he uses the right one🤔🤔🤔🤔
He could ask his sister, just to be sure.
She was Not worth remembering. He’s ashamed of her but he had to appear average in some way. Those who fail to stand with Ilhan Omar will regret it.
Which one? Ms. Santos, Ms. Devolder or Ms. Zabrovsky?
Dude no matter what “tactic” you try to use to get this behind you and have things get better, will not happen. You still are what you are, you’ve done enough . His ability to rationalize, justify, and downplay things is astounding. Tells me it’s an actual mental sickness, not unlike drug addiction or any severe addiction.
No question, he’s mentally and emotionally compromised. Clinically.
It’s an actual mental sickness.
He is exactly like tRUMP.
Pathelogical,compulsive liar.
It is an illness.I’ve encountered a couple people in my life the same way.
Those 2 are the epitome of the meaning.
He’s following in the Domestic Terrorist in Chief, IQ45!
Does g.o.p. stand for Gaseous Oxymorons party?
Tapper laughing was the perfect response.
@MarieTTT you mean Drag Queen.
@Cornelius Gal read his comment again dummy.
@8mondaymonkey more power to the drag queens. This fool has some kind of chemical unbalance in his brain. Seriously
@Cornelius Gal You have to be an idiot if you’re eating the Santos’ boo-boo sandwich. 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Does g.o.p. stand for Gaseous Oxymorons party?
Double check and cross check his own “memory”. This dude needs help.
Santos is a clear reflection of the Republican Party
@Mike Williams you Reds are too easy too read !
I hope you get a real job one day !
@Donkey Kong wow 1977 😳 ,, tell us more about your google history script 🤔 !
You red bots are easily read , identified 🚩
NEVER EVER REPUBLICAN
@Sifa Kuahuia Exactly
@Sir Colin Lesley Rowling well all ya have to do is either Google it..live throughit or pay attention to who you’re voting for…but then vetting a candidate with a lifetime of plagiarism and lying really isn’t a priority for you is it?
He just told his debunked fabricated train story again the past couple days …but hurry and look it up before your short term memory loss kicks in.
Keep voting for Joey …he’s going great!
Tappers reaction is priceless !!!!
Some glee in there…
@Anne M lol…ya think…😂
In other words, he needs more credible lies 😂
Or at least some lies impossible to check like having a miscarriage or fill up his anus with ants
Santos virtue signaling for getting out of work (due his own misdeeds) is on brand for these politicians
Comparing this dude wit “drug addicts” is an insult to individuals who suffer from addiction. I’m not joking. I work with and know may people who wish to overcome addiction, many are good and principled people who have an illness.
This guy is a criminal in my view, not someone who is sick.
boy howdy
Thanks for saying that.
Telling the truth isn’t that hard. No notes needed.
Unless telling the truth makes you look bad. Then you need notes. Lots and lots of notes.
Of course Santos stepped down. Who has time for committees when you’ve just cured cancer, located Jimmy Hoffa’s body and Amelia Earhart’s plane, and has captured Bigfoot! This guy is amazing!
@Cornelius Gal _ whose mocking you? But the truth is the truth, a liar is a liar, a con man is a con man so let’s move along now. You see the TRUTH now what are you going to do?
It’s more that he has no professional background to do anything any substancial Work/Input on these comitees.
Does g.o.p. stand for Gaseous Oxymorons party?
Crying foul on your cynical list of Rep. Devolver-Diablo Santos’ incredible accomplishments! He doesn’t claim to have found Amelia Earhart’s plane, everyone knows that was cleared up in a History’s Mysteries episode w/Robert Stack months ago !
Don’t forget he also solved the mysteries of who killed biggie and pac! And he found waldo
I don’t usually see Tapper laugh on air. It was good to see.
Roger that.
Lets Be Honest We All Remember This Video:-
https://youtu.be/MUuYr9S1L3Q
Now he’s going to start telling people the truth?! Nothing he’s said has a scintilla of credibility.
A liar is a liar is a liar. Never trust Santos. He’s a criminal,, and punishment is coming.
Santos is acting like a normal republican. Which is the reason I won’t vote Republican.
Does g.o.p. stand for Gaseous Oxymorons party?
Facts
@Christian M That is not only a sick lie, but it’s libel and disgusting.
@Zaire Tahj tRUMP left the economy WORST than he found it! As did the last TWO g.o.p. administration’s TOO! Then there’s tRUMPs family separation plan! Ended up being tRUMPs KIDNAPPING CHILDREN plan! Talk about putting lipstick on a pig!!! And let U.S. not forget! tRUMP told Bob Woodward on tape covid is DEADLY! Then tRUMP turns around and tRUMP tells U.S. “covid was just a bad case of the flue”! + tRUMP literally hawked FAKE CURES for covid! Then 400,000 Americans DIED! A COUP! And heck Biden and Pence told U.S. and gave it back! tRUMP DENIED it and tried to HIDE it! Heard about the difference between Apples and Oranges. This is More like Apples and MORE of the BS! And the g.o.p. said OK! Sorry Just trying to help RAISE the old HUE AND CRY! After all I am a herold.
@James Ryan Sniffing little girls wasn’t ever going to all the dirty old dim got up to. Didn’t you know about his daughter’s diary? Bit like his son’s laptop; ignored by the dims and that’ll make them untrue. LOL.
“I told Oppenheimer that the gun-assembly trigger was more feasible than the implosion trigger for nuclear weapons” – George Santos.
Jake’s giggle is everything! Best thing on Internet today!
2023 is really turning the tables now that Amazons LPA33X hit the road. After all these years of barely reading anything good I was usually just shutting down any type of media as much as I can but this brings back good lights and it should give hope to some of you that no matter what is going on in the world at the end something good comes to surface
It’s real Amazons AMZ is really happening I just checked.
China is the enemy
⚠️ 🚨 SCAM ALERT ⚠️ 🚨 THESE ARE ALL BOTS. DON’T FALL FOR THIS
From now on??? It’s TOO LATE! Do we all get second chances instead of consequences? Is this a politically correct “time out,” or a spanking!(?!)
Does g.o.p. stand for Gaseous Oxymorons party?
George Santos single-handedly exposed to everyone that Kevin McCarthy is not a “leader”. Good job George, or whoever you are! Well played sir, or madam!