Senate Applauds Officer Eugene Goodman, Will Award Him Congressional Gold Medal | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Senate Applauds Officer Eugene Goodman, Will Award Him Congressional Gold Medal | MSNBC 1

February 13, 2021

 

The Senate has passed legislation by unanimous consent to award Officer Eugene Goodman the Congressional Gold Medal. Aired on 02/12/2021.
#EugeneGoodman #CongressionalGoldMedal #MSNBC

84 Comments on "Senate Applauds Officer Eugene Goodman, Will Award Him Congressional Gold Medal | MSNBC"

  1. kayla swoboda | February 12, 2021 at 7:23 PM | Reply

    Thank you Eugene Goodman for your heroism!! And all the other Capital Police! ❤️

    • Arminius Maximus | February 13, 2021 at 1:43 AM | Reply

      Whatever happened to “pigs in a blanket fry like bacon”

    • Crfor Freedom | February 13, 2021 at 1:48 AM | Reply

      @Arminius Maximus LOL!!! Yeah, I’ve already been there and pointed out their hypocrisy, they just laugh and sing….. and name-call mindlessly….. you know; standard fair for these people….

    • Arminius Maximus | February 13, 2021 at 1:51 AM | Reply

      @Crfor Freedom it’s beautiful hypocrisy I’m loving every minute of it yum yum yum yum 😋

    • Crfor Freedom | February 13, 2021 at 1:58 AM | Reply

      @Arminius Maximus 👍👍👍👈 LOL!! Yep! Definitely not the brightest bulbs on the tree but the best blind followers. Lenin had a term for people like them. People he held disdain for but found useful. What was it again?

    • Arminius Maximus | February 13, 2021 at 2:06 AM | Reply

      @Crfor Freedom useful idiots 😊

  2. AL- BOT | February 12, 2021 at 7:25 PM | Reply

    Good stuff, Goodman.
    Good man.

  3. Philbyd 123 | February 12, 2021 at 7:26 PM | Reply

    He deserves it

  4. Wayne Niles | February 12, 2021 at 7:26 PM | Reply

    Very well deserved. Others should get medals as well.

    • Earl the Pearl | February 13, 2021 at 2:03 AM | Reply

      Nope, only black police officers are considered heroes.

    • Crfor Freedom | February 13, 2021 at 2:08 AM | Reply

      @Earl the Pearl That seems to be the clear impression I’m getting from the other side, yes.

    • Crfor Freedom | February 13, 2021 at 2:11 AM | Reply

      @Earl the Pearl They think they’re going to take power, but they don’t realize that once wts become a minority, they STILL will be less than wts. They can thank sanger and the DNC for strategically and heavily funding and placing plned parnthood ‘clinics’ in strategic innercity locations……
      The DNC may be shameless patronizers, but they aren’t totally crazy…..

    • Crfor Freedom | February 13, 2021 at 2:14 AM | Reply

      @Callie Don’t look now but your racism is showing……

    • Xara Channels The Hijab Witch. | February 13, 2021 at 2:22 AM | Reply

      @Callie Whoa… I double check my statement just now… since when I added the Alllivematter thingy?.After all,I just wanted that certain cop to be acknowledged too for his contribution of the Capitol’s defense…I couldn’t care less about the matters this and that!.Why so sensitive?.Sorry for asking,did you be in a trouble with cops for once in your life and somehow you didn’t satisfied because the cops was correct all along and they did not sided with you?.BTW..I respect the decision if the medal is awarded only for the Capitol’s police.It was these congressman’s decision..not mine….

  5. Lorna Harris | February 12, 2021 at 7:28 PM | Reply

    McConnelltryingying to cleanse his self..

  6. ღSwnsasyღ _ | February 12, 2021 at 7:28 PM | Reply

    Absolutely!! He got a raise to Sergeant at Arms and now a medal.. Much, MUCH deserved!!

    • Jane Day | February 13, 2021 at 12:39 AM | Reply

      @Tracye Hansen you people all use the same line .. You don’t know who we are. Lmao. We judge you by your actions. Your actions everyday show who you are . That’s a ridiculous statement. If a guy murdered ten people wouldn’t he be a murderer. So it would be stupid for him to say you don’t know that im a murderer.

    • Arminius Maximus | February 13, 2021 at 1:42 AM | Reply

      So blue lives matter now?

    • ღSwnsasyღ _ | February 13, 2021 at 2:33 AM | Reply

      @Arminius Maximus When have they not and to whom? You don’t know me so don’t assume that you do.. You have no idea what I think or don’t..

    • ღSwnsasyღ _ | February 13, 2021 at 2:38 AM | Reply

      @Jane Day Hold on.. So you just contradicted yourself and made yourself out to be a hypocrite.. You just told @NebTheWeb that you aren’t a Trump supporter and what makes them think that them you turned around and said you know everyone else and everything about them.. You’re pitiful 🤣🤣 Read what you said.. Wow!!

    • Arminius Maximus | February 13, 2021 at 3:41 AM | Reply

      @ღSwnsasyღ _ well they don’t matter to liberals …. Blm antifa.
      Clearly two organizations who hate cops ….
      Pigs in a blanket fry like bacon ring any bells ?

