Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY, reflects on the loss of Rep. Elijah Cummings, who he calls a 'great man.' Sen. Schumer also weighs in on Wednesday's WH meeting with Trump and why he says the president has broken his promises to working people. Aired on 10/17/19.

Sen. Chuck Schumer: Rep. Elijah Cummings Was A Great Man | Morning Joe | MSNBC