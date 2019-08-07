Sen. Elizabeth Warren Gains In 2020 Poll After Debate | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
August 7, 2019

August 7, 2019

 

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is up six points since the second Democratic debate, according to new Quinnipiac Poll numbers. Former VP Joe Biden is still in the lead with 32 percent, but he is down two points. The panel discusses.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren Gains In 2020 Poll After Debate | Morning Joe | MSNBC

40 Comments on "Sen. Elizabeth Warren Gains In 2020 Poll After Debate | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Brent Allen | August 7, 2019 at 10:22 AM | Reply

    Is there no concern that Warren won’t come across as Hillary 2.0 in the general? A very smart woman with great credentials.

    • Holic | August 7, 2019 at 11:16 AM | Reply

      @dietotaku Hillary did just fine smearing herself. She needed no help from the Republicans.

    • Robert Hollandsworth | August 7, 2019 at 11:38 AM | Reply

      America’s racists have already forgiven and forgotten Warren’s Native American thing. They couldn’t look past Hillary’s emails and service under Obama. They’re not the same anyway, Hillary was a proud corporatist while Warren at least pretends to fight for the working class.

  2. Nicholas Noel | August 7, 2019 at 10:29 AM | Reply

    90% of the media can’t stop talking about him…

  3. PYRO 101881 | August 7, 2019 at 10:34 AM | Reply

    The DNC propaganda echo chamber on full display!!

    • Rebecca Johnson | August 7, 2019 at 11:23 AM | Reply

      As I said, after Bill Clinton gave our MEDIA to Corp America on a GOLD PLATTER, with his 1996 TELECOMMUNICATIONS ACT, our MEDIA has not been the same since!
      Now that this Jeffry Epstein has RESURFACED, I now firmly believe that he was BLACKMAILED INTO GIVING the Republican Party EVERYTHING they WANTED PLUS! NAFTA, KILLING OFF GLASS STEAGAL, THE CRIME BILL, ETC!

      Now I am CONVINCED, its the very reason WHY Pelosi is backing off on Impeaching Trump because they have some NASTY SHET ON HER!

    • Noiseless Sounds | August 7, 2019 at 11:31 AM | Reply

      Hey maybe Bernie should try to be a better candidate? He’s losing lol

    • Rebecca Johnson | August 7, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

      @Noiseless Sounds RICH GUY, WHATEVER! GO F YOURSELF & STOP F’ING OVER THE MIDDLE CLASS & POOR!

  4. Texas Nationalists | August 7, 2019 at 10:36 AM | Reply

    MSNBC Polls lol, disgraceful.

  5. Dretti_Kruger | August 7, 2019 at 10:38 AM | Reply

    I don’t believe these polls

    • James Price | August 7, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

      @Glen Waldrop She probably would have won without the Russians giving Dumpster a leg up. Or should I say a propaganda boost.

    • Robby | August 7, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      Sis, we know!! Everyone still remembers 2016. It all depends out who goes out to 🗳 vote.

    • Glen Waldrop | August 7, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      I find it laughable that *anyone* thinks the Russians actually had an effect on the election.

      If the democrats hadn’t screwed Bernie out of his rightful nomination (I say this honestly as a man that can’t stand Bernie) then he’d likely be President today.

      The reason Hillary lost is because people didn’t want her. Bernie won the primaries but got screwed because “it was her turn”. The morons are self destructing their own party.

  6. Nate Dunn | August 7, 2019 at 10:39 AM | Reply

    How can MSNBC continue to leave Bernie out of these conversations like he is not really there ???

  7. Adam Joseph | August 7, 2019 at 10:43 AM | Reply

    Intentional silence of Andrew Yang. This is great. Controlled media folks.

    • James Ricker | August 7, 2019 at 11:35 AM | Reply

      Andrew Yang is a minor factor in this election and future elections he might not be

    • Rick James | August 7, 2019 at 11:39 AM | Reply

      People with a brain & life experience don’t want communism

    • Twiistz | August 7, 2019 at 11:45 AM | Reply

      Andrew Yang isn’t a good candidate. If he was better at speaking, and made good points he would be on the news like Tulsi. Stop blaming the shadow council for poor performances.

  8. __ | August 7, 2019 at 10:43 AM | Reply

    Yeah from 500 votes to 525

  9. MARIAH ARCHER | August 7, 2019 at 10:52 AM | Reply

    Tulsi rose up to 3% as of the most recent poll and is in 6th place. Like how she’s conveniently unreported here.

    • Holic | August 7, 2019 at 11:18 AM | Reply

      She’s anti-war. Look who is pushing for war currently and you will see they are the same people not providing Tulsi air time.

    • George Washington | August 7, 2019 at 11:33 AM | Reply

      She’s probably the best the democrats have to offer, but your corporate media overlords don’t like her.

    • Andrew | August 7, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      @George Washington She is the best they got because all of the other democrats are just too stupid.

  10. J K | August 7, 2019 at 11:41 AM | Reply

    Same goes to you Msnbc!

  11. rob2508 | August 7, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    What about a nice and quiet life without MSNBC’ s annoying and lying anchors…

  12. Donoso Demaistre | August 7, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    Pocahontas’ fan boy took innocent lives in Dayton. Her rhetoric is disgusting.

  13. Buddy Mckimmey | August 7, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

    Your most trusted media
    we know whats best for YOU

  14. Search History | August 7, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    Great. Another totally repugnant, lying hypocrite candidate. Trump is excited.

  15. Inappropriate Mushroom | August 7, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    You know Joe you sit’in these waisting your time talkin to al sharpton the total slime bag of the earth tell’s me all i need to know about you , your a slime bag to ,, I think AN INVESTAGATION OF THE DEAD GIRL IN JOE SCARBOROUGH OFFICE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  16. libsrtraitors | August 7, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    Once again we see the media MANUFACTURING Polls out of thin air. Can they stop lying!?!?

  17. Naomi Ogle | August 7, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    I can’t imagine what these two have to giggle about. That’s still a lot more viewers these liars, and MSLSD ever gets. Sad.

  18. Quisno Rodonovich | August 7, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    MSNBC because of Memory lapse can’t understand truth in motion. Tulsi Gabbert had a bigger following but MSNBC is told to support Warren as well as Biden. Wow how cxan any one listen to these 2 birds.

  19. BD | August 7, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    I don’t think this is necessarily good, I think that increased political awareness from now on is the only way we’ll stop this from happening again

  20. Yeah ok | August 7, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    Does anybody need more proof that all of politics is corrupt and the government is out of control way beyond their limits. Citizens have no say, no control in any of this, all we can do is endure the insane antics of a psychopathic egomaniac because he won the honorary title of US President then turned that highest Office in the Cuntry into a reality tv show… tRump is the Anti-Christ

