Sen. Harris On Trump’s Response To Shootings: “Any Words That He Speaks Today I Find To Be Empty”

TOPICS:
Sen. Harris On Trump's Response To Shootings: "Any Words That He Speaks Today I Find To Be Empty" 1

August 5, 2019

 

Sen. Harris on Pres. Trump addressing white nationalism: "He has emboldened it, he has given it power, he has elevated it, he has coddled it and he's got to stop. We have a president of the United States who has embraced white nationalism."» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Sen. Harris On Trump's Response To Mass Shootings: "Any Words That He Speaks Today I Find To Be Empty"

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

62 Comments on "Sen. Harris On Trump’s Response To Shootings: “Any Words That He Speaks Today I Find To Be Empty”"

  1. ItsOnlyMe1 | August 5, 2019 at 12:35 AM | Reply

    Still not getting my vote.👋🏾 #Tulsi2020

  2. Mad Luigi | August 5, 2019 at 12:36 AM | Reply

    I’ve been saying for more than 10 years now that site holders and individuals who post death threats and who call for violence should face serious judicial consequences. Online hate HAS to finally get addressed by lawmakers. There is a difference between toxic hate speech and free speech. I absolutely can’t believe that politicians always react years, sometimes even 10, 20 years too late regarding these important issues. Same with climate change and so many outer things. It’s depressing. Our “leaders” are failing us over and over and over again.

    • kilamanjaro Mountain | August 5, 2019 at 10:45 AM | Reply

      Good luck. WON’T happen. $$$ Talks.

    • Freewheelin' Franklin | August 5, 2019 at 11:35 AM | Reply

      Mad luigi: You’re not wrong but regulating “free speech” in any way is a very slippery slop. I think that has more to do with the inaction from politicians than a disregard for the idea of controlling hate speech.

    • Paul Wettstein | August 5, 2019 at 11:40 AM | Reply

      @No GMO Joe you really need to stop paying attention to QAnon. It is nonsense.

    • Roger Wagner | August 5, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

      No GMO Joe… As to “other countries giving up their guns”..
      …Check us in NZ. We had a massacre in March.
      While we have strict gun controls, within a few months, the government closed loop holes…. no auto/semi-auto weapons allowed, no assoc. parts, a buy-back scheme for impacted owners.

      Sad to see such vitriol.

  3. jessica jones | August 5, 2019 at 12:41 AM | Reply

    This reminds me of the matrix. It’s not just about websites, it’s a global mentality. There are “agent Smith’s” everywhere. SMH… Wake up.

    • Batcavesales Batman | August 5, 2019 at 11:28 AM | Reply

      jessica jones that movie was a warning ignored

    • Carol 70-year-old English NATIONALIST | August 5, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

      It was Obama and Hillary that started WHITEMANBAD, divide and conquer.
      There were 24 mass shootings in Obamas administration, the most for all administrations.
      234 dead
      Did Donald Trump do that,
      Obama did, it was he and Hillary that started the WHITEMANBAD, POLICEMANBAD, divide and conquer rhetoric
      Listen to CNN it’s all they spew!
      Democrats keep saying orange man bad
      Omar says white man is the worst killer in America, the evidence shows the opposite,
      Do you bother to look at the evidence, Naaa can’t be bothered!
      They caused this divide and conquer, as they want the brown people votes.

    • TintoBrassic | August 5, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      @Michael Jordan This is funny – I’ve seen literally over a thousand obviously fake “I used to be a Liberal but…” posts that are most likely from Russian bots and disinformation workers.

      True or not, this is the first one I’ve seen in reverse, so if it is fake, I doubt it’s from a similar kind of organised campaign by a foreign power.

  4. KILLAWATTS 804 | August 5, 2019 at 12:50 AM | Reply

    Trump said he see yall at 10am god dammit! Not a moment sooner….😕

  5. natalie harless | August 5, 2019 at 12:57 AM | Reply

    Not gonna watch it. He’ll say absolutely nothing.

