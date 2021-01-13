Despite Trump’s personal insults against his wife and father in 2016, Senator Ted Cruz has been a staunch supporter of President Trump. Former Texas Representative Beto O’Rourke says Cruz has his eye on Trump supporters for his own presidential bid. “I’m certain that’s what motivated him on the floor of the senate on Wednesday, to try to overturn this election – that he could claim credit with the Trump crowd.” Aired on 01/12/2021.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
About The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell:
Drawing upon his experience as a former chief of staff on the Senate Finance Committee and as an Emmy-winning executive producer and writer of ""The West Wing,"" Lawrence O'Donnell examines the compelling and impactful political stories of the day. O'Donnell convenes diverse panels of guests, including a variety of politicians and cultural voices, to offer unique viewpoints and perspective. In his signature style, O'Donnell highlights the latest news developments and offers his take on the political stories driving the national conversation.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
#TedCruz #DonaldTrump #MSNBC
Sen. Ted Cruz Stands By His Man, Donald Trump | The Last Word | MSNBC
Expel Cruz. Prosecute him.
What I find disturbing is that you people don’t seem to realise how your internal fighting is working against your national interests on the world stage. It’s as if you’re either too caught up in your own political mindset to even see the bigger picture, or you think that your nation is the only picture that counts. I kid you not. Your internal bickering has left the rest of the world in a state of disbelief followed by a slow but sure recalculation of your relevance in the scheme of things. I don’t say this to offend. I say it because it’s how I sense things are turning out. The US is no longer cool, it is beggining to smell of desperation and panic. The point I’m driving at here is that you all seem to be engrossed in this futile and destructive debate as if it were to be the sacred ‘be all’ and ‘end all’ of your national identity. You’re basically sawing off the ideological tree branch you’ve climbed onto thinking that by sacrificing it, itwill somehow free you. Listen to reason. Stop fighting each other like idiots and lift your heads up from your own behinds. You’re headed towards perdition. Turn it around while there is time… I mean well…
@oneoctavelow well my point is these people don’t see this.
They can not see the birthpains, & pestilence that is upon us.
They get up an blaspheme the Lord. Just last week the democrats was praying an at the end said
Amen & Awoman
Like the Hebrew word here meant gender just because in English is does.
It’s sick. You are right it’s not about America is about the world.
However I chose not to be part of this world I chose to deny myself pick up myth cross an follow Jesus.
This is not my home I am waiting on the Lord.
You can serve two masters.
Yes I will vote with what best agrees with Gods Words an the rest I chose to pray about & leave in Gods Hands.
If the world hasn’t noticed yet, the antichrist spirit is rising an rising fast.
The words you here from only the vaccine should tell you where we are on the world stage.
It’s not the mark of the beast. But you can see through it what will come about.
They said you can’t buy or sell or travel unless you have the vaccine.
Well this sounds like what Jesus told John to write in Revelation.
These people are not one side. I chose to stand apart because God is dividing the sheep an the goats.. you can see who is who these days.
I don’t want to unite with them. I shall not stand for darkness
I chose Jesus certainly not this world.
The country’s had to get Trump out he was standing in the way. If their “Global Reset” one world order.
Evil demonic spirits has risen, an has been rising for a couple years now.
I do pray these people will open their eyes an see the truth. I wouldn’t want any one stepping into judgement. When you can give your life to Jesus..
But I can only pray an tell them.
I am proud to be hated for Jesus I will not apologize for it either..
He said good would become evil an evil would become good welcome to 2020.
All I know is it’s time to follow Jesus. O will follow Him at all cost
@oneoctavelow thanks, ambassador. I can tell by your presence here on YouTube that you know all about every countries foreign affairs.
@AL- BOT I’m neither an ambassador nor a political analyst. I thought that sharing my views would be worthwhile and beneficial. You obviously reject my oppinion which is perfectly ok… You are after all entitled to it. Though if you think fighting for a cause that presents no apparent mutually beneficial solution for both republicans and democrats is in itself more important than recognising and avoiding the irreversible perils your present political entanglement are taking you towards as a nation… perhaps you deserve your fate. It is said that of all the species in the animal kingdom, humans are the only ones who protect their stupid. … I’ve done my good deed for today, after all it’s all i can do. You on the other hand do as you see fit, God bless 👍
@oneoctavelow your opinion is ignorant. You seem to be speaking as if this is a Democrat vs Republican problem, when it’s only a Republican problem. That’s why the Republican party is going after itself and more and more Republican Congress people are siding with the democrats.
So, you either don’t know what you are talking about.
Or you are Russian troll.
Or you are a Trump supporter trying to spread more “move on” BS after Trump just tried to overthrow the government.
