Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) joins ‘Velshi’ to discuss the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump and the controversial decision by the managers not to call witnesses after winning a key vote. Sen. Cardin says the “only witness I would have liked to hear from” is Donald Trump who “did nothing when we were all in harm's way when his own Vice President was at risk.”

Sen. Ben Cardin On The Decision To Not Call Witnesses: ‘We Were All Witnesses’ | MSNBC