    • Batcavesales Batman | August 5, 2019 at 11:31 AM | Reply

      natalie harless he builds a wall puts us in cages the next step is killing us. But if you go any where most people are racist against Mexicans . Speak Spanish in public and you are looked at as a lower form of life . That’s not just the president that’s your teacher your banker your judge .

    • Daulton Horton | August 5, 2019 at 11:45 AM | Reply

      @Batcavesales Batman: actually in Mexico if you can’t speak Spanish you are not allowed to stay there unless you were on vacation so don’t you think that’s kind of hypocritical of Mexico?

      Not once in your life has anyone ever gave you a dirty look because you speak Spanish how dumb could you possibly be, however if people want to stay here then they do need to learn English just like I should learn French if I move to France.

      And Obama was putting people in Cage’s, those cages were actually made under the Obama administration and under the Obama administration abandoned wall Mart stores were converted to house illegal aliens…

      America is doing nothing wrong by enforcing our border laws, why don’t you try to break in to China, or Japan, or Russia, or Saudi Arabia and see how you like their border laws.

      If you break our laws you get locked up duhhhhhhhhhh

    • Daulton Horton | August 5, 2019 at 11:50 AM | Reply

      @Batcavesales Batman where would you have us put the illegal aliens who break in to our country and violate our laws when we arrest them? do you think we should put them in a five star hotel ? You think we should give them their own professional masseuse is chauffeurs to drive them around in fancy cars?

      Should we give them their own professional chef’s to cook their meals?

  6. payneicecold3000 | August 5, 2019 at 1:54 AM | Reply

    Yeah this is a huge problem, but all politicians are corrupt.

    • J.M.B J.M.B | August 5, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

      “All politician are corrupt”
      That’s the answer of a lazy man or a Republican who cannot be honest with himself, to some degree almost all are but the level of nastyness and racism we’re getting from trump and his clowns has no precedent.

    • J.M.B J.M.B | August 5, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

      Actually you look like a loser creep too, I bet you hate women too.

    • Gary Gilbert | August 5, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

      John Marese You poor deluded fool. Get some smarts, man.

    • Gary Gilbert | August 5, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

      Chloe Key Your tinfoil hat is slipping, honey. Scrunch it up a bit lest any intelligence penetrate that dense mass

  7. Nathalie Dufour | August 5, 2019 at 3:21 AM | Reply

    He is a symptom of the country. A country sick with obsessive consumerism, racism, lack of education, and an appalling ignorance of our World. America is immature. And most urgently, America needs to join the fight for the environment on a global scale.

    • PerthTowne | August 5, 2019 at 10:41 AM | Reply

      Gary Gilbert+   A  generalization involves taking a few facts and making a much broader statement based on them. Any intelligent person will tell you that is no way to define a whole country of 340 million people. The initial post if rife with generalizations, which is why is it inaccurate. But people from other countries seem to be very comfortable generalizing about the US, so I’m certainly not going to stop them. But I’ll certainly point it out.

    • David Levy | August 5, 2019 at 11:08 AM | Reply

      @Gary Gilbert So generalizations that black people are more violent are true? That’s a pretty awful thing to say.

    • Deacon | August 5, 2019 at 11:10 AM | Reply

      Correct, the University’s in this Country are absolute crap. All Liberal teaching, no education.

    • Gary Gilbert | August 5, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      @David Levy That’s a figment of terrified white folk, long debunked as such – even scientifically/statistically. Black people have the same capacity for brutality as anyone else. Look at what your President endorses. You sound an intelligent guy but this is no time for devil’s advocacy

  8. Adlan Baharum | August 5, 2019 at 4:16 AM | Reply

    What you need is Gunphobia!

  9. deadprecedents1 | August 5, 2019 at 4:31 AM | Reply

    I fear that there is coordination in these attacks.

    • Fahim Ahmad | August 5, 2019 at 11:30 AM | Reply

      @James Walker I’m putting u on the FBI list for potential mass shooters cos u outta ur mind crazy!

