2020 Democratic candidate, Sen. Cory Booker, weighs in on Joe Biden's candidacy, why he says beating Trump is the floor and not the ceiling, why he says he's a visionary and why he says the national well being is hurting.
Senator Cory Booker: Beating Trump Is The Floor, Not The Ceiling | Morning Joe | MSNBC
I will answer the question for Booker: No, Uncle Joe is fading. And even in the past his damnable ego allowed him to say foolish things and fail to adjust going forward. He’s doing the country a disservice by sucking up all the moderate energy.
Moderates on the right and left will not vote for a socialist. Biden is the only candidate Dems have.
If Joe is fading then so is Trump. They both fumble over their words.
@Ibifaa A Biden v. Trump would be an interesting (and depressing) stumble to the finish.
McCaskill can’t greet someone recognizably.
“Change tobacco to marijuana”
Se.Booker talks sense,refreshing after all of the last elections trump bullcrap,he is a broken record this time,so other canidates can be heard. I didnt vote last time,I couldnt vote for a killer and I wouldnt vote for a fool,but im paying close attention to body language as well as words.lets vote trump out,save planet earth for our future generations.
Farmers, to factory workers, to transports, to retail, Trump is ruining this country! Don’t forget to mention every sector!
Why is it that evaluating mental and physical ability, is a matter of opinion?! Only doctors and psychologists can objectively make that assessment… Is it usual, in the US to ask people-in-general opinions about how to build bridges?!
Morning Joe! Where’s Bernie?
I wish I would hear more dems pushing the words HONESTY and integrity on these debates. We all know Trump is a compulsive liar to say the least but I think candidates should keep mentioning honesty/transparency. Trump has created so much daily stress and anxiety for citizens, newscasters, lawmakers, and the entire world. Nobody feels secure. Trump will never change …he feels nothing but his ego.
We don’t have time for incremental change on many issues and not is incremental change is easily dismantled but the GOP are working hard to do radical change. You can’t really fight radicals with moderation.
Sen. Booker..you’re great. You have terrific articulation..Wish you well!
Cory had a strong debate performance. Unlike most of the other Senate candidates, Cory has executive experience. Ditto for Mayor Pete. Is it any wonder they are not pie in the sky?
Except Congress is more executive than mayor, Doc! More interested in Presidential candidate’s knowledge of government and the issues, which favors Senators and Representatives in the Federal government, but hardly excludes others–even those not mayors or governors. Of course, all the other typical traits desired also play a large role; character, integrity, ideology, positions, experience, record, effectiveness of communication, etc.
Like Cory, but took exception here to the fool’s errand of trying to make nice with Republicans, which takes a two-way street, as Obama already demonstrated quite abundantly. It will require a firm carrot-and-stick approach with Republicans in getting our Capitol functioning again for ALL Americans. The solution isn’t pretending the dysfunctional divisiveness of the GOP doesn’t exist, or that there is some compromise to be reached with racism and bigotry. Cory claims we need to call out things, that they can’t go on anymore as they were. Fully agree, but if Cory wants to be our leader, he needs to show that leadership in calling out the rot of the GOP, something very unlikely to engender or promote friendly partisan relations.
@Joel J That’s exactly how we felt, Doc! But that’s O.K., if a bit strange you chose to provide no counter-point.
He describes Andrew Yang
Biden P/Kamala VP or Warren P/ Booker VP………
