2020 Democratic candidate, Sen. Cory Booker, weighs in on Joe Biden's candidacy, why he says beating Trump is the floor and not the ceiling, why he says he's a visionary and why he says the national well being is hurting.

Senator Cory Booker: Beating Trump Is The Floor, Not The Ceiling | Morning Joe | MSNBC