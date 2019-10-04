September Jobs Report: 136K Jobs Added, Just Missing Expectations | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
October 4, 2019

 

CNBC’s Dominic Chu breaks down the September jobs numbers and MSNBC’s Willie Geist asks the “Morning Joe” panel about what they mean for President Trump. Aired on 10/4/19.
28 Comments on "September Jobs Report: 136K Jobs Added, Just Missing Expectations | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Biggus Dickus | October 4, 2019 at 11:34 AM | Reply

    136 thousand jobs added. Trump is about to lose his.

  2. Susan Stiles | October 4, 2019 at 11:37 AM | Reply

    More people are working making less to pay more to live.
    Immigration and tariff policies seem to be working as planned.

  3. Brian Jennings | October 4, 2019 at 11:38 AM | Reply

    I can show you 50 videos of Donny saying those numbers are FAKE, before he took office.
    Those numbers actually are.

  4. Jamerican Amerija | October 4, 2019 at 11:38 AM | Reply

    Trump is still a first class clown.😔

  5. Roxane Reddy | October 4, 2019 at 11:39 AM | Reply

    Tell that to the people who losing thier jobs at pier 1, forever 21, bed bath and beyond. Oh dress barn, other stores and business that laying off or closing.

  6. Kate White | October 4, 2019 at 11:42 AM | Reply

    Obamas economic recovery is still going well.

  7. Jeff Allen | October 4, 2019 at 11:42 AM | Reply

    At 9 or 10 dollars and hour I guess they did hour fools to work.. I’m not I’m 50.. I made 10 dollars and hour 25 years ago.. this dont impress me.

  8. Midwest slotgeeks | October 4, 2019 at 11:42 AM | Reply

    That’s cause we are working two jobs duckers 🥴

  9. Jeff Allen | October 4, 2019 at 11:44 AM | Reply

    In what city?? Manufacturing is down.. McDonald’s maybe.. these are kids jobs.. you can’t get a car loan at 9 dollars and hour.

  10. Desert Mist | October 4, 2019 at 11:45 AM | Reply

    Sort of funny how people complain illegal immigration was to blame but it wasn’t a crime to enter this country illegally until 1927 it was mostly a civil issue and South Carolina made it a crime by a white supremacists leader it mostly held that way until 2004.

  11. alrestauro | October 4, 2019 at 11:45 AM | Reply

    There seasonal jobs!!! Low pay and no long term when the holidays are over! And this is news? Bye Felica!

  12. Kay Luv | October 4, 2019 at 11:49 AM | Reply

    Black and Hispanic are at lows because they’re not being counted. This Administration is so corrupt.

  13. Ivan McBleedy | October 4, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    Too bad these jobs added don’t pay a livable wage.

    • C-Core | October 4, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

      That’s it exactly! Sure the numbers look good on paper, in reality the situation is much worse for a lot of families

  14. Toiyuan-Pierré Forté | October 4, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    & yet ChumpTrump will continually try to take all credit when we all know ALL THANKS GOES TO #OBAMA. Enough Said

  15. B spearbach | October 4, 2019 at 11:55 AM | Reply

    hahahahahahahha “As many as 78 percent of American full time workers are living paycheck-to-paycheck and it is taking its toll on our health.”

    • Linda Scott | October 4, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

      How is that funny?

    • B spearbach | October 4, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

      @Linda Scott Bravo. It’s not funny. vote the gop out. “According to the center’s estimates, the top 1 percent of Americans would get 53 percent of the plan’s benefits at the start–though reap 79.7 percent of the benefits in its 10th year, 2027. That is, in 2018, 53 cents of every dollar in tax savings would go to the nation’s wealthiest 1 percent of residents and in 2027, nearly 80 cents of every dollar in savings would accrue to the top 1 percent, the center estimates.”

  16. John O | October 4, 2019 at 11:57 AM | Reply

    VOTE Blue for free trade!!

  17. morten larsen | October 4, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    136000 jobs added… thats 100000 chinese and 36000 ukraines working for tfump trying to find dirt on joe biden…😳🥳👍

  18. Johnny Five | October 4, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

    EAT MORE BABIES! WE HAVE TO SAVE THE PLANET! EAT MORE BABIES! WE HAVE TO SAVE THE PLANET! #EATBABIES #CLIMATECHANGE

  19. Godspeed | October 4, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    WAIT A MINUTE THE REPORT OF JOBS MARKET GOOD!!!?? U JOURNALIST NEED TO REPORT ALL CONSUMER PRODUCTS HAVE DOUBLED IN COST!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡

  20. The Truth1 | October 4, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

    There are a lot of people who are unemployed and due to the new changes to unemployment can’t receive their benefits. Their data is flawed.

