87 comments
Well done, Senator Warnock. Well done, Georgia. Intelligence and suitability for office matters.
The spouse abuser wins! Yaaay!👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
@Dave I Hope So.
@TV Dinner good luck finding near 100k vote difference please stfu lol
@SNOOPY SNOOP and they call Stolen cause trumpy told them too lmfao, losers 🤣🤣🤣🤣
@J R : *Those evil communist deep state demonrats think us MAGA folks are stupid, but everyone knows that if even just one of our MAGA candidates lost then it 100% proves they cheated again and they won’t get away with it this time* 🤔🤔😂😂
Thank you everyone who voted for our Senator Mr Warnock.
@Neal Neal = LQTUVWXYZ TRANS. PERSON ALERT
@Bass INC Pelosi/Fauci/CCP = covid.
Why do you think she “stepped down”?? 😂. She stepped down alright. Down right into Gitmo
@Bass INC greed is good…. Money makes the world go around. Maybe someday you’ll have as much money as me. Then you can get some respect. Finally Get laid perhaps
All trolls on this page….. which makes sense. No one watches CNN anymore. Lol. Their ratings are lower than Bidens approval numbers 😂😂. Sad sad sad pathetic schleppers
@Bass INC “Eric’s dad” wishes to eliminate the 2nd Amendment???? 😂🤦🏻. Yeah okay. Good luck to Eric’s dad. He’s gonna need it…. No one is listening to that 🗑️. He sounds like an idiot. Relation to you? Maybe?
It is reassuring when a candidate with good sense, education, and a healthy outlook for our country.
@flying dragon car ok. You seem cool. Haha. Thank you Georgia for making the point that America is feed up, over and done with tolerating the volume of Maga and it’s deluded self-importance .
@Abelis 🇺🇦 a red wave of Maga tears
@ROBERT Peterson Cry harder trolls, I brought you lots of tissues 🧻🤣
@Friar Newborg Clearly we ARE. Cry harder trolls, I brought you lots of tissues 🧻🤣
@gadolinium09 Cry harder trolls, I brought you lots of tissues 🧻🤣
I cannot put into words the gratitude I have for the people of Georgia for their tremendous fight in this race. Congratulations to Senator Warnock. But, I, and millions of Americans will never forget the Governor of Georgia and those Republicans in charge of the voting count in 2020. They saved democracy in the United States. And, they did it simply by being honest and maintaining the values we hold dear in this country. Today’s election would not have been possible without them defending the constitution in 2020.
Yes the takers have won again!!
🍑 Georgian here. Thanks for your support and good vibes 💙🇺🇲
@Ms Berries Congrats! You folks did great!
@Alex, I think the MAGA fanatics are, at least, the loudest part of their party. Hopefully, the GOP will find itself much like the Dems did in the 60’s. But I’m not holding my breath since they’re not growing their voter demographics…
No kudos from me for them doing their damn job! The bar is set way too low nowadays since the MAGAts infestation. They are still here. The fight is not over yet!
Thank you to the Georgians who didn’t give up, who stood in long lines, and to cast your ballot on more than one occasion. Your vote made the difference. Job well done!!!
You said “….and to cast your ballot on more than one occasion”. You probably meant to say “…and to cast your vote in the general and runoff elections”.
lmao I read that SO wrong at first. I was like wait a minute… I get what you mean. lololol
Well spoken !!!
I’m away on vacation and I’m on pins and needles waiting for the result. As an American, I’m so invested in this runoff for I know how high the stakes are. Thank you for all who supported and voted for Senator Warnock. Thank you Georgia!🎉🎊🇺🇸
Enjoy yourself !!!!❤
Now you can really enjoy your vacation!
I’m a blue dot in red Idaho cheering on Warnock’s win and Georgia’s win for our Country!! Thank you for all who voted for Warnock!!
@Shawn Evans Overseas is one word. You shouldn’t have dropped out of HS.
@mark williams where is your tax cut? let me guess at the gas pump, or maybe when you buy food? Maybe you one that gets a hand out?
@Julie Crane lol. funny it’s called working 12 hours on 3rd shift. .l.
@mark williams so you know. the only thing I cry is Red White and blue.
@mark williams get a JOB.
To all the people who believed and voted for Democracy, I thank you from the bottom of my heart!!
We’ll let God if it’s democracy or deceit and God is All I (believe) in. 🙏
@Chase Starr its sad but true brother. It’s deplorable. God bless us all!!
Amen. Very well said!!! **WOW TO THE LATEST “TWO” POLLS – THEY PERFECTLY MATCHED THE ACTUAL ELECTION RESULTS!!!** Actual Election Results : Raphael Warnock – 51.4% – 1,817,465 Votes and Herschel Walker – 48.6% – 1,719,868 Votes.
Been watching from Australia 🇦🇺 democracy was on thr ballot of the USA glad to see the ppl voices have been heard. Work to do but enjoy and celebrate the Win US!!!
CNN : In the final undecided Senate contest of 2022, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia holds a narrow lead over Republican challenger Herschel Walker among those likely to vote in a runoff election Tuesday, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. The survey shows that Walker faces widespread questions about his honesty and suffers from a negative favorability rating, while nearly half of those who back him say their vote is more about opposition to Warnock than support for Walker. Voters’ modestly more positive views of Warnock and a firmly committed base of supporters appear to boost the incumbent in the new poll.
Overall, 52% of likely voters say they plan to support Warnock in Tuesday’s runoff and 48% pick Walker.
