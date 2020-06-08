Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), a co-sponsor of Congressional Democrats new police reform legislation, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the details of their bill that proposes bans on chokeholds and no-knock warrants in drug cases, and seeks to create a national database tracking police misconduct. Aired on 06/08/2020.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Sen. Booker Details Congressional Democrats’ New Police Reform Legislation | Andrea Mitchell | MSNBC