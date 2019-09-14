Senator Cory Booker: Beating Trump Is The Floor, Not The Ceiling | Morning Joe | MSNBC

September 14, 2019

 

2020 Democratic candidate, Sen. Cory Booker, weighs in on Joe Biden's candidacy, why he says beating Trump is the floor and not the ceiling, why he says he's a visionary and why he says the national well being is hurting.
31 Comments on "Senator Cory Booker: Beating Trump Is The Floor, Not The Ceiling | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. LardGreystoke | September 13, 2019 at 3:17 PM | Reply

    I will answer the question for Booker: No, Uncle Joe is fading. And even in the past his damnable ego allowed him to say foolish things and fail to adjust going forward. He’s doing the country a disservice by sucking up all the moderate energy.

  2. Michael Stead | September 13, 2019 at 3:43 PM | Reply

    McCaskill can’t greet someone recognizably.

  3. Peggy Trawick | September 13, 2019 at 4:10 PM | Reply

    “Change tobacco to marijuana”

  4. jewell charles | September 13, 2019 at 4:35 PM | Reply

    Se.Booker talks sense,refreshing after all of the last elections trump bullcrap,he is a broken record this time,so other canidates can be heard. I didnt vote last time,I couldnt vote for a killer and I wouldnt vote for a fool,but im paying close attention to body language as well as words.lets vote trump out,save planet earth for our future generations.

  5. Timothy Michael | September 13, 2019 at 5:37 PM | Reply

    Farmers, to factory workers, to transports, to retail, Trump is ruining this country! Don’t forget to mention every sector!

  6. Irda Etiel | September 13, 2019 at 5:57 PM | Reply

    Why is it that evaluating mental and physical ability, is a matter of opinion?! Only doctors and psychologists can objectively make that assessment… Is it usual, in the US to ask people-in-general opinions about how to build bridges?!

  7. Ruiwen Lai | September 13, 2019 at 5:57 PM | Reply

    Check out “2020 Democratic Candidates Rap: A Song By Tre Scott”!

  8. Ben Stewart | September 13, 2019 at 6:31 PM | Reply

    Morning Joe! Where’s Bernie?

  9. Kaotiqua | September 13, 2019 at 7:31 PM | Reply

    Was someone running a vacuum behind Joe & Mica? Buffing the floors or something?

    • Vedder Girl | September 13, 2019 at 8:24 PM | Reply

      I can’t stand the crazy background noises in ANY you tube videos. People washing dishes, beeping on their computers, phones/doorbells ringing. I think it’s rude. So many times I’ve had to get up and look around my house thinking someone else is here.

    • Kaotiqua | September 13, 2019 at 9:44 PM | Reply

      @Vedder Girl I think it’s probably a way to avoid getting unofficial vids claimed and taken down. but it’s still annoying.

    • Gwendolyn Williams | September 14, 2019 at 1:55 AM | Reply

      @Vedder Girl you are funny. 👍

  10. Vedder Girl | September 13, 2019 at 8:16 PM | Reply

    I wish I would hear more dems pushing the words HONESTY and integrity on these debates. We all know Trump is a compulsive liar to say the least but I think candidates should keep mentioning honesty/transparency. Trump has created so much daily stress and anxiety for citizens, newscasters, lawmakers, and the entire world. Nobody feels secure. Trump will never change …he feels nothing but his ego.
    Master of Disaster.

  11. MWhaleK | September 13, 2019 at 9:08 PM | Reply

    We don’t have time for incremental change on many issues and not is incremental change is easily dismantled but the GOP are working hard to do radical change. You can’t really fight radicals with moderation.

  12. Elle Krimowa | September 13, 2019 at 9:16 PM | Reply

    Sen. Booker..you’re great. You have terrific articulation..Wish you well!

  13. Joel J | September 13, 2019 at 9:48 PM | Reply

    Cory had a strong debate performance. Unlike most of the other Senate candidates, Cory has executive experience. Ditto for Mayor Pete. Is it any wonder they are not pie in the sky?

    • wily wascal | September 13, 2019 at 10:47 PM | Reply

      Except Congress is more executive than mayor, Doc! More interested in Presidential candidate’s knowledge of government and the issues, which favors Senators and Representatives in the Federal government, but hardly excludes others–even those not mayors or governors. Of course, all the other typical traits desired also play a large role; character, integrity, ideology, positions, experience, record, effectiveness of communication, etc.

      Like Cory, but took exception here to the fool’s errand of trying to make nice with Republicans, which takes a two-way street, as Obama already demonstrated quite abundantly. It will require a firm carrot-and-stick approach with Republicans in getting our Capitol functioning again for ALL Americans. The solution isn’t pretending the dysfunctional divisiveness of the GOP doesn’t exist, or that there is some compromise to be reached with racism and bigotry. Cory claims we need to call out things, that they can’t go on anymore as they were. Fully agree, but if Cory wants to be our leader, he needs to show that leadership in calling out the rot of the GOP, something very unlikely to engender or promote friendly partisan relations.

    • Joel J | September 13, 2019 at 10:50 PM | Reply

      @wily wascal Unconvinced.

    • wily wascal | September 14, 2019 at 12:36 AM | Reply

      @Joel J That’s exactly how we felt, Doc! But that’s O.K., if a bit strange you chose to provide no counter-point.

  14. Spencer Ingraham | September 14, 2019 at 1:58 AM | Reply

    He describes Andrew Yang

  15. Alicia silva | September 14, 2019 at 2:24 AM | Reply

    Biden P/Kamala VP or Warren P/ Booker VP………

  16. The Yeti | September 14, 2019 at 6:39 AM | Reply

    Mika must feel so big and strong attacking 12 year old Barron Trump. What an adult thing to do Chlid abuser!

  17. Michael Lowrey | September 14, 2019 at 8:58 AM | Reply

    I’ll see you in the bathroom Mr Booker, Q sent me.

  18. Michael Lowrey | September 14, 2019 at 9:07 AM | Reply

    All just warm up band, when will Michael announce his running, come out come out to play Michael.

  19. KaKit Man | September 14, 2019 at 10:50 AM | Reply

    Boring.. and boring candidate

  20. Jim MacReady | September 14, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    You are a clown Booker. You and the 9 remaining clowns are going to the slaughter house. Not the white one.

