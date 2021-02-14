Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) joins ‘Velshi’ to discuss the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump and the controversial decision by the managers not to call witnesses after winning a key vote. Sen. Cardin says the “only witness I would have liked to hear from” is Donald Trump who “did nothing when we were all in harm's way when his own Vice President was at risk.”
Sen. Ben Cardin On The Decision To Not Call Witnesses: ‘We Were All Witnesses’ | MSNBC
The senators are witness and the GOP act like they need more COME ON
So when are they going to charge the senators for dereliction of duty for not holding an impeachment hearing before Trump left office?
@Richard MacLean GOP is trying to distance themselves by blaming no witness to his guilty but not. We can’t let them off the hook
Who needs witnesses, the whole world saw lives and witness!
YOU CANT BE A WITNESS IF YOU WATCHED IT FROM A TV 📺😂
nice try
So police watching on moniters from dispatch aren’t witnesses??
We should also bring the past AmTrac and other train derailments out into the light to show reasoning behind the attack on the capital. Where would we stand then?
Makes sense to me and they all know that regardless,Trump is going to prison.
43 coward Senators, chose to look the other way. They were all witnesses.
Tomorrow is Presidents Day! A day we can all celebrate George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Barrack Obama & Joe Biden and a day we can forget Donald tRump cause he was most Un-Presidential!
Convenience of time. Time to move on
We have a new president that got more votes than any other president in history yet here we are still stuck on trump. You obsess over him more than qanana
It would not have mattered if they called witnesses. The stone was cast. Now we can move onto more important problems. Trump and the others will get theirs. Wait for it.
Yeah, like Trump president in 2024 xD
The GOP is going the way of the Dodo. Like anyone who deals with Don; he moves on and those that help him usually are left with the damage.
Perfect Analogy!
If the US Constitution isn’t interested in truth, don’t expect the GOP to look for it.
The Dem’s knew sorryly they would have lost anyway . The Repulblicans were not listening anyway. Some of them left during the presentation of the Videos.
This trial was for the world and the rest of the GQP that have been disgusted since the election and how the acted. This trial killed the republican party, they just haven’t figured it out yet.
Mike Pence could have been strung up and The Church of Baby Cheesus would still acquit the Toddler Messiah. Nothing is sacred to them besides Owning The Libs.
The democrats didn’t want no witnesses chicken sheets.
The 1st witness would be Pelosi – what did you know and when did you know it?
With respect to Bident, not since Andy Warhol has anyone done so little to obtain so much.
Calling witnesses was not going to change the outcome. No one was going to change the knuckle-headed Republicans.