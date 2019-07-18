Senator Elizabeth Warren Targets Wall Street In New Economic Plan | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC

TOPICS:
July 18, 2019

 

Senator Elizabeth Warren is out with a new plan this morning, taking direct aim at Wall Street and private equity firms. CNBC Editor at Large and Principal of Risk Reversal Advisors Dan Nathan join Stephanie Ruhle to break down the plan and how Warren’s specificity is different from past calls to take down Wall Street.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

15 Comments on "Senator Elizabeth Warren Targets Wall Street In New Economic Plan | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC"

  1. M Perkins | July 18, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    You LITERAL traitors, subversives, and seditionists, have no fvking clue what is coming, but let me TELL YOU WHAT IS COMING:

    VERY soon, President Trump is going to do what he has laid-the-ground-work to do, both with words, and deeds, and that is to RE-INSTATE THE ANTI-SEDITION AND ANTI-INSURRECTION STATUTES, AND HE IS GOING TO PURGE, VIA MILITARY-TRIBUNALS FOR CAPITAL-CRIMES, INCLUDING TREASON, SEDITION, AND SUBVERSION, ANYONE AND EVERYONE INVOLVED IN THE LITERAL FAILED COUP-D’-ETAT AGAINST OUR NATIONAL-GOVERNMENT, AS WELL AS THOSE WHOM ARE, ALREADY, PROVEN TO BE LITERAL TRAITORS, SUBVERSIVES, AND SEDITIONISTS, AND YOU MOTHER-FVVKERS ARE TOO FVVKING STUPID TO REALIZE IT…

    smiles knowingly

    Remember what I wrote, WHEN it comes…

  2. Ted Thompson | July 18, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    Letter to my Senators (Yes, mailed)

    “Deplorables” is too kind’a word. Trump has found a way to tap into the morons, and now they steer our country. The biggest flaw in the concept of democracy? No IQ or morality or constitutional tests are required. Burn the planet up around your very ankles, you greedy, oil-burning, opiod snuffing and profiteering simpletons — burn it up around you until your own tapwater catches fire and your father drops dead before your eyes. Watch your own grandchildren screaming in pain and loss, you simple morons, you utter deplorables. Reap what ye sow. And get your chickenshit, store-bought representatives to stand by and cheer you on, and drop the very ball they have vowed to uphold. Aside from temporary job security, bet you got your golden parachute handy — don’t you, “Senator?”

  3. USAs Left | July 18, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    Thank you MSNBC for another outstanding contribution to TRUMPS 2020 victory!  This one is GOLD!  Keep up the great work!

  4. USAs Left | July 18, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    Warren has a plan to shut down Wall Street and completely stifle the economy!  Isn’t that what we all want! Lol!!

  5. Simon Tupper | July 18, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    Warren is a nice lady, but I don’t believe her one bit……. her record is a mixed bag and I just don’t see her as a fighter… shes a nice lady, she plays well on with people’s emotions, but shes not the leader some believe she is.

  6. USAs Left | July 18, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    It seems like she is secretly campaigning for Trump!

  7. Ladibug4422 | July 18, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    Good job Warren!!! put a stop to Wall Street taking over these businesses THEN TRASHING THEM TO IN RICH THEMSELVES…..AND NOT CARING ABOUT THE EMPLOYEES LEFT IN THE WRECKAGE !!!!

  8. Truthus Maximus | July 18, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    Pocahontas say down with Capitalism! Down with America! Dems are insane.

  9. Hanyin Qin | July 18, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    She wants to become the first Native American president.

  10. Seoul Man | July 18, 2019 at 12:37 PM | Reply

    why bother with the no impeachment vote? just find anything else to cover instead…not quite fake news, but dangerously close.

  11. james west | July 18, 2019 at 12:38 PM | Reply

    How about this, Everyone in the country take care of yourself, and if that does not work, move back in with mommy and daddy.

