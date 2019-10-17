Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY, reflects on the loss of Rep. Elijah Cummings, who he calls a 'great man.' Sen. Schumer also weighs in on Wednesday's WH meeting with Trump and why he says the president has broken his promises to working people. Aired on 10/17/19.
Sen. Chuck Schumer: Rep. Elijah Cummings Was A Great Man | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Condolences to the Cummings family. Sorry for your loss.
he’s a loss this country can’t afford
Its America’s loss too.
I felt a gut punch too.
It should have been Trump.
Prayers for peace & understanding for his loved ones.
America suffers the lose of a great leader.
Wishing you a peaceful journey, Rep. Elijah Cummings 🙏🙏🙏
I actually went to look to see if Trump even passed condolences (is it sad that someone even has to do that?) to DT’s credit he did
For any person with here with Negative Comments towards Mr. Cummings Your life has got to be the most miserable ever. You’ll never amount to have half the life this man had. I have no clue of why anyone would be so childish as to hate someone who at least wanted to make a difference on this Earth and in the United States of America. Elijah will be missed whether you like it or not. And he’s an American Hero. RIP Mr. Cummings 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 We’ll miss You. Condolences to your family.
Anyone defending Cummins Is defending corruption
@Dear All Some filthy comments come from Russian bots, but those who are “human” have no excuse, other than, some mental disorder akin to what Trump exhibits on a daily basis. Still standing with Trump? I feel sorry for you all.
@aron ra dillahunty for God Idk wat God( Devil) your servicing but he couldn’t have taught you much, since your comments reflect so much Love
Have you ever BEEN to Baltimore? HIS OWN CONSTITUENTS HATED HIM
@Bokehify your point is? Even though he may didn’t get them everything they wanted, he still tried for something. And everyone isn’t gonna like you when you try your damnest but he still deserves respect.
Darn it…..mr. Cummings. So sad. Another great loss. Now what do we do.? Rest In Peace mr. Cummings.
Condolences to the family and friends on Mr Cummings. I admired him for serving our country, speaking truth to power, and standing up for the American people. His legacy will be of honor.
T Hoop – A great man, indeed. He was respected by everyone, republican and Democrat. It’s a terrible loss for our country and he will be missed. RIP
🙄
Thank you Elija for all your work for the common people of every race, you will truly be missed🙏
Lucipherous de Illuminati The greedy rich corporate elites who have a powerful grip on our politics. Just look at the list of contributors to each person in our government and who the lobbyists are who pays them off and that will tell you everything! Now our fearless leader who takes foreign contributions (mostly Russian) makes foreign policy decisions that benefit Putin every time! That is the Cabal that any decent politician like him is up against!
To the Cummings family sorry for your loss. To Mr.Cummings thank you for speaking up for the Country and the American people. We thank you. RIP.
He spoke up when it made him dollars!
@Jay Ocq Exactly ……hilarious all the sheep that come out when corrupt idiots like this pass.
Jay Ocq how did it make him money?
Rest In Power dear Elijah Cummings. You gave yourself to the generation before you on the bridge to Selma. They did not know that redemption is for them with guns, fists, and those who couldn’t walk. You stood for those without fortitude nor strength to stand before clubs.
Who holds the strange fruit plucked of life planted in the barren earth bowed and bent?
Your heart held children, their mothers and stood the line where their fathers or husbands could not. Never should children find themselves in cages. Or without the best intentions of America’s citizens at their side.
We are better when we lead with our aspirations not our fears. This been proven true on both sides of the coin. One side the World War II, the other Jim Crow. On another coin the Voter Rights Act, on the other side violence Bull Connor and George Wallace.
We are not so far down the road that we can not see a 28 year old aunt shot dead at the side of her 8 year old nephew. We are not so far down the road that we can not see a 20 year old man with his hands in cuffs at the end of a chain walked through a town behind two sheriffs on horse back. We are not our worse mistakes but we can be if we do not reach beyond our fears or the past. Our best aspirations are a path we can choose for ourselves and choose for away forward.
Shall we give the generation a better way to build their future or will we arm ourselves with a broken past littered with the fears and hatred of the dead and gone cast out of the regal hand of hope.
That regal hand is where Elijah Cummings lived, loved & grew himself as a beautiful grand human being. We have been fortunate to stand on his shoulders. May we all lift up the generations to come as well as he did us.
Sir, your goodness reverberates in people of good will & their good works, now, today and in people yet to be born. Thank you for the shoulders to stand on. We could climb down to the top of Mount Everest from such heights.
Rest In Power good Sir.
@elijahcummings
Rest in Power. What a stupid phrase.
Robert Fischer , Strong powerful message!.
Robert Fischer. Thank you, sir.
Robert Fischer, wonderful tribute! God rest a great member of the Congress & great American!👋🏼❤️🇺🇸
Rest In Peace Mr. Cummings. My deepest condolences go out to your family.
Is it any surprise that the Covfefe Conman’s cultists have no problem speaking ill of the dead? That, in itself, proves the type of people they are and why we HAVE to continually oppose them at all costs.
Stunned and deeply saddened. The world has lost a great man, a genuinely decent human being .. who worked diligently to bring about change for the good. The loss will be felt deeply by our country, but most acutely by his family and close friends. My heart breaks for them …! I hope that people will be respectful of them and their loss and allow them to mourn in peace.
You haven’t even met the dude. How do u know he was a great man?
Meanwhile, the worst human beings are in charge of the country…
@Doppler Overrun , because he wasn’t you.
Mic drop.
He was a faithfully brother, of our lost to racial hatred, the great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. May his blessed soul rest in heavenly lights and eternal peace
Heart felt sympathies going out to the family and friends of Mr. Elijah Cummings. RIP Mr. Cummings. You will be miss by many 🙏🌹❣
Rest in peace Rep. Elijah Cummings. My condolences to the family.
RIH, sending condolences to his family and friends.
Finally this will hopefully wake up the world and understand that Erdogan needs to go
a crook being investigated for grand theft
Rip Rep Elijah Cummings. Thoughts are with his loved ones
“What did WE DO to make sure we kept our Democracy intact?” — Elijah Cummings
Trump is wanting ISIS to attack in the USA so he has a “legitimate” reason to declare a national emergency and suspend the Constitution.
America there is a Russian appointee in the Oval Office !
Lester Starks he doesn’t have any policies until he hears from his boss.. no telling how much money he owes to Russia.