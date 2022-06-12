Recent Post
I like the idea of opening up juvenile criminal records for gun purchases, but I have the feeling it will be deemed “racist” once people see who will be most affected by it….
@Foreseer 117 Juvenile violence that never ended really should not preclude you from owning a gun? So, if a kid takes a gun to school and threatens people, he should be allowed to buy a gun once he turns 18 or 21 without any restrictions or regulations?
@Brian Z Yes. _They_ do get care.
@Ethan Weeter Wow what a great non sequitur. That literally not what I said. Reread my statement, “unless you have made statements that a psych can deem a real threat to the patient or others”. If a kid brings a gun to school, displays violent threatening behavior, etc then I would definitely have them double evaluated. If there’s considerable records showing improved behavior, mental health care, and a secondary evaluation by a third party psych then I see no reason why that person shouldn’t be allowed to own a gun. Now, if they never improved their behavior then they should be denied. Maybe make an actual argument next time.
Do it in the way…that you will leave our Constitution alone…!!!
More restrictions for law abiding citizens
More restrictions for demented citizens!
There is nothing there. He talks for 8 minutes straight without the faintest hint of what they would agree on. If anything comes out of this it will be just fluff without substance. “We’re doing something, really, we’re on it!” No you are not.
A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.,
No deal.
Nobody should need to wait on government to figure out whats going on.
Ok Russian bot.
Yes, there are people in both parties that willfully violate their oath of office.
@Mariano Escobedo – Yeah?
@R. Shackleford – I like trump. I’m just elaborating on how binary his thinking is lol
At about 3 minutes into this piece there was so much $hit flying I had to turn it off. These guys love telling us how great they all are.
@Google’Youtube’Suppresses FreeSpeech4OBiden oops, looks like you’ve been busted by @YouTube 🤡
If you managed to listen you’d realize that he just explained how we are getting extremely watered down gun restrictions, MAYBE, because the gop is still steam rolling any real progress.
We need to get rid of all these guys all they do is talk and nothing ever get done, they need to stop stealing from us
@Patricia Gayle Perkins-Christensen ok wokie wokie. Shut it already
he will not reveal the under the table deals and pay offs to get their support
Bipartisan , just like the January 6th committee …
My rights are being restricted because 19 heavily armed police officers stood by and did nothing for 90 minutes. These police did nothing as parents screamed and begging for their help. As children repeatedly called 911 for help. No one came. No one helped them. Restricting my rights will not stop any of this. Thanks for nothing.
Help for record gas prices. Congress: Nope
Help for record food prices. Congress: Nope
Help for record medical cost. Congress: Nope
Help for over a million dead Americans from covid. Congress: Nope
Help for baby formula shortages. Congress: Nope
Sending 40 billion to Ukraine for a foreign war. Congress: YES!
Restricting Americans rights because the police failed. Congress: YES!
Ray, Right On!!!!
So, we let freedom fall because Russia wants to dominate the world? Thanks fascist, we could have not depended on you to fight Nazism and fascism in WWII. What if America had said no to fighting after Pearl Harbor? You would not have the right to post a rant on YouTube about high gas prices because your speech would be silenced.
Too much self congratulation and too little meat on the bone… 18 year olds still can buy lethal weapons🤨
why is the second amendement not applied on ,military bases? If safety is the issue, then how come it is not so for civilian lives?
Classic GOP: takes a mile’s worth of credit for moving half an inch
This story appears to be a non story, a mere declaration of hopeful maybe possible if such and thus happens. Get on the stick already, and don’t sound your own horn if something gets passed into law. Action is long overdue, and the Senate delays are a disgrace.
This.
As i was buying a new gun today a criminal walked in and got a background check and bought a gun legally wow what great outstanding citizen.
That’s Great! But Did THEY HAVE TO BE Shamed, Into It?!
I like how expert and skilled Congress is at simulating progress, but never really doing anything to deal with the root cause of the problem, it’s rather brilliant, Gaslighting 101, but yet brilliant in its effectiveness at appeasing a nation digesting the worse acts of violence we’ve ever seen. We should be addressing guns as a tool of aggression. A mad man is never going to be labeled mentally Ill until he acts overtly, thereby keeping the issue in an infinite loop of unsolvability. We’ve built this institution of governance on a bedrock of money rule, so expect nothing to change.
It’s not gonna stop mass shooting totally but at least it’s a step above “thoughts and prayers with victims” statement every single time after shooting..👍🏿