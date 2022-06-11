See what’s happening near the front lines of Putin’s war June 11, 2022 45 comments Tagged with cnn, Happening Now, latest News Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
My family live in Donbas. They’ve been sleeping in a basement for a few months already. My dad’s flat was hit with a bomb and my dad was injured in a head.
I wish it could just stop.
Mauriccey, I am so sorry to hear of your family hardship living in Donbas.
Please convey my heartfelt thoughts to them. I hope your dad is recovering
@Дмитрий Шерстнев the whole Ukraine is suffering now thanks to people like you and putin.
@Max Poznyak it is still unsafe over there.
This needs to end
Why?
How
@I Am Retired Then why did god riddle his body with cancer?
Even if Russia is driven out of Ukraine, it is now obvious that the civilized world must do something different in the long term. The definition of insanity is to keep doing the same thing and expecting a different result. Human nature is not going to change, so we need to reverse the global market race-to-the-bottom that empowers violent and dysfunctional governments. (Even some Western democracies that support rogue states for minerals need to be put under pressure)
Instead of complicated and inconsistent sanctions, it would be simpler for free countries to just to put massive taxes on all imports, and only give waivers to other free countries; then give incremental discounts as incentives to non-free countries for democratic and human rights improvements. Free trade, should only be with free people.
Why incentives? – People love discounts, bonuses and prizes, but hate mandates. Any successful system must work with nationalistic pride, not against it.
The policy must also be consistent. Free trade with China, but no trade with North Korea does not provide a clear message.
Write your representative today and demand consistent, incentive based economic pressure. Just sitting around complaining and waiting until the next destructive crisis is no longer an option.
And the icing on this cake – instead of adding costs to taxpayers; an incentive based policy would create an economic boom for every country that uses it.
Actually a pretty good idea 💡
You don’t understand economics and shouldn’t hold forth about it.
@Дмитрий Шерстнев No
some of the older men get out, women and children staying, they all need to get out while they can, they can always come back when the fight ends, to what ever is left
I just wandering why they want to be stay front lines, some peoples? If Im not a soldier, I go somewhere else, than waiting something bad happening, if you got a chance to get out of there, I would use that card and go.
🙋 Time to stop this madness inmediately 👈.
All Zelynsky needs to do is surrender
Hi
@Hunters Laptop no.
Sounds like Gaza and we know how long that’s been going on. Giving up is not an option.
Thank you for these news
@NBA1 🤡
Keep the faith!
@yugo streets 🤡 clown
Look at all the misery Zelenskyy brought onto his people with his Azov Nazis, shameful.
They have enough ammo to fight for 20 years
Have you sworn that you will fight to the last ukrainian 👏bravisimoooo
@Kristy Campbell I say what ever I want. you got it
Don’t drop sanctions.
Zelenskiy’s military adviser, Oleksiy Arestovych, was quoted today in The Guardian saying “Ukrainian casualties were around 200 to 300 die, no less”.
30,000 Russian soldiers dead, 1400 Russian tanks destroyed
Russia is not respecting the rights the sovereignty of nations to choose their own path.
There must be accountability for the brutality of Russia’s illegal war”
Ukraine needs to be granted full candidate status with its western allies as its not only defending itself from Russian aggression but upholding values of civilized countries…. Slava Ukraine from Canada.
@Jonathan Sterling Can you suggest a volunteer organization? The International Foreign Legion is not accepting any new recruits at the moment.
For the time being I’ve been donating to non-profits and United24 The initiative of the President of Ukraine
It would be good for people who would like to make charitable donations in support of Ukraine.
UNITED24 was launched by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy as the main venue for collecting charitable donations in support of Ukraine. Funds will be transferred to the official accounts of the National Bank of Ukraine and allocated by assigned ministries to cover the most pressing needs:
Defence & Demining
Medical Aid
Rebuild Ukraine
The USA did not respect the sovereignty of Ukraine under Yanukovych when they freely decided that they were not interested in joining NATO. The USA couldn’t have that and fomented and supported the effort to overthrow him.
@dproulx222
Very good! You are helping them fight to the last Ukrainian!
Imagine it being a clear sunny day and you still hear thunder. The terror is real.