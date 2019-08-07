Sen. Elizabeth Warren is up six points since the second Democratic debate, according to new Quinnipiac Poll numbers. Former VP Joe Biden is still in the lead with 32 percent, but he is down two points. The panel discusses.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren Gains In 2020 Poll After Debate | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Is there no concern that Warren won’t come across as Hillary 2.0 in the general? A very smart woman with great credentials.
@dietotaku Hillary did just fine smearing herself. She needed no help from the Republicans.
America’s racists have already forgiven and forgotten Warren’s Native American thing. They couldn’t look past Hillary’s emails and service under Obama. They’re not the same anyway, Hillary was a proud corporatist while Warren at least pretends to fight for the working class.
90% of the media can’t stop talking about him…
Jim Myers is it insanity or does he know he is just lying🤥?
The DNC propaganda echo chamber on full display!!
As I said, after Bill Clinton gave our MEDIA to Corp America on a GOLD PLATTER, with his 1996 TELECOMMUNICATIONS ACT, our MEDIA has not been the same since!
Now that this Jeffry Epstein has RESURFACED, I now firmly believe that he was BLACKMAILED INTO GIVING the Republican Party EVERYTHING they WANTED PLUS! NAFTA, KILLING OFF GLASS STEAGAL, THE CRIME BILL, ETC!
Now I am CONVINCED, its the very reason WHY Pelosi is backing off on Impeaching Trump because they have some NASTY SHET ON HER!
Hey maybe Bernie should try to be a better candidate? He’s losing lol
@Noiseless Sounds RICH GUY, WHATEVER! GO F YOURSELF & STOP F’ING OVER THE MIDDLE CLASS & POOR!
MSNBC Polls lol, disgraceful.
Texas Nationalists, put the gun down, and wake the f%&k up!
I don’t believe these polls
@Glen Waldrop She probably would have won without the Russians giving Dumpster a leg up. Or should I say a propaganda boost.
Sis, we know!! Everyone still remembers 2016. It all depends out who goes out to 🗳 vote.
I find it laughable that *anyone* thinks the Russians actually had an effect on the election.
If the democrats hadn’t screwed Bernie out of his rightful nomination (I say this honestly as a man that can’t stand Bernie) then he’d likely be President today.
The reason Hillary lost is because people didn’t want her. Bernie won the primaries but got screwed because “it was her turn”. The morons are self destructing their own party.
How can MSNBC continue to leave Bernie out of these conversations like he is not really there ???
Nate Dunn – He has been on MSNBC many times.
‘M CALLING 4 AN INVESTAGATION OF THE DEAD GIRL IN JOE SCARBOROUGH OFFICE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Ummmmmm…….maybe because he is a moron?
Because bernie is too radical and full of broken socialist promises
Intentional silence of Andrew Yang. This is great. Controlled media folks.
Andrew Yang is a minor factor in this election and future elections he might not be
People with a brain & life experience don’t want communism
Andrew Yang isn’t a good candidate. If he was better at speaking, and made good points he would be on the news like Tulsi. Stop blaming the shadow council for poor performances.
Yeah from 500 votes to 525
Tulsi rose up to 3% as of the most recent poll and is in 6th place. Like how she’s conveniently unreported here.
She’s anti-war. Look who is pushing for war currently and you will see they are the same people not providing Tulsi air time.
She’s probably the best the democrats have to offer, but your corporate media overlords don’t like her.
@George Washington She is the best they got because all of the other democrats are just too stupid.
Same goes to you Msnbc!
What about a nice and quiet life without MSNBC’ s annoying and lying anchors…
Pocahontas’ fan boy took innocent lives in Dayton. Her rhetoric is disgusting.
Your most trusted media
we know whats best for YOU
Great. Another totally repugnant, lying hypocrite candidate. Trump is excited.
You know Joe you sit’in these waisting your time talkin to al sharpton the total slime bag of the earth tell’s me all i need to know about you , your a slime bag to ,, I think AN INVESTAGATION OF THE DEAD GIRL IN JOE SCARBOROUGH OFFICE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Once again we see the media MANUFACTURING Polls out of thin air. Can they stop lying!?!?
I can’t imagine what these two have to giggle about. That’s still a lot more viewers these liars, and MSLSD ever gets. Sad.
MSNBC because of Memory lapse can’t understand truth in motion. Tulsi Gabbert had a bigger following but MSNBC is told to support Warren as well as Biden. Wow how cxan any one listen to these 2 birds.
I don’t think this is necessarily good, I think that increased political awareness from now on is the only way we’ll stop this from happening again
Does anybody need more proof that all of politics is corrupt and the government is out of control way beyond their limits. Citizens have no say, no control in any of this, all we can do is endure the insane antics of a psychopathic egomaniac because he won the honorary title of US President then turned that highest Office in the Cuntry into a reality tv show… tRump is the Anti-Christ