2020 candidate, Sen. Cory Booker, joins Morning Joe to discuss his debate performance, criminal justice reform, his popularity among African-American voters and his poll numbers.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Senator Cory Booker: I'm Not Worried About Polls; This Is Pre-Season | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Just go back to New Jersey. We have four, maybe five front runners. No one else has a chance. It will be Biden or Harris or Buttigieg for the centrists, and Sanders or Warren for the progressives. “President Booker” – maybe in 2028.
👉TRUMP🏳️🌈2⚪2🔴👈
I’m 100% Behind Trump! But, I think Booker as a Candidate is a JOKE!
Fake news fail. Still voting Trump/Pence in the 2020 election. You failed to sway my vote again fake news MSNBC #nobamawasnotmypresident
Phonies.