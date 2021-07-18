Senator Amy Klobuchar Discusses The New Restrictive Voting Laws 1

Senator Amy Klobuchar Discusses The New Restrictive Voting Laws

33 comments

 

Lawmakers are under pressure as the voting rights fight heats up for the 2022 midterm elections.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, The ReidOut, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

#Senate #VotingLaws #Voters

Senator Amy Klobuchar Discusses The New Restrictive Voting Laws

Tags

33 comments

    3. AND THERE YOU HAVE IT !
      AMERICA !
      In a nutshell
      Restricting illegals
      AND
      Restricting Voter cheating

      Bi Partician

      Reply

  2. Manchin saying exactly the opposite of what he is doing, there is no way that the GOP will display
    bipartisanship. It is clear to see that Manchin is going against his own party and the people, for cash.

    Reply

    3. @Sarah F. 4.2 you’re the Marxist. Confederate democrats in Texas are committing acts of Insurrection.

      Reply

  4. Do not succumb to manchin the criminal against our earth, People, animals, Birds, Bee’s Trees, forests… No! No! No!

    Reply

  5. The new Republican pushed/passed law in Georgia enables a Republican controlled state legislature, enabled in no small part by gerrymandering for 2022 and beyond, to VOID choices of voters based on unproven allegations of fraud and send their own party loyalists to the Electoral College in 2024.

    Reply

    2. @Romeo so you think it ok for the republican legislature to remove your vote? That would be disenfranchising the voter meaning YOU.

      Reply

  7. Hey Donald Trump

    The science is on my side

    And I’d like to see how your hair would fare in a blizzard

    Reply

  9. I love the smart people like Amy who are working on this important issue. However because it is so complex and we don’t have a clear message like ” lock her up ” and ” stop the steal” we will never convince the low information voter.

    Reply

  10. Manchin, key Democratic holdout on federal voting protections. He has let the people down in his State & the
    USA, “GOODBYE MANCHIN.”

    Reply

    1. He said that because he knows it’s phoney. Even Biden (Dr. Faustus) doesn’t want to end or democracy even though he won by cheating. Is he having remorse?

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.