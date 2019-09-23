Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) of the Foreign Relations Committee talks to MSNBC’s David Gura about why he believes Trump should release the transcript of his call with the Ukraine president.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Sen. Coons: Trump Views Biden As His Greatest Threat To Re-Election | MSNBC
Nuff! Pelosi needs to stop playing Nero’s fiddle and pick up the Speaker’s gavel? 🤔Hmmm
Stop blaming Democrats in Congress , do any of you realise how impossible impeachment would be ??? Ya think Mitch & the GOP will go along ?? How about the supreme Court ? Or have you considered the fallout effect on 2020 from Trump’s lunatic base if we impeached him ??? sorry but it’s in OUR HANDS democracy is not a spectator sport.
@Leo Thank you Leo … it’s appalling that so many people can sit and watch the daily proof that Trump has taken control of the supreme court , the IRS , The DOJ , EPA you name it and has used the entire structure of government to obstruct the democrats from getting ANY information that they would need to make a reasonably lucid and evidenced based case for impeachment to give the senate ..and with all of that be dumb enough to blame Pelosi and the Democrats …
@TheMobileHomestead It is sad but this is the reality and most of the loudest critics did not vote for Hilary in 2016 out of spite because she stole the Democratic nomination from an Independent lol
Pelosi needs to step down and let someone competent to the job.
If laws are ignored, then we have nothing but chaos and the Orange Donnohrea Trump wants chaos !!🤪
@Dre-Day 1127 yes, i read, what laws have trump broken ?
@Ralph Boyd Extortion withRrudy ? proof ? So are Demo rats , now saying a presidential candidate should not be investigated for crimes, though, there is ample evidence for it, just because, he is running for office ?
I thought, that would be a bigger reason
https://www.newsweek.com/hitler-incompetent-lazy-nazi-government-clown-show-opinion-1408136?fbclid=IwAR03eZbALIP6dzjyPHQ1NDTj2m8dz4ufDyUK58dyFOUHWBp2ioGV4VcAaJ8
Trump for prison in 2020.I prefer presidents who are not criminal’s. 🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒
@America is great Because it’s good By the way, he has just admitted on national television to potentially committing Extortion against a foreign leader, too.
If you did half the nonsense he has done, you’d be locked up for decades.
@SillySilly… This is a first for me. I’ve not botheed responding to trolls because nothing anyone says will alter an opinion based on ignorance. As I type, I’v checked relevant sections [and there are plenty] of the report. I also checked Muller’s answers during a hearing, lies and deliberate misrepresentations by an oath breaker, Barr plus dicta [reasons that infomed a judge’s ruling], filings and dicta concerning Trump’s eponimous fixer and Manafort who behaved as a russian asset. Simplisticly, Muller identified many cts that ssatisfied the necessary elements for conspiracy to defraud the people and obtructing Justice. He answered affirming that ‘… but for a DOJ internal memo [memo is my word], of a general legal opinion [legal theory that remains untested or validated by the SCOTUS]’ if Trump wasn’t a sitting POTUS, serious charges would have been made against Trump and others. The details supporting all charges were forensicly laid out. IMHO that untested memo is specious because it elevates ANY POTUS above other citizens, it’s at odds with common law dating back to the Magna Carta, and results in a perversion of the constitution which sets out a basic legal necessity in which everyone is equal before the law.
Politicians seem concerned that were the memo was affirmed by a SCOTUS, America would be a monarchy / dictatorship and NOT a constitutional democracy. Logicly, a sitting POTUS could ignore the results of all elections at the federal level leaving Americans to be ruled by a family dynasty exactly like North Korea. This, in turn, would be resolved by spilling an ocean of blood. It is not consistent with the founders designs and intent that america would have 3 co-equal braches of government with numerous safeguards to enforce the design, otherwise called checks and balances. I don’t believe any SCOTUS would ever agree to this memo for the good of the Nation.
