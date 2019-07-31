Senator Amy Klobuchar: Mitch McConnell Puts Party Ahead Of Democracy | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
July 31, 2019

 

2020 Democratic candidate, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, weighs in on Tuesday's debate, not over-promising, winning back Trump voters and Sen. Mitch McConnell's blocking of an election security bill.
Senator Amy Klobuchar: Mitch McConnell Puts Party Ahead Of Democracy | Morning Joe | MSNBC

25 Comments on "Senator Amy Klobuchar: Mitch McConnell Puts Party Ahead Of Democracy | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. P J | July 31, 2019 at 11:53 AM | Reply

    Moscow Mitch doesn’t just put Repugnant Republikkkan Party ahead of Democracy he puts SpankyPants, himself & Putin ahead of America. He is a traitor & is treacherous.

  2. Trumpocalypse | July 31, 2019 at 11:53 AM | Reply

    I don’t want her as the Democratic nominee, but I definitely agree with her assessment of Moscow Mitch.

  3. TWSTF 8 | July 31, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    Going back to the way it was before Trump is NOT going to work.

    There’s a really simple reason these candidates are so, “moderate,” lol go to;
    http://www.opensecrets.org and you can look up how much each one of them gets from the health insurance and pharmaceutical Industries every year.

    They’re against Medicare for all because they’re PAID to be lol It’s not some big, crazy mystery

  4. Progressive Humanist | July 31, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

    The entire GOP puts party/democracy. Have been trending that way ever since reagan. They want a 1 party (the GOP) illiberal state, & now they have a foreign adversary to help.

  5. Somkit | July 31, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

    “Mitch McConnell is a man that knows less about Russia and Russian influence than even Donald Trump. And I know nothing.” – Donald Trump

    The president makes no logical sense at all.

    • Leroy D. Griffin | July 31, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      Not to idiots… it’s way over your head..its called common senses…

    • brent mcmillan | July 31, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      WRONG AND RIGHT; WRONG—MOSCOW MITCH IS NOT A MAN, HE HAD TO BUY ”ME LUV U WRONG TIME”, (OVERPAID TOO!) RIGHT; HE KNOWS NOTHING. (EXCEPT LIE, CHEAT, STEAL, SELL OUT U.S.A.)

    • Gloominusdm | July 31, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

      @Leroy D. Griffin you’re a moron contemplating a moron. Of course it will make sense to you. 😂

    • Dittzx | July 31, 2019 at 12:38 PM | Reply

      If it’s good for the country.. Count on McConnell actively resist or refuse to comply with..🙄

  6. James Barlow | July 31, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

    By using the DNC server’s password, “change,” Seth Rich turned over the DNC emails to Assange on a USB device on June 23rd, 2016 in exchange for $48,115. No Russians involved: Assange.

  7. Dennie thompson | July 31, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

    Senate limits. 4 years maximum. Moscow Mitch has been blocking great bill for YEARS. He’s number one on my list.

    • Ann Owens | July 31, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

      McMcConnell was first elected to the Senate in1984, he lied and connived to obtain Office then and he is Lying and Conniving To Maintain Staying in Office Now McConnell is an Unprincipled, Opportunistic KLEPTOCRAT. Examine Elaine Chao and McConnell’s Conduct. Afterwards Contact: http://www.senate.gov
      And Demand Action. A Vote Of EXPULSION For McConnell

  8. Gavin Sherlock | July 31, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

    Amy – “Lets introduce ineffective half measures that will get watered down in subsequent rewrites by conservatives, then we’ll have moved the ball forward by a whole inch”

  9. kevin mack | July 31, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

    Wow…. Way to shoot for the Middle Amy !
    Her arguments are…If at first you don’t succeed…. Lower your standards.

  10. David Ellis | July 31, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

    Amy could pull off an Iowa suprise and she is always a thorn in the side of Moscow Mitch. A definite positive !

  11. Thinksterboomster | July 31, 2019 at 12:06 PM | Reply

    Mitch McConnell is rooting for Russia…

  12. Ely Pevets | July 31, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    Moscow Mitch actively working with Putin oligarch Deripaska to build $200 million aluminum plant in Kentucky. He is already in bed with Russia. The only question being who is doing what to whom.

  13. Jeroen Romijn | July 31, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

    Moscow Mitch is a Rubel Republican

  14. Gambit2483 | July 31, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    Moscow Mitch has sold America out to Russia. He belongs in HANDCUFFS!

  15. Archi Teuthis | July 31, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    Hey, Klobuchar, I live in Minneapolis and I’m voting for Warren/Sanders for president. Just like I voted against you every time you ran for Senate.
    Why? Because you’re further to the right than Reagan or Nixon and because I have friends who have told me what its like to work for you. If you plan to run this country anything like the way you run your office, you have no business being in any kind of leadership position.
    Save yourself the embarrassment and drop out now.

  16. Angelus Tenebris | July 31, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    Amy always has this look on her face like someone just finished tossing her salad!

  17. Jim & Corinne Forever | July 31, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    Lol let’s spend a whole debate talking about how we are going to take care of illegals and tax citizens then say this bs wtf

  18. Jay Muller | July 31, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    Any of these Democrats could destroy all the great things Trump has done for America in 6 months.

  19. Comrade Cortez | July 31, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    *_STOP ELECTION FOREIGN INTERFERENCE ON YOUTUBE_*

    *COMMENTS DISABLED*

  20. K L | July 31, 2019 at 12:37 PM | Reply

    McConnell puts party over democracy. Well, Klobuchar puts money over people so she had no room to talk. I’ll listen to her when she refuses corporate pac money and starts fighting for the people. Starts fighting for Medicare for all, and affordable college for those who want it.