Cruz and the rest should be charged with seditious conspiracy.
@J j Stop copying and pasting and have some original thoughts.
@You’re Terrible Muriel no, I’m having a bath and only got 1 hand. I’ll copy and paste a message if I want to. all you lefties need to hear it. 🤷♂️
Yeah. Law and order isn’t just for the criminal republican cult!
Foh yes
https://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
oh wow
Yes, Cruze the hill too
Cruz is showing more loyalty to tRump than he did to his wife, and father. He let him insult them publicly.
He is not man weak man who allowed his family to be insulted by orange Hitler 2.
@J j u natzi and coup supports what are u try say
@sophie dion how did he insult them? Come on, I want real evidence…. I cant wait for this haha
@M & M ladys i have always say look in a man how he treats his family and his wife before u marry him if he is loyal treat them well speaks value who he is as man If he did not stand and protact his own family what make u think he is wil protact and stand for U?
It’s all part of the show. These republicans have their concubine’s. They’re not missing anything.
It’s hilarious to see “Lying Ted Cruz”, first denounce Trump during the presidential campaigns. Then, after losing to Trump, become his greatest bootlicker.
Second only to Graham
Welcome to politics!
tipico cuban:)
Diaperlicker is the word
All politicians are the same. Out for themselves.
I love watching this man’s political future burn to the ground… just like he did to the Constitution…
@Elle Pearson wake up.
@Ryan Williams TRUMP TRASH!!!
@J j if your not in jail, your not a Trump supporter. Just a wannabe.
Would rather be watching our nation become strong but yes, weakness like Cruz’s is a pleasure to watch fail.
Toh yes
https://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
oh wow
This isn’t just about Trump. It’s also about those who stand beside him. They’re all complicit.
@humbugs100 If you stand by the man in power who encourages this attack, then you’re complicit. If you stand behind a weak little man who says, “I’ll be right there with you,” but runs the other direction into his safe room because he can’t fight next to you since he’s a coward. Then backtracks his statement, even though people died for his movement, than you’re the brainwashed one. By the way, I’m assuming you meant president not resident.
@Chad Simmons 24/7 indeed, because he was a grotesque obnoxious repulsive catastrophic compulsive pathological lying anti American for 24/7. He held the American presidency hostage for four years, during which time he disgraced it desecrated it violated it; Donald is a degenerate; and the depth and breadth of Donald’s degeneracy is ineffable and inexplicable.
He is one of thee worst creatures America has produced.
I stand with Trump. If you don’t, that’s your choice. The Dems have been trying to overturn his presidency since before he took office. In my opinion, the Dems are the insurgents.
@Carol Mackay Your “opinion” is astoundingly ignorant. The Confederates, became “insurgents” after they got their azz handed to them on the battlefield, they became anti American insurgents known as the Ku Klux Klan.
Maga lost by SEVEN MILLION VOTES, so they too became insurgents, now they are rightfully justly legally, being hunted down like the rabid dogs that they are.
They all should go down too! Cruz down hill done!
Cruz is loosing donators, money talk.
@judie suh I think loose instead of lose is probably the most common!
@Katherine Ravenhaha you’re showing your maturity
The Corporations and the banks are killing donations to politicians to distance themselves for Trump and both sides as well.
@evil khor petty name calling
@Diana Beebe Assuming he had some kind of grace to fall from…
BYE BYE TED. BYE BYE…
BYE BYE JOSH BYE BYE…
LMAO AND MOST IMPORTANTLY
BYE BYE DONNY BYE BYE 👋 👋
Because he values his senate seat, not the constitution.. if he goes against trump’s people they will vote him out..
We in the rising Blue Texas welcome this despicable Tad Cruise from being rejected by the trumplicans!! However it plays, we voters are standing by for the opportunity to get rid of this trash once and for all. Grandpa from the Munsters lookalike.
They’ll vote him out anyway. Cruz’s personal motto could be, “Nobody really likes Ted Cruz.”
We will protect the constitution even from the president.
Our nation is held hostage to the free market electoral bribery system. And you can’t tell me people like Cruz haven’t found their ways to pocket large chunks of the lucre.
He has absolute no idea what is “The Constitution”!
Cruz allowed 45th insult both his wife and father. That sums up his entire character.
He values neither his father, his wife, or the sanctity of your democracy. It’s too bad he still has a long way in the Senate before his next re-election, but I hope Texas will choose better next time.
@Art Photo more like pine tree nuts, little hangers
Most definitely
And Biden pick Harris who called him a racist
Like Pence and Graham, Cruz is nothing more than a lap dogs, roll over sit and beg is pretty much all he can do.
To the Texans who actually voted for Ted Cruz … really did you even look at the ballot?