It’s so beautiful to see all those Americans celebrating, with their different skin tones, together in love, and respect, for each other! Also, while enjoying this big win for all Georgians! Congratulations Georgia, and stay strong Georgia!
Saundra, GA is where the country’s central forces are at.
Always about race with Leftards.
Together we can!
🇺🇸
Yes feels good to see , I LOVE IT GOD BLESS AMERICA 🇺🇸,NOT AMERIKKKA 📌
Almost exactly half of the people are not celebrating that fake pastor’s win.
I’m from California and have never watched another state election so closely. I am so thankful that Warnock won!
@k d I’m also in Europe. We’ve watched the chaos caused by Trump and the GOP. They destroyed America’s reputation around the world. I no longer believe it is the Leader of the Free World.
@bdhu2001 Democrats already had control on the Senate. This seat didn’t matter at all.
People should be embarrassed and ashamed of themselves by choosing to be democrat. The same party who brought everyone inflation, illegal immigration, the list goes on. Insanity is repeating something over and over again and getting the same results. Biden the democratic party is more dangerous than Russia, China and the Covid 19 virus. Biden and the left are Destroying America. More people are losing their jobs, more crimes in America. High Tax. while abortion is important, abortion won’t put food on the plate, lower gas prices. if people Keep voting for these people, the left will continue to screw America and their favorite celebs won’t save them. There is nothing to be proud of if i was a democrat with our current situation with inflation.
@Xbecause our election was for a US senate seat, which affects the entire country. Try to keep up…
Im from England and was hoping like mad that Raphael warnock would win. I couldn’t believe that the race was so close, considering his opponent was Hershel Walker.
I was trying to explain to a Republican neighbor that Georgia has 159 counties, which is 101 more than California. Some of the counties are sparsely populated. So the number of counties a candidate wins means nothing in most races. Most of the population in the U.S. lives in or near a city.
Congratulations to Georgia. I want to also thank people who stood in line for a long time. I live in bordering SC and wish we could turn this state a little bluer!
I’m sorry, but I hardly doubt your story about your republican neighbor is true as that’s a talking point of the Republican Party.
@J. Michael Gunner Never will happen unless they are male … GA barely elected a qualified black senator what makes you think they will vote for a black woman. Some say they didn’t like her views on the lgbtq community but they can sit and listen to gay ministers play like they are straight every Sunday morning. Black love masa rule as governor its evident how a black voter got all religious about Warnock stand on abortions. He never said he approved of it but that God has given every man the will to choose and it Biblical. God does not force anyone to believe in Him its a matter of choice. The same black voter turned a blind eye to Walker who lied about paying for women children to be murdered he said if you lay hands on someone makes him righteous … not if he continue to lie as Walker did.
@J. Michael Gunner Not sure what your point is with your comment, but the main reason why Mississippi can’t elect a Democrat is more due to gerrymandering than their demographics
You can always move to California or New York if you want to live in a blue State and we’ll see how you like it then or will you become another refugee fleeing to Red States because of their better policies and better way of living?
Yeah, Republicans are usually honest hardworking folk that slave away for scraps in the countryside, while Democrats are the rich elite c***s and homeless drug-addicted bums in the city.
Thank You Georgia!! 🙏🏽 🇺🇸 You showed up and showed out again! Your countrymen and women thank you ! ☺️
I respect Georgia even more 🥹 the Republican Party doesn’t respect you that man could barley read smh
Bullshit..Warnock is a POS
In my lifetime I have never seen an election season where literally every single vote counted 🙏
George Bush beat Al Gore by literally one Supreme Court Vote. I will assume that you are less than 22 years old.
As an Australian I know deep down I my heart that the people of Georgia would vote one more time 4 the Rev, & U ALL WON🎉🎉 Congratulations 2 U all.❤️
Thank you, Georgians! Thank you for your determination, for standing in long lines, often in the rain. 🎉
You’re welcome.
I am not from the US but I have been glued to midterms and finally this election. Democracy triumphed. Thank you everyone who voted.
@Rej Normandin Question where do you get I’m not happy? All I’m doing is educating people. Our constitution and pledge of allegiance refer to this country as a republic not a democracy.
@KFStreich Wtf are you talking about? I’m just simply educating you people this country is technically a republic not a democracy. It literally says so in the constitution and the pledge of allegiance. Not my fault you all didn’t pay attention in school. I mean we literally do the pledge of allegiance every morning. How do you people not know that??
@Jackie B. A Republic is a form of Democracy. One where citizens elect their representatives democratically. Thomas Jefferson and John Adams, two of the most critical founding fathers, use the words “republic” and “democracy” interchangeably.
@Casanova Frankenstein No you are wrong. Like I said it’s a constitutional republic. If we had a democratic republic our general elections would be decided by popular votes not the electrical college. Why do you think they are having such a hard time getting rid of the electrical college???? Why don’t you stop being lazy and look it up?
@Jackie B. simmah down nah
GEORGIA TURN UP!!! Y’all did it!!! So proud of the strength in my fellow Georgian 🎉🎉
Congratulations to Mr. Warnock and heartfelt thanks (again) to Georgian voters.
I feel like I vote every month as a Georgian.
Breathing a huge sigh of relief in Canada right now
Thank you Georgians that voted for Senator Warnock and for Democracy! The World is watching.
Keep this momentum going strong for 2024 🇺🇸
This guy went over his wife with his car, he has a bad past
You’re welcome
Thanks
Australians too were watching and hoping for this win for democracy. Our congratulations to Georgia!
As another Aussie, I have also been watching and hoping, congratulations Georgia.