  7. Betsy Kroll | February 12, 2021 at 7:28 PM | Reply

    How he does honor to his name! Congratulations officer Goodman 👏

  8. giantthreat | February 12, 2021 at 7:29 PM | Reply

    It’s funny they’ll show respect to this guy that saved their lives but tomorrow the let Trump off the hook tomorrow

  9. Sma Bass | February 12, 2021 at 7:32 PM | Reply

    GOOD MAN Mr. Eugene Goodman! Smart under pressure! You SO DESERVE this AWARD!

  10. Panthera Onca | February 12, 2021 at 7:33 PM | Reply

    Great job Deputy Sergeant At Arms for the United States Senate Goodman!

  11. Soren Ingram | February 12, 2021 at 7:33 PM | Reply

    I Salute Officer Eugene Goodman
    and all the others not seen who all stood, bleed and died
    for the Constitution and Democracy.

  12. Sylvia D B | February 12, 2021 at 7:34 PM | Reply

    Well deserved. And prayers for Officer Sicknick’s family, may he rest in peace

    • D Floyd | February 13, 2021 at 12:18 AM | Reply

      @Bob Loblaw Sure I can and by the way that officer was reportedly assainated by the Boogaloo boys.
      Get your sh*t straight before you start what about bs.

    • Bob Loblaw | February 13, 2021 at 12:31 AM | Reply

      @D Floyd right. You’d have to Google it D Bag. The lefts pearl clutching is hilarious

    • Rose X | February 13, 2021 at 1:50 AM | Reply

      @Nadia Silvershine I’m saddened that these police officers committed suicide but their deaths are still not clear and why they did it. Maybe they were afraid of something or were connected to the mobs ⁉️

    • Arminius Maximus | February 13, 2021 at 1:52 AM | Reply

      So blue lives matter now?

    • Rose X | February 13, 2021 at 1:55 AM | Reply

      I doubted officer Sicknick will rest in peace when the perpetrators are still roaming free and on “bonding vacations”‼️

  13. Denny Bailey | February 12, 2021 at 7:34 PM | Reply

    Replublican senators replublican congress gives giant middle finger to America.

    • R D | February 12, 2021 at 8:28 PM | Reply

      @Maria Herrera You should really look into the timeline of when democrats passed the second Covid relief bill. Mitch McConnell blocked the Senate from even considering it for at least 4 months, and when they finally did, republicans fought tooth and nail to minimize the amount sent to families in need. Do not attempt to equate the deeds of the Democrats with the shameful neglect of the Republican party.

    • Milagro Cabrera | February 12, 2021 at 8:46 PM | Reply

      @R D maria I could agree more with you the Republicans senate don’t care for the poor. Especially Mitchell mcconnell, Lindsey Ted Cruz they are the worth.

    • Lifeis Good | February 12, 2021 at 8:59 PM | Reply

      @Normi Sant that’s so old, you are who you are, little sheep

    • Big Hawn | February 12, 2021 at 10:24 PM | Reply

      @R D it was both. not just republicans.

    • Arminius Maximus | February 13, 2021 at 1:42 AM | Reply

      But what happened to pigs in a blanket fry like bacon

  14. Ted Weddell | February 12, 2021 at 7:38 PM | Reply

    I clapped along with them. The world needs more people like Officer Eugene Goodman!

  15. Birdie Fortruth | February 12, 2021 at 7:39 PM | Reply

    Yeah, now after they clap, they’ll be sticking their middle fingers out to the police, when they acquit the man that caused all this. It’s just despicable.

  16. Lightnin' Dawn | February 12, 2021 at 7:39 PM | Reply

    That man deserves every medal he could possibly receive

  17. CommaCam | February 12, 2021 at 7:44 PM | Reply

    I find myself agreeing with Mitch McConnell for once: “In the face of lawlessness, the officers of the US Capitol lived out the fullest sense of their oaths.” Those words should haunt any GOP senator willing to let Trump off the hook for this.

    • angela bluebird60 | February 12, 2021 at 7:54 PM | Reply

      We need to say exactly this to our own US Senators ASAP, and ask our friends and families to do the same. We must raise the Voice of the People to relentless levels. We must call our Senators, regardless of party or position, to insist that they vote to convict. Main Congressional switchboard 202-204-3121. Voice mails/messages are the fastest, most dependable way to be certain we are heard. E mails often go into spam, and are never seen.

    • [ culevaca ] | February 13, 2021 at 1:27 AM | Reply

      You blatant fool.

    • Reverend Draco | February 13, 2021 at 2:57 AM | Reply

      In the face of a handful of peaceful protesters, the officers of the US Capitol betrayed their oaths – as pigs generally do.

      Nothing about McConnell’s lies is haunting. . . except for the stupidity.

    • rezwana vin | February 13, 2021 at 3:19 AM | Reply

      @Reverend Draco Did u just say peaceful protesters in Capitol?! I literally read that 3x to see if I read it right. Even kids knows that what happens in Capitol was wrong. It was a terrorist attack. It’s scary to live in the US knowing dumbasses and Trump supporters actually exist.

  18. Tori O | February 12, 2021 at 7:55 PM | Reply

    Officer Goodman saved lives, and I’m happy he’s being acknowledged.

  19. Jorge Mejia | February 12, 2021 at 8:01 PM | Reply

    One thing will come out of this trial: the garbage in the senate will be filtered and exposed to the American people for future elections.

  20. Susan Ritter | February 12, 2021 at 8:02 PM | Reply

    I was also applauding Officer Goodman. He’s a hero.

