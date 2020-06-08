Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), a co-sponsor of Congressional Democrats new police reform legislation, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the details of their bill that proposes bans on chokeholds and no-knock warrants in drug cases, and seeks to create a national database tracking police misconduct. Aired on 06/08/2020.
Sen. Booker Details Congressional Democrats’ New Police Reform Legislation | Andrea Mitchell | MSNBC
Any police officer who abuses his badge, should be arrested, lose his job, pension, and spend years in jail. Case closed.
@philomena williams absolutely. The military screens people regularly for physical and mental diseases and rejects many candidates because of the liabilities their health would cause themselves and other soldiers. It would seem logical that those who have firearms, tactical gear and military grade weaponry to deal with private citizens would be of superior physical and mental health.
@Jodie Banks great post! You’ve enlightened us all with your brilliant assessment of a serious problem. Thank you! Invaluable. Bravo! Covfefe, and please stfu.
@SouthSide Chicago sure they do. Every American life matters. That’s the issue.
@Da’Chief due process is implied, dope. George Floyd’s due process was effective, wasn’t it? 🤪
@SouthSide Chicago the good ones need to INSIST that bad ones are REGULARLY subjected to review boards and when necessary, relieved of duty.
Just like in Baseball, three strikes and YOU’RE OUT! Not 18 strikes.
Hur dur go make white babies please.
Cyd Viator I couldn’t agree with you more! Thank You for sharing this!!
Papa Chambo what?
how about 1 strike, or even better, if the exhaustive pre-employment neuro-psych evaluation [that they need to have but dont] reveals a propensity for “strikes”, they don’t get hired and are nationally red flagged as unfit for policing.
When Life & Liberty is on the line, I would feel better with 2 Strike Rule. No Tolerance.
Cory you are a good Man!
He tells you what you want to hear get real! He’s a politician!
If these current officers aren’t convicted, the subsequent protests and riots will make the 1993 LA riots look like a Girl Scout bake sale.
@RaeAnn Uria Everything I’m seeing shows that after the first few days of protest, with white agitators fire-bombing, it calmed down, and the last week has been peaceful even as the protest grows. Police are saying they won’t arrest anyone for protesting and some join the protest.
@RaeAnn Uria Have you been sleeping? Seems worse now
Lloyd Acton Good, then the Military can get their qualifications in on their weapons.
It will be another great opportunity for those blacked up White supremacists to torch burn and loot some mo Target stores.
SO TRUE
LOVE AND LIGHT SEN. BOOKER. WE ARE AN ASPECT OF THE DIVINE AND MUST RULE OURSELVES ACCORDINGLY
Forces of Love and Light are with you, Senator Booker.
KUDOS TO THE GOOD POLICE OFFICERS. UNLIKE THE ONES THAT LIE ON THE STAND LIKE THE ONES HERE.
MSNBC SCUM George Floyd was killed by the police. Floyd, accused of using a counterfeit $20 bill, SUCH A FINE MAN don’t forget, he was in jail for armed robbery; he held a gun to a black pregnant woman’s stomach. He’s also a drug addict. Some martyr.
bert wood -The mere fact that you believe, this is only about George Floyd, reveals your ignorance. To think that what you’ve stated, about George Floyd, excuses the actions by police officers, uncovers your bigotry.
@for paws Well, what do small towns need for blueshbags that respond to a 911 EMS call and rob your effing house???
Hear, hear! May a much better environment for the good police officers come out of all of this, one in which they will not have their image tarnished by the abuses of others or the corruption of their entire department by certain bad actors within it.
police think they’re “ABOVE THE LAW”. They intimidate any fellow officers who do not comply w/ “FALSIFIED REPORTS”
DONALD QUACK HAS TO GO. TAKE OUR COUNTRY BACK. VOTE FOR BIDEN 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣💙
If he was to promise everybody a stink finger !
Blue not matter who 👏👏👏👏👍👍
Biden 2020 / Trump Indicted 2020!!!
BeyDon 2020.
@Gary Tavares Technically, that will probably happen in 2021, after he’s finally officially given the boot and no longer above the law.
Military style armory, guns, and hardware procurements for police seem to have been designed for economic gains for the industry rather than for effective law and order and the community safety.
There must be a better way to make the policing more effective.
yeti Yes, police dep’ts should have to divest from all the military equipment they have, and a lot of their funding should be put into healthcare, especially mental healthcare. Given the constant impact of racism, people of colour need more supports in their communities. Every student in the country needs to get the same resources allocated to her school. Schools with predominantly Black students also need funding to upgrade their infrastructure. In some cases that will mean knocking the building down and starting over.
Funny how the police have everything they need but hospitals can’t even get masks. The government’s paranoia of its people on full display.
Best answer ever, thank you Mr Booker for adressing the big picture and talking policy-solutuons.
Morning j
“Police” is derived from “πολιτεία” – ancient Greek – and has the same root as “politics”, those two split to create the group who create the law and the group who enforces the law. None of them “is” the law or the state, or defines them. Both are meant to be public servants, to serve and to protect the state. And “state” in the original sense meant a congregation of people. Not the government and not any institution, just the people. Police and politicians have to be subservient to all people to fulfill their duty and the meaning of it all.
Alexander Vollmer return the politicians to the mundane status they deserve.
🙌🏽 Yes, exactly!
Thank you for that information and clarification. That is very useful history.
I cant vote but you can. Go vote, remember we put them in office so if we play it right we control the U.S.
Kellanas
well only until the next election LOL
Alex Hamilton I’m just praying we make it to November…….
@Alex Hamilton still if the next president does well for the people the next one will have to do well
@Kellanas so Trump 4 more years. I agree.
We need school funding reform.
ELENA HAKOLA
I agree. Get rid of teacher unions, Get rid of the Department of Education. Put control of the schools back into the State and local Governments. Great idea.
Yes! More funding towards the schools and less for the police
❤️❤️ Corey Booker! A compassionate and intelligent man.
GOP have legislated against the poor!
Excuse me but I am european and don’t know what the acronym GOP means in american politics: can you please tell me? Thanks in advance!
@Filipe Matias GOP.. The not so “Grand Old Party” or Republicans. The party of the wealthy.
@CMaylene Thank you for your reply!
Greetings from Lisbon, Portugal: stay safe and hope the american people and your country can heal together and change for the better of ALL races!
Yes, that is their identity.
@CMaylene Why aren’t there more than just 2 political parties in the USA?
One can ONLY vote Reps or Dems in the land of Democracy and Freedom?
It just doesn’t seem to make any sense to me, I don’t understand!
(I know that there’s also the Greens but they don’t really count for nothing in american politics)
I would have assumed they were already doing all those things, geesh
Me too.
I bet you support BUNKER BOI?????
Well Done Democrats, it is a Good Start.
Think how many times you’ve heard “Cops don’t arrest other cops.” It’s real, people. It’s a cult.
All judges should be required to do 11/29 in jail before they can sentence any body.
I have concerns about mercenaries taking over the local police function brought to you by the far right
The United States has a higher percentage of incarcerated population than any other country in the world.
Thanks to Joe Biden 1994
That statistic does not bode well for the trumps and Kushner’s.
and spends more money on military power than any other country
@Cameron Renwick and we are big brother protector of more countries than anyone.
The America the Great, saith Trump, who doesn’t really care, as long as he and his riches are on top.