Trump party politicians must fish or cut bait. With their active collaboration leading to an unstable concentration of power in the presidency, they will leave open the nation to an all powerful democrat POTUS and government by fiat [executive order rule].
Muller was asked if the investigation exonerated Trump. emphatically NO. Did he find any evidence to support charges against Trump the second that the presidency passed to another: emphatic YES. Muller said that he was constrained by a memo containing an untested legal opinion that meant he could not bring charges against Trump until he left office. In every adversarial legal system, lawyers submit [usually] different legal theories and then a jury and or judge determines guilty or not. Place two lawyers in a room and each will submit differing arguments. This is normal. Don’t hold your breath waiting for Trump to act in the best interests of America. By his age, his personality isset in stone. He will always act to enrich himself and to gain advantage above any other competing issue that is in the best interests of americans.
If you read the dictum of Cohen’s conviction, Trump was specificly named as an unindicted co-conspirator. He got tagged for felonies and will likely be charged and convicted when he is out of office. Everything you wrote was a lie. Please apply due dilligence before posting untrue propaganda. I very much doubt you will read this. Others might have a better understanding about these importantmatters.
@Todd Jones thats why the market drops by hundreds of points but only ticks up a point or two. Excatly hows that a great economy .
Steve Preston REALY? U are aware that ALL your president but 2 after WW2 would be hanged if we would apply Neuremberg? So it seems to me u have no problem with criminals, solong your team is doing the crimes
Fat b@stard in the White House knows if he doesn’t win 2020, it’s jail time for all the crimes he committed. Now Dotard will do _ANYTHING_ to stay in power, including selling out the US and selling his soul!
@Jeremy Backup You are kidding, right? You’re an awful shill with a nasty case of cognitive dissonance. Trump is the BEST president this country has ever had. Sorry your dreams of globalism are dead, but the people of the world deserve to be free.
@Caroline Siegel Thanks Russia and in 2020 Ukraine
Caroline Siegel She wo. The popular vote the Jurymandering of the electoral college voted him in . let me refresh your memory about Florida’ s hanging Chad insidend. A And you know what that lead to. Made up wars and ression .Andstill think elections can’t be rigged.I wonder if the Ukrainians had to sign a nondisclosure agreement like Stormy Daniels did.Or the whistleblower just refused to be compromised by a snake and his white house lackeies.
Common Sense A Super Power : Fat Tw@ in the White House is SCREWED, with THIS ONE! He’s going direct to the Ukraine to try to blackmail them directly, now! We SHOULD be on the STREETS!
It just makes me cringe that Trump represents the United States on the world stage. Such a stain on our whole country
If the call with Zelinsky was so beautiful, why won’t Trump release the transcript?
If Trump says one thing truthful, let us know. Now, that would be headline news!
@Bruce Smith Obama’s birth certificate was NOT proven forged. It was actually proven credible. The excuses for why it was forged have all been explained. People like you just refuse to believe anything that proves you wrong.
@Dientera – The Raging Gentleman it was proven forged by 2 forensic investigations. One in europe. Considered the best.
@Bruce Smith Like I said, every example for why people believe it was forged has been explained simply by others. The birth certificate wasn’t the original, that likely doesn’t exist anymore. It’s a copy for hospital records. There was an argument about crease marks and the lettering, etc. Every single argument for why it was claimed to be a forgery has been explained with common sense and common logic, and backed up with other examples of the exact same thing in legitimate birth certificates. Obama’s birth certificate was real. Stop pretending it was fake.
Trump could end, what he calls “presidential harassment”, in an instant by handing over the documents that would clear him. For some reason, he won’t do that…. I wonder why. 🤔🙄
If there’s no problems with his taxes, release them; done and done.
If this whistleblower is full of crap, allow the complaint and transcript to be given to Congress; done and done.
