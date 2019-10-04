CNBC’s Dominic Chu breaks down the September jobs numbers and MSNBC’s Willie Geist asks the “Morning Joe” panel about what they mean for President Trump. Aired on 10/4/19.
September Jobs Report: 136K Jobs Added, Just Missing Expectations | Morning Joe | MSNBC
136 thousand jobs added. Trump is about to lose his.
Amen brotha make that135,999 jobs added
On can only help!
More people are working making less to pay more to live.
Immigration and tariff policies seem to be working as planned.
I can show you 50 videos of Donny saying those numbers are FAKE, before he took office.
Those numbers actually are.
Trump is still a first class clown.😔
Tell that to the people who losing thier jobs at pier 1, forever 21, bed bath and beyond. Oh dress barn, other stores and business that laying off or closing.
Obamas economic recovery is still going well.
Kate White despite the 🍊 efforts to destroy any of Mr. Obamas legacies, in this case a strong economy.
At 9 or 10 dollars and hour I guess they did hour fools to work.. I’m not I’m 50.. I made 10 dollars and hour 25 years ago.. this dont impress me.
That’s cause we are working two jobs duckers 🥴
In what city?? Manufacturing is down.. McDonald’s maybe.. these are kids jobs.. you can’t get a car loan at 9 dollars and hour.
Sort of funny how people complain illegal immigration was to blame but it wasn’t a crime to enter this country illegally until 1927 it was mostly a civil issue and South Carolina made it a crime by a white supremacists leader it mostly held that way until 2004.
There seasonal jobs!!! Low pay and no long term when the holidays are over! And this is news? Bye Felica!
🤣🤣🤣🤣
Black and Hispanic are at lows because they’re not being counted. This Administration is so corrupt.
Too bad these jobs added don’t pay a livable wage.
That’s it exactly! Sure the numbers look good on paper, in reality the situation is much worse for a lot of families
& yet ChumpTrump will continually try to take all credit when we all know ALL THANKS GOES TO #OBAMA. Enough Said
hahahahahahahha “As many as 78 percent of American full time workers are living paycheck-to-paycheck and it is taking its toll on our health.”
How is that funny?
@Linda Scott Bravo. It’s not funny. vote the gop out. “According to the center’s estimates, the top 1 percent of Americans would get 53 percent of the plan’s benefits at the start–though reap 79.7 percent of the benefits in its 10th year, 2027. That is, in 2018, 53 cents of every dollar in tax savings would go to the nation’s wealthiest 1 percent of residents and in 2027, nearly 80 cents of every dollar in savings would accrue to the top 1 percent, the center estimates.”
VOTE Blue for free trade!!
👍
VOTE Blue for getting rid of corruption.
136000 jobs added… thats 100000 chinese and 36000 ukraines working for tfump trying to find dirt on joe biden…😳🥳👍
EAT MORE BABIES! WE HAVE TO SAVE THE PLANET! EAT MORE BABIES! WE HAVE TO SAVE THE PLANET! #EATBABIES #CLIMATECHANGE
WAIT A MINUTE THE REPORT OF JOBS MARKET GOOD!!!?? U JOURNALIST NEED TO REPORT ALL CONSUMER PRODUCTS HAVE DOUBLED IN COST!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡
There are a lot of people who are unemployed and due to the new changes to unemployment can’t receive their benefits. Their data is flawed.