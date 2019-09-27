A top Trump 2020 aide, Marc Lotter, is questioned about Trump’s Ukraine collusion plot against Joe Biden, his remarks about treating whistleblowers as traitors, whether Trump campaign staff would take foreign help – a crime – and whether the Trump campaign stands by Corey Lewandowski’s admission that he lies to the press and has no obligation to tell the truth in the future. The “cross examination” interview was with MSNBC anchor Ari Melber, on the day of the explosive release of a whistleblower complaint that Trump abused his office to “solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election”. Aired on 09/26/19.
See Trump 2020 Staffer Admit Joe Biden Plot In Tough Interview | The Beat With Ari Melber | MSNBC
I will say this again and again and again. Male Trump supporters, the
He/she’s ain’t too bright
They should have Ari Melber Asking questions during congressional hearings.
💯
He would nail them and make them say Uncle.👍
The Whistleblower is a hero. Trump is a traitor. Trumpers laughing at his poor humour will be crying when he is removed from office.
@Reese Hale Who knows at this point. Did you see Trump trying to throw Pence in front of the oncoming train? He will do anything to take the spotlight off of himself and to put it onto someone else. If he goes down, it’s a sure thing that he will be attempting to take everyone who is complicit with him. They’ll be busy, implicating each other and trying to shield their own necks. Who knows? Trump may clean house before he goes and that will only make it easier for the next president.
@Ash Roskell I hope that’s the case bc if it’s only the WB word the whole thing could fall flat, esp if this is the only issue they use to impeach..thats why they need to line up his worst 6 or 7 crimes out of the top at least 50 that he’s commited, so if one fails they’ve got backup cuz he needs to go..not get impeached and stay..but get impeached and arrested, gone gone gone!!!
Grilled him like a toasted cheese. Well done.
He Nailed his butt. Smoothly precisely and Quick. I just love Ari’s style.👏
VOTE BLUE in 2020!
There’s never been a more important election in any of our lives.
VOTE BLUE in 2020!
Maybe ever.
Ari!!!!!!!!!! Ari’s on fire! Assertive, in control, with cogent arguments <3 Damn <3
I wonder what became of treasonous puppet rulers in the old days when we were smart…
Ya mon Da Troll remember ceucescu? He and his wifes heads ended up on a pigpole in the public square. (I think i spelled it wrong)🤣🤣
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nicolae_Ceau%C8%99escu
This guy?
I don’t think I’ve ever seen Ari so aggressive. I love it. THIS IS WHAT WE NEED TO STOP THE LIES. Thank you!
The best way to start an Interview. “Are you gonna lie just like Lewindowsky?” 😁
Did he work for Trump? – yes… he will
He couldn’t even give a straight answer. Weasel.
Funny how he deflected the simple question “will you be honest?”
Where is the value in having these people on? Can’t even finish watching.
T BZ
Its hard to tolerate, I agree. But they each add a piece to the puzzle with their lies and accidental admission of guilt.
Miles Davila I understand that, there are enough vetted conservative pundits to have on rather than Trump sycophants.
Kellyannr is the worst.Through the Looking Glass and word salad are absolutely poisonous to this crew. The horrific gaslighting of America continues.
There is value in watching people like that squirm and prevaricate. It’s a great means of exposing liars and opportunists for what they are.
Those guys are brainwashed into believing that it is all a deep state conspiracy against the mob boss.
6:31 “Is that an answer?” LOL! I can’t even… Maybe Ari should be cross-examining up there on Capitol Hill!
There’s no reason to think these people would ever follow the law! Of course not!
Best part of the interview. He turned that guy into the super villain Stutterman.
I can’t even? With this rancid administration, you’re goung nowhere fast! Drowning rats.
Best interview I’ve heard in a while. Don’t let them control the conversation with lies and talking points. Give them a chance to answer the question, if they don’t move on. We want the facts, not the spin. Again, good freakin job Ari!
The look on Ari’s face when this plug states “deep state”. It’s on now ya’all
2016: “no puppet, no puppet!”
2019: “no treason, no treason!”
@Computer User …off with his head!
@lima leaf frog No executing any kings.The peasants like you,yes.
@Computer User Stop sucking tRump’s tiny mushroom so hard. It’s starting to chafe…
Computer User so much for American patriotism huh? Biden did nothing that was inappropriate, he did his job as part of the Obama administration and in conjunction with the West’s wishes when it came to Ukraine, and his son was found to have no part in any corruption.
Deep state BS will prevail. Trump did not deny the content of the incriminating script.
Ari busting this guy’s balls tonight woohoo!
Quit fukn letting this orange clown demolish this country…im tired of the world laughing at us
If they wouldn’t invite people like tyrant trump’s accomplice Marc Lotter, and if they wouldn’t record and report on all the tyrant himself said, they couldn’t hold apple polishers like Lotter accountable and prove them wrong with recordings of the things they so desperately try to deny. As we see in this clip.
You gotta love it”are you going to lie like Lewandowski”Then proceeds to act just like Lewandowski
In the “old days,” even a president found guilty of treason could be executed.
Trump should’ve been SHOT like the sniveling coward of a DOG he is! Narc should just be strangled by Ari. It would’ve been far more entertaining and a relief to milions!
“Deep state… ”
I should have switch off then.
Too late! As soon as I see Marc’s face I have to take a shower AND vomit!