2020 Democratic candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, weighs in on why President Trump is a 'pathological liar,' why he says as president he would be an 'organizer-in-chief', what Medicare for all means and why he's calling for tuition-free colleges.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Senator Bernie Sanders: People Do Not Love Their Health Insurance Companies | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Bernie Sanders is the only authentic person running for office. He is working for working and middle class people. Progressives unite behind Bernie and Warren. We are working to return the American government to the American people. I am voting for Bernie. Like this message if you are voting for Bernie too.
Factually, he is working towards an all controlling government and destruction of the middle and lower classes….
half live pay check to pay check? i bet the number is actually higher.
Medical care for All because all are equal. What’s not to like? Why do you need to feel more special more superior than every one else?
I don’t want to pay an extra 10k annually in taxes for Bernie’s plan.
Who says you’re going to pay 10k extra? How much do you make? Most people will not pay more. Rich people will. I guess you’re a wealthy bloodsucking elitist.
Carlos Esteban I don’t know how you came up with $10K more in taxes. Yes, you will pay a bit higher in taxes, but you will not pay deductible, premiums, co-pay. The amount they will increase in taxes will be LESS than what we are currently paying in private insurance with deductible, premiums and co-pay. I don’t understand why that is so hard to understand. Not to mention, you’ll have MORE coverage. With the current system we have, you go to the doctor, and more than likely a procedure you need will be rejected by the insurance company even tho you are paying into your insurance on all your checks.
You would rather pay 20k annually for private for profit insurance? Medicare for all saves money, every study shows it. All MSM talks about how much it costs, but not how much it saves over what we currently pay. And it covers everyone. We are 37th in health outcomes. You know what the 36 countries above us all have in common? Some form of universal healthcare. Every….single…..one.
Bernie is on the side of the average American, everyday it becomes more obvious. He has so much noise he needs to cut through with the crap out of the White House, and big business that does all it can to cloud the minds of the middle class.
Bernie has won me over.
i love his response to that Claire McCaskill woman.
He’s gonna be organizer in chief!!!
Campaign in Mitch McConnell’s state and make him bend to the will of the ppl. Simples.
Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are the only two politicians running for president who are not bought and sold by lobbyists and Wall Street. That tells you everything you need to know. Why any thinking person would vote for Biden is incomprehensible. Biden is a babbling fool who is loyal to the credit card companies.
its must be tough to be a pundit that gets owned every time he opens his mouth. CBS was the last today, and now its MSNBC.
god bless obamacare
Obamacare forced the insurance carrier to not discriminate against my pre-existing conditions and gave me access to the insurance I needed.
No we love our insurance plans not the insurance companies. lol
Healthcare should not have a profit motive at its center. If you can’t understand that, you’re either a pretend journalist tool on MSM, or you’re a very wilfully ignorant voter.