Sen. Chuck Schumer: Rep. Elijah Cummings Was A Great Man | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
October 17, 2019

 

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY, reflects on the loss of Rep. Elijah Cummings, who he calls a 'great man.' Sen. Schumer also weighs in on Wednesday's WH meeting with Trump and why he says the president has broken his promises to working people. Aired on 10/17/19.
43 Comments on "Sen. Chuck Schumer: Rep. Elijah Cummings Was A Great Man | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. 1776concernedcitizen | October 17, 2019 at 10:08 AM | Reply

    Condolences to the Cummings family. Sorry for your loss.

  2. Peter Kanayo | October 17, 2019 at 10:09 AM | Reply

    For any person with here with Negative Comments towards Mr. Cummings Your life has got to be the most miserable ever. You’ll never amount to have half the life this man had. I have no clue of why anyone would be so childish as to hate someone who at least wanted to make a difference on this Earth and in the United States of America. Elijah will be missed whether you like it or not. And he’s an American Hero. RIP Mr. Cummings 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 We’ll miss You. Condolences to your family.

    • aron ra dillahunty for God | October 17, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

      Anyone defending Cummins Is defending corruption

    • Jim Reynolds | October 17, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

      @Dear All Some filthy comments come from Russian bots, but those who are “human” have no excuse, other than, some mental disorder akin to what Trump exhibits on a daily basis. Still standing with Trump? I feel sorry for you all.

    • Peter Kanayo | October 17, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

      @aron ra dillahunty for God Idk wat God( Devil) your servicing but he couldn’t have taught you much, since your comments reflect so much Love

    • Bokehify | October 17, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      Have you ever BEEN to Baltimore? HIS OWN CONSTITUENTS HATED HIM

    • Peter Kanayo | October 17, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

      @Bokehify your point is? Even though he may didn’t get them everything they wanted, he still tried for something. And everyone isn’t gonna like you when you try your damnest but he still deserves respect.

  3. Gabrielle Chilton | October 17, 2019 at 10:17 AM | Reply

    Darn it…..mr. Cummings. So sad. Another great loss. Now what do we do.? Rest In Peace mr. Cummings.

  4. T Hoop | October 17, 2019 at 10:20 AM | Reply

    Condolences to the family and friends on Mr Cummings. I admired him for serving our country, speaking truth to power, and standing up for the American people. His legacy will be of honor.

  5. DDIFCC | October 17, 2019 at 10:25 AM | Reply

    Thank you Elija for all your work for the common people of every race, you will truly be missed🙏

    • MartiThe777 | October 17, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

      Lucipherous de Illuminati The greedy rich corporate elites who have a powerful grip on our politics. Just look at the list of contributors to each person in our government and who the lobbyists are who pays them off and that will tell you everything! Now our fearless leader who takes foreign contributions (mostly Russian) makes foreign policy decisions that benefit Putin every time! That is the Cabal that any decent politician like him is up against!

  6. carole coward | October 17, 2019 at 10:28 AM | Reply

    To the Cummings family sorry for your loss. To Mr.Cummings thank you for speaking up for the Country and the American people. We thank you. RIP.

  7. Robert Fischer | October 17, 2019 at 10:31 AM | Reply

    Rest In Power dear Elijah Cummings. You gave yourself to the generation before you on the bridge to Selma. They did not know that redemption is for them with guns, fists, and those who couldn’t walk. You stood for those without fortitude nor strength to stand before clubs.

    Who holds the strange fruit plucked of life planted in the barren earth bowed and bent?

    Your heart held children, their mothers and stood the line where their fathers or husbands could not. Never should children find themselves in cages. Or without the best intentions of America’s citizens at their side.

    We are better when we lead with our aspirations not our fears. This been proven true on both sides of the coin. One side the World War II, the other Jim Crow. On another coin the Voter Rights Act, on the other side violence Bull Connor and George Wallace.

    We are not so far down the road that we can not see a 28 year old aunt shot dead at the side of her 8 year old nephew. We are not so far down the road that we can not see a 20 year old man with his hands in cuffs at the end of a chain walked through a town behind two sheriffs on horse back. We are not our worse mistakes but we can be if we do not reach beyond our fears or the past. Our best aspirations are a path we can choose for ourselves and choose for away forward.

    Shall we give the generation a better way to build their future or will we arm ourselves with a broken past littered with the fears and hatred of the dead and gone cast out of the regal hand of hope.

    That regal hand is where Elijah Cummings lived, loved & grew himself as a beautiful grand human being. We have been fortunate to stand on his shoulders. May we all lift up the generations to come as well as he did us.

    Sir, your goodness reverberates in people of good will & their good works, now, today and in people yet to be born. Thank you for the shoulders to stand on. We could climb down to the top of Mount Everest from such heights.

    Rest In Power good Sir.

    @elijahcummings

  8. Doriana Scholz | October 17, 2019 at 10:35 AM | Reply

    Rest In Peace Mr. Cummings. My deepest condolences go out to your family.

  9. Stephen Pike | October 17, 2019 at 10:46 AM | Reply

    Is it any surprise that the Covfefe Conman’s cultists have no problem speaking ill of the dead? That, in itself, proves the type of people they are and why we HAVE to continually oppose them at all costs.

  10. sharon olsen | October 17, 2019 at 10:51 AM | Reply

    Stunned and deeply saddened. The world has lost a great man, a genuinely decent human being .. who worked diligently to bring about change for the good. The loss will be felt deeply by our country, but most acutely by his family and close friends. My heart breaks for them …! I hope that people will be respectful of them and their loss and allow them to mourn in peace.

  11. V'GER Lightning | October 17, 2019 at 10:59 AM | Reply

    He was a faithfully brother, of our lost to racial hatred, the great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. May his blessed soul rest in heavenly lights and eternal peace

  12. Green Queen | October 17, 2019 at 11:07 AM | Reply

    Heart felt sympathies going out to the family and friends of Mr. Elijah Cummings. RIP Mr. Cummings. You will be miss by many 🙏🌹❣

  13. SIRIUS*ME | October 17, 2019 at 11:12 AM | Reply

    Rest in peace Rep. Elijah Cummings. My condolences to the family.

  14. Tonya Gordon | October 17, 2019 at 11:18 AM | Reply

    RIH, sending condolences to his family and friends.

  15. Taylan Snyder | October 17, 2019 at 11:28 AM | Reply

    Finally this will hopefully wake up the world and understand that Erdogan needs to go

  16. Robert Woods | October 17, 2019 at 11:48 AM | Reply

    a crook being investigated for grand theft

  17. Laura M | October 17, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

    Rip Rep Elijah Cummings. Thoughts are with his loved ones

  18. Arthur Anderson | October 17, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    “What did WE DO to make sure we kept our Democracy intact?” — Elijah Cummings

  19. Trina Holman | October 17, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    Trump is wanting ISIS to attack in the USA so he has a “legitimate” reason to declare a national emergency and suspend the Constitution.

  20. Lester Starks | October 17, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    America there is a Russian appointee in the Oval Office !

    • Source Fractal OOTB | October 17, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      Lester Starks he doesn’t have any policies until he hears from his boss.. no telling how much money he owes to Russia.

