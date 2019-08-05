Sen. Harris On Trump’s Response To Shootings: “Any Words That He Speaks Today I Find To Be Empty”

Sen. Harris on Pres. Trump addressing white nationalism: "He has emboldened it, he has given it power, he has elevated it, he has coddled it and he's got to stop. We have a president of the United States who has embraced white nationalism."» Subscribe to MSNBC:

Sen. Harris On Trump's Response To Mass Shootings: "Any Words That He Speaks Today I Find To Be Empty"