    • Buddy Mckimmey | August 5, 2019 at 11:44 AM | Reply

      Ever notice when corruption is about to be exposed
      False flags fly

    • Paul Wettstein | August 5, 2019 at 11:44 AM | Reply

      @toddy2519 which election draws near? the federal election is more than a year away!

    • James Walker | August 5, 2019 at 11:47 AM | Reply

      sorry I don’t own any

    • Carol 70-year-old English NATIONALIST | August 5, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

      It was Obama and Hillary that started WHITEMANBAD, divide and conquer.
      There were 24 mass shootings in Obamas administration, the most for all administrations.
      234 dead
      Did Donald Trump do that,
      Obama did, it was he and Hillary that started the WHITEMANBAD, POLICEMANBAD, divide and conquer rhetoric
      Listen to CNN it’s all they spew!
      Democrats keep saying orange man bad
      Omar says white man is the worst killer in America, the evidence shows the opposite,
      Do you bother to look at the evidence, Naaa can’t be bothered!
      They caused this divide and conquer, as they want the brown people votes.

  10. Hamilton Rodgers | August 5, 2019 at 5:58 AM | Reply

    Step one, kick Trump off Twitter.

  11. John Smith | August 5, 2019 at 7:17 AM | Reply

    Well Fox News should be shut down

  12. Rick Ricky | August 5, 2019 at 7:51 AM | Reply

    This country’s governed by lobbies including the NRA/ Nothing will ever change, money rules and it’s all about money. Period. Human’s blood’s cheaper than Coca Cola.

  13. Michael Brown | August 5, 2019 at 8:06 AM | Reply

    They’re doing what their leader asked. Their leader Don Laden. Hox news in coordination with Don Laden has created trumkida!

  14. serafin nieves | August 5, 2019 at 8:34 AM | Reply

    No one remembers that Trump announced at a rally that he was a Nationalist. Why are people surprised with his actions?

    • Lanayru | August 5, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      @Francis Smith youre the one yelling at me for no reason!

    • Mondo Shredder | August 5, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      ​@Alexander The Great
      Never mind, throwing in the towel here.
      Attempting to politely converse with InfoWars junkies is a hopeless waste of time.

    • Mondo Shredder | August 5, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      @Carol 70-year-old English NATIONALIST
      24 while Obama was President – in 8 years.
      There have been over 200 since Donald was sworn in – 2-1/2 years ago.
      Sorry Carol, that isn’t a very solid argument.

  15. Daniel Kyere | August 5, 2019 at 9:24 AM | Reply

    Senseless attack on innocent people may their souls rest in peace . My condolences to the families who have been affected .

  16. Herman Auer | August 5, 2019 at 10:33 AM | Reply

    Ban all military-grade weapons for the public at large NOW!

    • John Perry | August 5, 2019 at 10:51 AM | Reply

      @kilamanjaro Mountain
      You spell like a 2nd grader.

    • Emily Hofland | August 5, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

      My hand gun I carry for work is military grade. You need a more specific definition. Because the military uses so many types of weapons. M40 is a great hunting rifle, handguns are great personal protection, shotguns are widely used for hunting. M1, I carry if I go into areas with bear… All military grade, not really used in mass shootings. Except the guy who used a Glock with a 30 round mag… But a 30 round pistol mag may isn’t practical, where the gun it fits, is…
      I’m going to take a guess, and say that you have no idea what I’m talking about. But then I would ask, why are you giving recommendations on a topic you don’t know…

    • sticklift | August 5, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

      I own a few, come take em! See what you catch….

  17. Roger Wagner | August 5, 2019 at 11:07 AM | Reply

    His words empty ! That’s an understatement!
    A robot would show more feeling.

  18. jerolvilladolid | August 5, 2019 at 11:18 AM | Reply

    who is that gorgeous, handsome, beautiful reporter interviewing Kamala?

  19. Mike Doonsebury | August 5, 2019 at 11:30 AM | Reply

    “White Supremacy has no place in America” said the group’s conductor.

  20. Jim Kilpatrick | August 5, 2019 at 11:40 AM | Reply

    Maga hats are dipped in the blood of minorities. And are made in China.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.