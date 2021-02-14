Sen. Ben Cardin On The Decision To Not Call Witnesses: ‘We Were All Witnesses’ | MSNBC

February 14, 2021

 

Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) joins ‘Velshi’ to discuss the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump and the controversial decision by the managers not to call witnesses after winning a key vote. Sen. Cardin says the “only witness I would have liked to hear from” is Donald Trump who “did nothing when we were all in harm's way when his own Vice President was at risk.”
31 Comments on "Sen. Ben Cardin On The Decision To Not Call Witnesses: ‘We Were All Witnesses’ | MSNBC"

  1. Gary Davidson | February 14, 2021 at 9:02 PM | Reply

    The senators are witness and the GOP act like they need more COME ON

  2. Giretto Outlaw | February 14, 2021 at 9:03 PM | Reply

    YOU CANT BE A WITNESS IF YOU WATCHED IT FROM A TV 📺😂

  3. Richard MacLean | February 14, 2021 at 9:09 PM | Reply

    So when are they going to charge the senators for dereliction of duty for not holding an impeachment hearing before Trump left office?

  4. TheMonkeyrock77 | February 14, 2021 at 9:10 PM | Reply

    We should also bring the past AmTrac and other train derailments out into the light to show reasoning behind the attack on the capital. Where would we stand then?

  5. Ikukundu | February 14, 2021 at 9:11 PM | Reply

    Makes sense to me and they all know that regardless,Trump is going to prison.

  6. Granpa Thermoformer58 | February 14, 2021 at 9:15 PM | Reply

    43 coward Senators, chose to look the other way. They were all witnesses.

  7. Baby tRump | February 14, 2021 at 9:17 PM | Reply

    Tomorrow is Presidents Day! A day we can all celebrate George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Barrack Obama & Joe Biden and a day we can forget Donald tRump cause he was most Un-Presidential!

  8. H o t r e t a r d e d c h i X | February 14, 2021 at 9:17 PM | Reply

    Convenience of time. Time to move on

  9. Buy An Electric Lawn Mower | February 14, 2021 at 9:21 PM | Reply

    Wear a mask. Buy an electric lawn mower.

  10. Gabe Dudley | February 14, 2021 at 9:21 PM | Reply

    We have a new president that got more votes than any other president in history yet here we are still stuck on trump. You obsess over him more than qanana

  11. mark brunette | February 14, 2021 at 9:21 PM | Reply

    It would not have mattered if they called witnesses. The stone was cast. Now we can move onto more important problems. Trump and the others will get theirs. Wait for it.

  12. Michael Ulbricht | February 14, 2021 at 9:21 PM | Reply

    The GOP is going the way of the Dodo. Like anyone who deals with Don; he moves on and those that help him usually are left with the damage.

  13. Rhys Hughes | February 14, 2021 at 9:24 PM | Reply

    If the US Constitution isn’t interested in truth, don’t expect the GOP to look for it.

  14. explorateurdesairs | February 14, 2021 at 9:24 PM | Reply

    The Dem’s knew sorryly they would have lost anyway . The Repulblicans were not listening anyway. Some of them left during the presentation of the Videos.

    • Noreb | February 14, 2021 at 10:48 PM | Reply

      This trial was for the world and the rest of the GQP that have been disgusted since the election and how the acted. This trial killed the republican party, they just haven’t figured it out yet.

  15. Insignificant360 | February 14, 2021 at 9:45 PM | Reply

    Mike Pence could have been strung up and The Church of Baby Cheesus would still acquit the Toddler Messiah. Nothing is sacred to them besides Owning The Libs.

  16. Daniel Miller | February 14, 2021 at 9:50 PM | Reply

    0:19
    vom.in.net

  17. Tommy r Westbrook | February 14, 2021 at 10:44 PM | Reply

    The democrats didn’t want no witnesses chicken sheets.

  18. Slick Willie | February 14, 2021 at 10:47 PM | Reply

    The 1st witness would be Pelosi – what did you know and when did you know it?

  19. Slick Willie | February 14, 2021 at 10:48 PM | Reply

    With respect to Bident, not since Andy Warhol has anyone done so little to obtain so much.

  20. Yolanda Carrillo | February 14, 2021 at 10:59 PM | Reply

    Calling witnesses was not going to change the outcome. No one was going to change the knuckle-headed Republicans.

