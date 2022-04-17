Recent Post
- Zelensky speaks about his children
- Teen missing for 3 years found 700 miles away shivering outside gas station
- See what Austrian chancellor said after meeting with Putin
- Russia’s neighbor blocked its propaganda. Now people are buying antennas
- Ex-top investor in Russia explains what’s really driving Putin
77 comments
Sometimes we must get hurt in order to grow, we must fail in order to know, Sometimes our vision clears only after our eyes are washed away with tears
i like your emails !! 😀
nice to meet you😀
great words, like lines of a song! So true too…
Thanks for that MonkyDollqueen!
0:26 that is rich! He doesn’t trust the international community???? The world doesn’t trust him
Ya. But pukin still wants western luxuries and American money .What a goof !!! I am sick of him
The Enforcer YouTube Channel for live updates on Ukraine 🇺🇦
What happened in Irak, Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen…
when in history has a country taken on the whole world and won
@Dave Mckolanis yeah… and move around riding lions and sending chimpanzees to do our shopping for us.
@Hloni Penn When it comes to countries that counts in military strength and economic strength
countries in North America, Europe and Australia are the once that counts. Why would anyone be interested in taking over any country in Africa? To get more problems for nothing?
@Anna shew…. I actually cannot believe u’ve just said that. One would swear, Americans live under a rock. The countries u mentioned took over Africa over a century ago. That’s why I can communicate 2 u in English and u kno nothing about my Zulu language. Its called colonization. Everyone I’ve replied to on this thread honestly knows nothing about anything.
@Hloni Penn Thanks For Updating Us On Additional Information About Your Transportation And Shopping Methods. We Had Horses In The 19th Century To Ride Instead Of Lions. And Using Animals To Do Our Shopping Is Pretty Out Dated For Us Too.
Most prominent civilizations are lucky to get 200 real years of successful growth before they slide. Fall off that high horse real quick. We have to stop thinking one country is correct and always on top. These things shift. We all know how to operate properly in our parts of the world, tavel freely if we want, live where we want. Be a global civilization. But damn it if we are just too simple to see how easy it could be. Oh well, I’ll be dead eventually. Someone can have my guitar when I’m done. Spread the love for free.
Man….. if Putin finds out the truth he’s gonna be pissed.
Like Stalin kinda pissed.
Do you group George W Bush with them?
Narcissists are always convinced they are the true victims and that people are unfair to them and that everything is owed to them.
@rise like lions after slumber.. you’re gonna tell me it sounds nothing like her?
Right, the USA citizens just had 4 years of that. It started OK but 6 months in it went to hell in a hand basket.
perfectly describes the west
Closer to home, just like humpty, dumpty, Trump
Remember when Trump stood next to Putin in Helsinki and said he believed Putin and not US intelligence agencies ?
To an extent….SO DO I
@Bill Robbins I myself do not intentionally follow either of them because it doesn’t matter In the GRAND scope of things. FOREIGN POLICY IS DOMESTIC POLICY. And FOREIGN policy is the C.I.A.
The C.I.A. (amongst other 3 letter organizations) are like an APP on our phones….. where can we get that type of APP? Idk. That’s as far as I got….😁
And this my friends is when a leader of any country doesn’t want to hear facts or truths he will fall through the fallacy of falsehoods
Sure u are talking about the Joke who shake hand with AIR hhh🤡
His country is under sanctions anyway. No wonder he is doing something to keep the boredom away 🤣🤣🤣
P.S. 81% of people support him, as they have been under sanctions for years now.
I mean endocronologist
He clearly has a screw loose. His people need to take Putin out.
Take Trump out. America will be a better Nation.
@Esosa Iyamu
Under threat of arrest I’m sure.
If the mission is genocide, yes, he’s winning.
nice to meet you😀
Because he cannot kill Ukraine soldier, he kill the weak one, civillian. What a coward.
@silver magnum Find other sources of info
That projection assumes Putin stays in power. If I was a general I’d be having thoughts….
@Christopher G ever heard of the VA?
@Christopher G Chris don’t answer it, it’s a bot he got 2 Sub’s but nothing to show . It’s he’s way of keeping track off his bot’s.
@Jaye Williams You need to give me mor then two letters that could mean anything without context.
I wonder what he’s being told when 8 high ranking generals just don’t come back.
