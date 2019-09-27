See Trump 2020 Staffer Admit Joe Biden Plot In Tough Interview | The Beat With Ari Melber | MSNBC

TOPICS:
See Trump 2020 Staffer Admit Joe Biden Plot In Tough Interview | The Beat With Ari Melber | MSNBC

September 27, 2019

 

A top Trump 2020 aide, Marc Lotter, is questioned about Trump’s Ukraine collusion plot against Joe Biden, his remarks about treating whistleblowers as traitors, whether Trump campaign staff would take foreign help – a crime – and whether the Trump campaign stands by Corey Lewandowski’s admission that he lies to the press and has no obligation to tell the truth in the future. The “cross examination” interview was with MSNBC anchor Ari Melber, on the day of the explosive release of a whistleblower complaint that Trump abused his office to “solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election”. Aired on 09/26/19.
45 Comments on "See Trump 2020 Staffer Admit Joe Biden Plot In Tough Interview | The Beat With Ari Melber | MSNBC"

  1. Blake still in the game | September 26, 2019 at 10:37 PM | Reply

    I will say this again and again and again. Male Trump supporters, the
    He/she’s ain’t too bright

  2. Oh Geez | September 26, 2019 at 10:39 PM | Reply

    They should have Ari Melber Asking questions during congressional hearings.

  3. David Ellis | September 26, 2019 at 10:40 PM | Reply

    The Whistleblower is a hero. Trump is a traitor. Trumpers laughing at his poor humour will be crying when he is removed from office.

    • holden dilly | September 27, 2019 at 10:13 AM | Reply

      moviegirlnontopasian.link/IVSe6GMSj4kk

    • Cynna1065 | September 27, 2019 at 10:54 AM | Reply

      @Reese Hale Who knows at this point. Did you see Trump trying to throw Pence in front of the oncoming train? He will do anything to take the spotlight off of himself and to put it onto someone else. If he goes down, it’s a sure thing that he will be attempting to take everyone who is complicit with him. They’ll be busy, implicating each other and trying to shield their own necks. Who knows? Trump may clean house before he goes and that will only make it easier for the next president.

    • CherBear | September 27, 2019 at 11:30 AM | Reply

      @Ash Roskell I hope that’s the case bc if it’s only the WB word the whole thing could fall flat, esp if this is the only issue they use to impeach..thats why they need to line up his worst 6 or 7 crimes out of the top at least 50 that he’s commited, so if one fails they’ve got backup cuz he needs to go..not get impeached and stay..but get impeached and arrested, gone gone gone!!!

  4. Ally Wilson | September 26, 2019 at 10:44 PM | Reply

    Grilled him like a toasted cheese. Well done.

  5. Nutty Mofo | September 26, 2019 at 10:46 PM | Reply

    VOTE BLUE in 2020!
    There’s never been a more important election in any of our lives.
    VOTE BLUE in 2020!

  6. Gyorgy Bernard | September 26, 2019 at 10:50 PM | Reply

    Ari!!!!!!!!!! Ari’s on fire! Assertive, in control, with cogent arguments <3 Damn <3

  7. Ya mon Da Troll | September 26, 2019 at 10:58 PM | Reply

    I wonder what became of treasonous puppet rulers in the old days when we were smart…

  8. Bootman899 | September 26, 2019 at 11:16 PM | Reply

    I don’t think I’ve ever seen Ari so aggressive. I love it. THIS IS WHAT WE NEED TO STOP THE LIES. Thank you!

  9. AmpedUpTech | September 26, 2019 at 11:16 PM | Reply

    The best way to start an Interview. “Are you gonna lie just like Lewindowsky?” 😁

  10. T BZ | September 26, 2019 at 11:18 PM | Reply

    Funny how he deflected the simple question “will you be honest?”

    Where is the value in having these people on? Can’t even finish watching.

    • Ganiscol | September 27, 2019 at 3:43 AM | Reply

      T BZ
      Its hard to tolerate, I agree. But they each add a piece to the puzzle with their lies and accidental admission of guilt.

    • T BZ | September 27, 2019 at 7:36 AM | Reply

      Miles Davila I understand that, there are enough vetted conservative pundits to have on rather than Trump sycophants.

    • Jimmy Monroe | September 27, 2019 at 10:48 AM | Reply

      Kellyannr is the worst.Through the Looking Glass and word salad are absolutely poisonous to this crew. The horrific gaslighting of America continues.

    • Cynna1065 | September 27, 2019 at 10:49 AM | Reply

      There is value in watching people like that squirm and prevaricate. It’s a great means of exposing liars and opportunists for what they are.

    • Michael Brown | September 27, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      Those guys are brainwashed into believing that it is all a deep state conspiracy against the mob boss.

  11. CB BC | September 26, 2019 at 11:45 PM | Reply

    6:31 “Is that an answer?” LOL! I can’t even… Maybe Ari should be cross-examining up there on Capitol Hill!
    There’s no reason to think these people would ever follow the law! Of course not!

  12. VA Brew | September 26, 2019 at 11:57 PM | Reply

    Best interview I’ve heard in a while. Don’t let them control the conversation with lies and talking points. Give them a chance to answer the question, if they don’t move on. We want the facts, not the spin. Again, good freakin job Ari!

  13. Swivarithan L'Gooding-Splatt | September 26, 2019 at 11:59 PM | Reply

    The look on Ari’s face when this plug states “deep state”. It’s on now ya’all

  14. Max Johnson | September 27, 2019 at 12:33 AM | Reply

    2016: “no puppet, no puppet!”
    2019: “no treason, no treason!”

  15. Shaun Dejwan | September 27, 2019 at 12:35 AM | Reply

    Ari busting this guy’s balls tonight woohoo!

  16. Deer Shooter | September 27, 2019 at 12:37 AM | Reply

    Quit fukn letting this orange clown demolish this country…im tired of the world laughing at us

    • Fabi Grossi | September 27, 2019 at 10:37 AM | Reply

      If they wouldn’t invite people like tyrant trump’s accomplice Marc Lotter, and if they wouldn’t record and report on all the tyrant himself said, they couldn’t hold apple polishers like Lotter accountable and prove them wrong with recordings of the things they so desperately try to deny. As we see in this clip.

  17. john herring | September 27, 2019 at 12:39 AM | Reply

    You gotta love it”are you going to lie like Lewandowski”Then proceeds to act just like Lewandowski

  18. BarryWaterlow | September 27, 2019 at 1:15 AM | Reply

    In the “old days,” even a president found guilty of treason could be executed.

    • Jimmy Monroe | September 27, 2019 at 10:55 AM | Reply

      Trump should’ve been SHOT like the sniveling coward of a DOG he is! Narc should just be strangled by Ari. It would’ve been far more entertaining and a relief to milions!

  19. mick readdin | September 27, 2019 at 3:03 AM | Reply

    “Deep state… ”

    I should have switch off then.

