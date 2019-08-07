Sen. Elizabeth Warren is up six points since the second Democratic debate, according to new Quinnipiac Poll numbers. Former VP Joe Biden is still in the lead with 32 percent, but he is down two points. The panel discusses.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Gains In 2020 Poll After Debate | Morning Joe | MSNBC