If he didn’t obstruct justice, waive the executive privilege and stop stonewalling the investigations. (In other words, stop obstructing justice in the investigation into your obstruction of justice.🙄)
And so on, and so on… It would go a long way towards gaining the trust of those of us who believe Trump to be a lying, corrupt, criminal, con man, cover-up artist. Right? I want to trust my president, I want to be proud of my president…just give me a reason to. Please.
*I’ve never seen an innocent person go to such extreme lengths to hide the proof of his innocence, from those doing the accusing.*
It’s like saying, “I did nothing wrong and I’ve got proof, but I’m not gonna let you see it, you’re just gonna have to trust me.”.
Riiiiiiight. Yeah…No, we don’t trust you. Spill the beans or shut it. This isn’t harassment, it’s warranted oversight and accountability, like every other president has been subjected to.
Well said Suzy👍👍👌
Has spankyboy ever made sense about anything ? Still waiting…
He has imitators, Boris Johnson in the UK and Scott Morrison in Australia who just got a state dinner with Trump.
Suzy Q brilliant 👍
The lying orange puppet continues to be the most significant threat to the safety and security of our country and the world.
Every move he makes can be traced back to lining his own pockets. He is loyal only to the relentless pursuit of the almighty dollar.
claire bigelow you don’t need to smoke crack to know the truth
@12345 678 you live in la la land son.
@12345 678 keep dreaming..
Philip Clarke but why do you think its a dream? We know trump is not going to get impeached or thrown in jail. He has way more support than in 2016, he raised more than 10 million in one day in California. So its safe to say he will get re-elected.
No re-election = Possible jail time.
220 years in the Mueller report. these are convictions that can not be overturned, they will plea bargain, is the best they could do.
Trump please let it go Joe Biden and his son hasn’t broken the laws like you and your family has,So STOP trying to win an election and have another foreign leader to help you to win.
This Trump Administration has been a fraud and a failure since day one.
I hope Donald Trump goes to prison for the rest of his life.
…and gets fined 5 billion $$’s, and each of his enabling kids and step-son Jared get fined 1 billion each for enabling a prez who is debilitating the USA. At the least, Jared can repay all the gov’t salary he’s rec’d for doing absolutely nothing each work day.
@trainwreck told ya Trump is the most corrupt and incompetent President ever…… And you had Bush jnr ….
I hope you children fall off a cliff
Why doesn’t Biden sue Trump ? Why don’t many more ppl sue Trump ? I don’t get it, for a country that thrives on sueing … ? Seriously.
Biden and Obama should sue Trump for libel and defamation of character ..they should also get restraining orders….
Trump = Individual 1 in a scheme to pay hookers hush money using campaign contributions.
Oh you are such a savage.
Yes,trump is…he can see he won’t win fairly and just like last time will do whatever!
Nancy, Nancy, Nancy; when are you going to take action???
@Timbone It’s even more naive to put words in my mouth. I’m not looking for silver bullets — I want Congress to do their jobs.
@Tessmage Tessera Haha. I never put words in your mouth. You just don’t like that I disagreed with you. If calling me naive will make you feel better, go ahead. You need 218 votes to start impeachment. You don’t have 218 reps who have come out to support it. I am not continuing this. Peace!
@Timbone Nothing happens until it happens. Nixon didn’t resign — until he did. Clinton wasn’t impeached — until he was. The first person to use the word “naive” in our little exchange was you, not me. I am simply correcting you.
Patricia patricia, when are u going to grow a brain? Taking down Trump would expose Nancy for the fraud she is
who helped getting Trump elected & she would go down with him & why she will never take action.
@Tessmage Tessera And what happened after Clinton’s impeachment?….ah yes he served out his whole term,
& became america’s darling for many years
Yeah, Trump’s stupid. His greatest threat is moving up the polls.
Should we maybe start to think about considering; an impeachment inquiry to see if; we might be able to impeach the clown?
What ABOUT Jared Kurshner’s Emails…And Personal Cell Phone Use!?
Guliani’s action are dubious at best, both he and trump need to face the music for this. #Impeach