@Stone Creek Ranch Yep! Wants to be Big fish, even if it’s in little pond.
@phe25 where is your proof?? He actually did the opposite
@Chennie Rob
Mags merchandise is made in China look at the label. Trump has hotels in russia , Saudi Arabia Trump has money in a China bank it’s been proven. There are dealings of trump trying to build a hotel in North Korea.
😂😂😂
They only see the big R not the snake’s name in front of it.
Wow, after everything trump threw at him in the beginning, Ted Cruz is the ultimate leech.
Even third world sycophants have nothing on the guy.
Well the world sees what’s up in the first world country…. Disgraceful.
Reminds me of a woman who defends her abusive husband.
Htis that
https://youtu.be/3sL2x8NPyb8
oh wow
1st world corruption is the leader in that category.
Cruz, needs to cruise himself out the door.
That boat is full of dirty waters
RESIGN t-rump !!!! Do the right thing please. YOU LOST!
Send $20,000.00 to every household, and hire people to train and work online,
hence no need for unemployment. Everyone is working for $2,000.00 per month.
Teach students online with pre recorded videos, that can be viewed anytime.
acajudi100 for my videos. I only comment and share now.
https://youtu.be/XEAOQ8pNmps?t=6
Woman shot 26 times with baby in car,
Wait until the billions of people evicted and hungry hits the streets.
They are removing the comments saying you deserve the above, so everyone, please share.
Toh yes
https://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
oh wow
MSNBC has no credibility. They employ violent totalitarian Rachel MAddow who wants Soviet style concentration camps for people she disagrees with.
😂😂😂See what you did there…
I remember Trump saying “my building is now the tallest” immediately after the 9/11 twin terror strikes. He’s that sick.
Totally agreed with you. He is that sick.
@Pooper dooperPatrick Raftery why don’t you Mr KnowItAll explain it to us? And also show proof of the whole enchilada BS your sick mind creates all the time.
@Ric o don’t need proof everybody with a honest brain knows 911 was an inside job.
@Ric o grow up and face some reality.
@Ric o will give you this honesty I believed the official story up until 2015 go watch all the videos that expose it and come back and tell me what you find.
Ted Cruz is a traitor because he works for Monsanto/Bayer while he pretends not to like them.
Ted Cruz views Democracy like He views His Wife, as not worth defending.
This is a Canadian culture!
Ted Cruz wife is “ugly” Trump said
OUCH!!
@Put Jesus First!!! – You are the kind of extremist religious freak that give religion a bad name. Extremist Christianity needs to be prosecuted.
@nick papadopoulos 81 million people voted for Biden, yes I would say so it’s a Democracy. Meanwhile you are supporting a wannabe dictator trying to use his cult follower to over throw the US government? Are you that thick?
“Patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by the president.” – Teddy Roosevelt
Toh yes
https://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
oh wow
@ERASING THE UIGOURS Sorry but good riddance to the bigoted, misogynistic repugnant excuse for free country of “Old America” nothing justifies the behavior at the capitol and it is wrong to try.
@ERASING THE UIGOURS that ridiculous, paranoid nonsense. Trumpers think they’re gearing up for a civil war but they’re just going to get themselves arrested or shot.
Here patrotism means president..election was stoleb
LOVE THIS QUOTE
If Cruz can’t stand up and defend his own family, he’s never going to defend the American people.
He has no idea what is a family!
💯
Well you call standing up laying down like Obama?
He is a failure that’s why Iran wants Biden in office
You never called on Bernie to resign when his man shot up the republicans sending one to the hospital
Where’s your Dignity!!!!
@Put Jesus First!!! Where is your sanity?
@Pythol On Solid Ground, with Jesus.
Unlike you I can see clearly.
I condemn BOTH sides who destroy stuff…
Cruz has the weirdest face shape, the closest I could describe it as a face of a traitor
Cruz, how can anyone respect this man that sold his soul to a seditionist.
@Joseph Stanhope he didn’t say go down the road an break in the building
But if we are going their, Harris said it.. She said they should not stop an keep going.
You people are crazy & a one sided bunch..
Nancy said she didn’t care what the left is doing or destroying..
This is one sided an has Been.
Everyone can see this. Republicans are held accountable while the left runs stupid.
You must live on mars
@Put Jesus First!!! You’re defending insurrection. You’re defending terrorists. You don’t deserve to call yourself an American.
@Put Jesus First!!! Maybe take your own advice and reread the New Testament, see if you can square Christ’s teachings with those of the orange psychopath you ACTUALLY worship
@Put Jesus First!!! Quit trolling, and grow up.
@Lexi Cat ok thank you for going out of your way to tell me that… lol