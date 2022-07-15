Recent Post
65 comments
They look like me at any social event
Not me but my sister 😂🤣😵💫😳🥺
I can totally relate to these introverts– though I have to say, I’d much rather hang out with dogs than people. 🐕♥️
@please don’t eat the animals I rather hang out with bugs than people. They’re more interesting and intelligent
Mikey Pence!
That’s only because you’ve been neutered.
I’ve not enjoyed a clip like I’ve enjoyed this one in a while! Hilarious!!!!!! Reminds me of kindergarten children on the first day of school. 😂
@B Bodziak no, but I’m going to look for it now!
So men can give birth now according to athepedoists. And if you do not agree you have comitted blasphemy and must be punished.
I prefer catching bugs than being in a group of people too.
Smart dog 🐕
🤷🏿♀️I know how they feel..👌🏿I feel the same way..😂🤦🏿♀️
Thank you CNN for a light hearted and funny video for a change. Please do this kind of thing more often as we need all the smiles we can get.
Truth!
Me in any social gathering
So funny, and I really appreciate it, after watching and reading so many gloomy pieces about mass shooting, economy collapse, insurrection attempt, etc., I probably laughed for the first time today. Maybe I should get a dog.
They will make life so much better considering what is happening now .
you don’t find impending imminent doom funny?
Get a 🐕
Those dogs are my spirit animals.
Oh yes your good yes you are …
Totally calm and hilarious news. Lol
They’re not dogs anymore
Skeletor must turn them
Kweer
To make them an abomination to God
Omg the commentary was hilarious. I about fell off sofa when she said about just catching bug’s in her mouth.🤣
Yeah, I rather catch bugs too…
I do that all day long
That’s the coolest thing I’ve seen in a while now… I too can relate!
They all look so sweet. I’d love to hug them all.
…..”I’d love to hug them all.” – I’m not sure these introverts would “embrace” that 😂
@redrock1963 i know! 😁 Hopefully they’re introverted among dogs only and not with humans 😆
you don’t get the point. :’D
My dog can’t go outside without two people. She doesn’t trust one of us can handle whatever’s out there which cracks me up but this video was hilarious!!! I couldn’t stop laughing.
Dogs are pack animals. An hour of this isn’t really going to do much but if you left them together for like 2 weeks they would definitely turn into a pack mentality.
My dog Dante likes to stand on our back porch and waits for me to sit down before he goes to the yard.
I used to tell him “You’re a grown dog. You don’t need me to hold your hand.”
I never heard of introverted dogs and this was a refreshing light hearted and funny segment. WOOF😂
The vibes of “I don’t know these people!” Is so obvious😂😂😂
@MUSIC DJ you’ve finally found finally?!??!?! That’s great news 👏👏🤣🤣
The cats that are watching this are all like “wow, very social butterflies”.
Ikr 🤣
How incredibly courteous of those dogs to self-enforce social distancing during a pandemic!
I think quite a few of us should start thinking about taking our social cues from our best friends!
🤣🤣🤣 the DOGS have more sense than HUMANS.
What, the liberal Pavlov dogs?
I guess they felt like the kid that just got off at a kids birthday party and they don’t know anyone there. Lol
As the owner of a Husky, I just cannot imagine this.
Lol. I had a Weiner dog / Pitt mix rescue and this group would have been absolutely perfect for her.
Watching videos of K’eyush the Stunt Dog, Sherpa, and Gone to the Snow Dogs confirms to me that Huskys are the most extroverted and FRIENDLY dogs around!
@B Steven So friendly, so extroverted, so talkative, so opinionated, so loveable.
Reminds me of a librarian joke –
Q. What’s the difference between an introverted librarian and an extroverted librarian?
A. An introverted librarian librarian looks at her/his shoes when they’re talking to you. An extroverted librarian looks at *your* shoes.
No disrespect to librarians -I am one. 🤣
~wheeze~
I needed this, thank you! 😊
(my friends and family will probably NOT thank you, though!)
“Introverted dogs” in itself has me rolling.They just wanna go home and curl up in their fuzzy bed with snacks and a good movie. 😆😂🤣
Which is exactly what Buddy and I did all day today!
@Wendy Butler I’m a devout and exclusive Chow Chow owner. My dog could not care less about other dogs, much less other people. And that is what sold me on the breed in the first place.
Bless their sweet little hearts. Looks like how we acted at our first school dance.🤣 That awkward feeling when everyone’s just standing around, making no eye contact and waiting for someone to make the first move.😂Ya gotta love them fur babies!!🐾💜
