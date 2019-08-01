2020 Democratic candidate, Sen. Michael Bennet, says the presidential nominee must be able to win states like Arizona and Colorado in order to win the presidency and Senate majority. Sen. Bennet also weighs in on health care and immigration.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Senator Michael Bennet: No Point In Taking Away Employer Insurance | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Kamala needs to refocus the campaign
I really like Sen. Michael Bennet, a moderate, principled Democrat. I like his message, his stand on issues and his apparent willingness to fight for them. I hope he makes the cut and goes on to take the nomination. He is someone who can appeal to all segments of society. And he would be able to take it to trump like he took it to Ted Cruz. If you haven’t seen his speech on the floor, you tube it.