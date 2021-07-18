Lawmakers are under pressure as the voting rights fight heats up for the 2022 midterm elections.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
Senator Amy Klobuchar Discusses The New Restrictive Voting Laws
33 comments
Shame on Texas and the rest trying to restrict voting
They are restricting the ILLEGALS
@Romeo NO, they are restricting the voters.
AND THERE YOU HAVE IT !
AMERICA !
In a nutshell
Restricting illegals
AND
Restricting Voter cheating
Bi Partician
Shame on Texas !
NEVER.
shame on the entire treasonous GOP for attacking our fragile democracy
Manchin saying exactly the opposite of what he is doing, there is no way that the GOP will display
bipartisanship. It is clear to see that Manchin is going against his own party and the people, for cash.
Look at them on the plane with no masks, no wonder they got covid
@Kennedy Suggs
@Sarah F. 4.2 you’re the Marxist. Confederate democrats in Texas are committing acts of Insurrection.
@Romeo
Manchin has obviously been paid off.
Fossil fuel profits and campaign contributions … follow the money.
Do not succumb to manchin the criminal against our earth, People, animals, Birds, Bee’s Trees, forests… No! No! No!
Manchin is a centrist.
That means you are the extremist.
The new Republican pushed/passed law in Georgia enables a Republican controlled state legislature, enabled in no small part by gerrymandering for 2022 and beyond, to VOID choices of voters based on unproven allegations of fraud and send their own party loyalists to the Electoral College in 2024.
Boo hoo. Cry to momma. Republicans stop you from cheating REAL AMERICANS
@Romeo so you think it ok for the republican legislature to remove your vote? That would be disenfranchising the voter meaning YOU.
@Romeo You lost your brain in the crack pipe, Bub…stfu while you’re ahead.
There is a Manchin in the wood pile ! ! !
Hey Donald Trump
The science is on my side
And I’d like to see how your hair would fare in a blizzard
A man is a man. Biological science
@Romeo; You seem really hung up on that, you are very gd strange.
Get rid of the filibuster OR go back to the talking filibuster.
I love the smart people like Amy who are working on this important issue. However because it is so complex and we don’t have a clear message like ” lock her up ” and ” stop the steal” we will never convince the low information voter.
Soooo wish I could be a Advanced Information Voter !
Manchin, key Democratic holdout on federal voting protections. He has let the people down in his State & the
USA, “GOODBYE MANCHIN.”
President Biden vowed to take other steps to protect voting rights,
“LET’S SEE.”
He said that because he knows it’s phoney. Even Biden (Dr. Faustus) doesn’t want to end or democracy even though he won by cheating. Is he having remorse?
If they legalize weed , they could pay for the stimulus bill and the infrastructure.
The Fascist Party is now Republicans.
“For the People” act is a strange name for a bill that ends or democracy
Senator Klobuchar is a real freedom fighter. I would gladly follow her into the fight.