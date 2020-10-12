Set Guidelines for Making Homemade Masks – Dr. Dawes – October 12 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Low risk prisoners go in low and come out fully proficient be very careful how u release this criminals cause our biggest problem is crime and adding criminals to high crime create more crime
So true
Agree….
Agree released them early to come out and join these gangs and start killing innocent people they’re not reformed champinedont know what he he he talking about I agree and say it all the time the government needs to build at least 2 new prison but letting these inmates out early is a big mistake
I Like watching Tvj Every Day.
👍😷😷
Everyday right 💯
The government masks should be labeled free issr not to be sold and must be given as people and not p ,n,p or J,l,p ok I said this month’s ago
So true 💯
I make my mask with pellion inside that’s 3 layers the government can buy from me .
When you rolling out the first batch I want one
Watch hell a bus loose Ina earth a people a wonder me hear some people a say a god but me gwan tek live easy and watch what a gwan
PURE DECEPTION MASK IS BAD FOR HEALTH. GOD GIVE US FRESH AIR. SATAN SAY NO FRESH AIR IT’S ALL BILL KILL GATE PLAN TO DEPOPULATED THE EARTH.
I agree with you 100℅ pure deception and most are buying into it. The mask is killing your oxygen level to the Brain. People stop stop being naive.
@Olive Walker Amen to that. I wish all Jamaican would wake up and realised what is really going on. Thank u my brother. Blessing
Lol Bill kill gates 😂😂😂 you funny
Thank you Tvj for the news😊
Keep safe & protected🌺🇯🇲🥰
You keep sale too ❤️
🙋🏼♀️☝🏽🇩🇴💃🏼
If you going to get it you going to get it that’s the way I look at always wear your mask to be on the safe side
True 💯
Them want some of the mask business..
Watch up
I wonder how much them offer him for him to be pushing the vaccine narrative, go and give it to ur family sir
Dat mi sah too😂💯
U know say these ppl dont mean we no good how can a mask make with 3layers nuh kill that ago kill them off lungs gonna get weaken
That is what I’m saying I have a two layer mask and I can hardly breath in it. This a madnesses
@Melissa Smith them take poor ppl fi fool cause that mean the surgical mask a big waste of time then🤔 it’s because ppl or not catching the virus as they predicted so they want to breakdown our system so when the second wave comes out it kill us faster cause by that time out system weaken ntn to fight off the virus.. cause how can u breath and inhale I’m a mask for 10 to 15 hours daily that mean ur system not filtering properly
Lies and more lies when it going to stop if men Don’t stop god will stop men
Yes
I think they should provide a mask for everyone. Countries helping Jamaica and they’re taking all the money for themselves.
Mask is mask as long as it covers the mouth and nose,unu can’t stop fight the poor by now .we tired fi unu fight we now.a one of unu want the mask business now,hw unu wicked live so long ,low wi
Ei
I am in disagreement with Dr. Dawes about the government making standard for home made mask. Sir If you are saying mask should be made with 3 layers then you need to tell the government to stop provide disposable surgeon mask because 1 layer of cotton is thicker than one of those blue surgeon mask.
A mask made with 2 layers of cotton is good enough for a protective mask.
It really seems to me like somebody is trying to get their friends business going, because what Dr. Dawes is saying here really isn’t making any sense to me.
So how people going to breathe the surgical mask are thin and you can hardly breathe in it I think they’re taking this thing too far
Careful of the mask it might just do the same thing covid set out to do