@God bless all Pure heart “Trump gave him green light to attack”. Oh for sure they discussed carving up this & that property and mutual back scratching.
@Priyanshu ///// Ukraine will fight and Russia will lose grunts, generals, tanks, admirals, warships, respect, economy, young talent, and eventually, the war
@Boston Jackson The man cares nothing about any life unless it’s his own. A complete psychopath.
@so done special afterlife operation, and the first task will be to grow sunflowers
When you suffer from Schizophrenia, paranoia, and being a ruthless authoritarian leader, you do not deserve any sympathy, you deserve, to be judged, and judged as a war criminal.
@Walter James Why would he with how he has been treated? Logically, he knows they would just take advantage, and he’s not wrong about that.
@Tom Wery looking at President Putin’s actions he deserves to be judged harshly. He deserves to be understood in history like Hitler, Saddam Hussain and all those like him, ‘a war criminal’.
@svetozar milosevic i agree
@Jmuel 34 all of us have done wrongs.
Thank god if he thinks he is winning… just think how much more dangerous he would be if he thought he was losing 😬
Perhaps all to do with Donbas region is all he really cared about.
@Daniel Mellbin I hope so too ✊🏼
He is losing twice in the war on the economy his country is going bankrupt 😅
I find it impossible to believe that Putin does not have access to YouTube
I do believe that it might be time to be really proactive rather than reactive and be offensive rather than defensive. It is absolutely clear that Putin has lost his mind. NATO has done a lot try and stop or slow Russia, but don’t think it is getting through Putin’s head.
Its very troubling if this becomes the popular mindset. Is diplomacy finally dead?! Escalation will ONLY lead to a nuclear war.
@svetozar milosevic it obviously takes three to tango in this equation, but our governments seem to be genuinely sorry and scared, and finally targeting all the other culprits, the oligarchs. And us European citizens are absolutely victims too, our post-Covid economic recoveries are seriously jeopardized with all of this, so it’s not like we’re not doing our own fair share of sacrifices to hasten this lunatic’s demise.
“He has surrounded himself with yes-men.” – That’s the fatal flaw of so many dictators. Perhaps it is inevitable in authoritarian governments.
@KM Chow 140 Nations voted against Russia at the UN. That would be a largest part of the World community.
The Enforcer YouTube Channel for live updates on Ukraine 🇺🇦
@Humanbeing Not all countries are taking a side with the US or Russia. But anyway Australia has been a great ally for the US throughout the years.
This really sounds familiar to me . Think you know who??? 45!
He is not delusional…he just can’t stop the train even if he wanted to….his fate is sealed with this outcome of the war.
“Putin’s surrounded himself with yes men. He’s become delusional.” That description sounds a lot like our former US president. LOL!
@Hunter Frantz agreed, atleast the one you have now is better?
@Bab Blo yes there were wars during Trump Presidency. What are you talking about?
@ꜱᴍᴜrɢ in some ways perhaps and in other ways absolutely not. There’s a reason most other nations are either making fun of him or just outright not dealing with him (this includes Allies).
You’ll have to excuse me though. I’m a little jaded towards politicians in general.
Doesn’t trust others because he cannot be trusted himself…
A common universal law, life mirrors what you are yourself!
😠 Hi KRONIS HAMMA Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCia8JwD-qU
mejores 😠
2 (elecciones ) 9.5/0
3( culturales ) 9.3/10
Son unos de los mejores conciertos
, no puede ir pero de tan solo verlos
desde pantalla, se que estuvo
Sorprendente . .;
Same thing happened in Finland in 1939. Russia invaded thinking it was gonna be easy, but Finland fought hard . Only until they sent in 500,000 troops did Russia win. Taking 10% of Finlands land. Ukraine needs weapons yes, but they need military back up or it’s gonna be history repeating.
There’s an awesome news reel from that time. The sarcasm in the news readers voice at Russia claiming Finland is a threat is hilarious.
“When your enemy makes mistakes, do not correct him” – Napoleon Bonaparte.
The problem with Western media, almost EVERYTHING is broadcast
Well, it’s freedom of the press & competition
The French always bring him up like he was alive yesterday, copoum overload
They think its fake n propaganda anyways, where safe 😁
🙂 Learn the history, how and where he ended up 🙂 Sometimes enemy’s mistakes are not mistakes, but strategy!