Despite Trump’s personal insults against his wife and father in 2016, Senator Ted Cruz has been a staunch supporter of President Trump. Former Texas Representative Beto O’Rourke says Cruz has his eye on Trump supporters for his own presidential bid. “I’m certain that’s what motivated him on the floor of the senate on Wednesday, to try to overturn this election – that he could claim credit with the Trump crowd.” Aired on 01/12/2021.

Sen. Ted Cruz Stands By His Man, Donald Trump | The Last Word | MSNBC