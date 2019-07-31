2020 Democratic candidate, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, weighs in on Tuesday's debate, not over-promising, winning back Trump voters and Sen. Mitch McConnell's blocking of an election security bill.
Senator Amy Klobuchar: Mitch McConnell Puts Party Ahead Of Democracy | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Moscow Mitch doesn’t just put Repugnant Republikkkan Party ahead of Democracy he puts SpankyPants, himself & Putin ahead of America. He is a traitor & is treacherous.
I don’t want her as the Democratic nominee, but I definitely agree with her assessment of Moscow Mitch.
Going back to the way it was before Trump is NOT going to work.
There’s a really simple reason these candidates are so, “moderate,” lol go to;
http://www.opensecrets.org and you can look up how much each one of them gets from the health insurance and pharmaceutical Industries every year.
They’re against Medicare for all because they’re PAID to be lol It’s not some big, crazy mystery
The entire GOP puts party/democracy. Have been trending that way ever since reagan. They want a 1 party (the GOP) illiberal state, & now they have a foreign adversary to help.
“Mitch McConnell is a man that knows less about Russia and Russian influence than even Donald Trump. And I know nothing.” – Donald Trump
The president makes no logical sense at all.
Not to idiots… it’s way over your head..its called common senses…
WRONG AND RIGHT; WRONG—MOSCOW MITCH IS NOT A MAN, HE HAD TO BUY ”ME LUV U WRONG TIME”, (OVERPAID TOO!) RIGHT; HE KNOWS NOTHING. (EXCEPT LIE, CHEAT, STEAL, SELL OUT U.S.A.)
@Leroy D. Griffin you’re a moron contemplating a moron. Of course it will make sense to you. 😂
If it’s good for the country.. Count on McConnell actively resist or refuse to comply with..🙄
By using the DNC server’s password, “change,” Seth Rich turned over the DNC emails to Assange on a USB device on June 23rd, 2016 in exchange for $48,115. No Russians involved: Assange.
Senate limits. 4 years maximum. Moscow Mitch has been blocking great bill for YEARS. He’s number one on my list.
McMcConnell was first elected to the Senate in1984, he lied and connived to obtain Office then and he is Lying and Conniving To Maintain Staying in Office Now McConnell is an Unprincipled, Opportunistic KLEPTOCRAT. Examine Elaine Chao and McConnell’s Conduct. Afterwards Contact: http://www.senate.gov
And Demand Action. A Vote Of EXPULSION For McConnell
Amy – “Lets introduce ineffective half measures that will get watered down in subsequent rewrites by conservatives, then we’ll have moved the ball forward by a whole inch”
Wow…. Way to shoot for the Middle Amy !
Her arguments are…If at first you don’t succeed…. Lower your standards.
Amy could pull off an Iowa suprise and she is always a thorn in the side of Moscow Mitch. A definite positive !
Mitch McConnell is rooting for Russia…
Moscow Mitch actively working with Putin oligarch Deripaska to build $200 million aluminum plant in Kentucky. He is already in bed with Russia. The only question being who is doing what to whom.
Moscow Mitch is a Rubel Republican
Moscow Mitch has sold America out to Russia. He belongs in HANDCUFFS!
Hey, Klobuchar, I live in Minneapolis and I’m voting for Warren/Sanders for president. Just like I voted against you every time you ran for Senate.
Why? Because you’re further to the right than Reagan or Nixon and because I have friends who have told me what its like to work for you. If you plan to run this country anything like the way you run your office, you have no business being in any kind of leadership position.
Save yourself the embarrassment and drop out now.
Amy always has this look on her face like someone just finished tossing her salad!
Lol let’s spend a whole debate talking about how we are going to take care of illegals and tax citizens then say this bs wtf
Any of these Democrats could destroy all the great things Trump has done for America in 6 months.
*_STOP ELECTION FOREIGN INTERFERENCE ON YOUTUBE_*
*COMMENTS DISABLED*
McConnell puts party over democracy. Well, Klobuchar puts money over people so she had no room to talk. I’ll listen to her when she refuses corporate pac money and starts fighting for the people. Starts fighting for Medicare for all, and affordable college for those who want it.