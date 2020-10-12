Set Guidelines for Making Homemade Masks – Dr. Dawes – October 12 2020

TOPICS:
Set Guidelines for Making Homemade Masks - Dr. Dawes - October 12 2020

October 12, 2020

 

35 Comments on "Set Guidelines for Making Homemade Masks – Dr. Dawes – October 12 2020"

  1. Brotha | October 12, 2020 at 3:32 PM | Reply

    Low risk prisoners go in low and come out fully proficient be very careful how u release this criminals cause our biggest problem is crime and adding criminals to high crime create more crime

  2. Kadya Heslop | October 12, 2020 at 4:15 PM | Reply

    I Like watching Tvj Every Day.

  3. Hunter Hosang | October 12, 2020 at 5:06 PM | Reply

    The government masks should be labeled free issr not to be sold and must be given as people and not p ,n,p or J,l,p ok I said this month’s ago

  4. Jenifer Brown | October 12, 2020 at 5:32 PM | Reply

    I make my mask with pellion inside that’s 3 layers the government can buy from me .

  5. Tall ras_ Trought | October 12, 2020 at 5:43 PM | Reply

    Watch hell a bus loose Ina earth a people a wonder me hear some people a say a god but me gwan tek live easy and watch what a gwan

  6. Bev James | October 12, 2020 at 6:11 PM | Reply

    PURE DECEPTION MASK IS BAD FOR HEALTH. GOD GIVE US FRESH AIR. SATAN SAY NO FRESH AIR IT’S ALL BILL KILL GATE PLAN TO DEPOPULATED THE EARTH.

  7. Marcia Sassi | October 12, 2020 at 6:24 PM | Reply

    Thank you Tvj for the news😊
    Keep safe & protected🌺🇯🇲🥰

  8. jeremiah Jalliana | October 12, 2020 at 6:28 PM | Reply

    🙋🏼‍♀️☝🏽🇩🇴💃🏼

  9. Deb Shuler | October 12, 2020 at 6:43 PM | Reply

    If you going to get it you going to get it that’s the way I look at always wear your mask to be on the safe side

  10. G -smith | October 12, 2020 at 6:53 PM | Reply

    Them want some of the mask business..
    Watch up

  11. Oneil Weir | October 12, 2020 at 7:39 PM | Reply

    I wonder how much them offer him for him to be pushing the vaccine narrative, go and give it to ur family sir

  12. Garfield Martin | October 12, 2020 at 8:27 PM | Reply

    U know say these ppl dont mean we no good how can a mask make with 3layers nuh kill that ago kill them off lungs gonna get weaken

    • Melissa Smith | October 12, 2020 at 9:26 PM | Reply

      That is what I’m saying I have a two layer mask and I can hardly breath in it. This a madnesses

    • Garfield Martin | October 12, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

      @Melissa Smith them take poor ppl fi fool cause that mean the surgical mask a big waste of time then🤔 it’s because ppl or not catching the virus as they predicted so they want to breakdown our system so when the second wave comes out it kill us faster cause by that time out system weaken ntn to fight off the virus.. cause how can u breath and inhale I’m a mask for 10 to 15 hours daily that mean ur system not filtering properly

  13. John Brown | October 12, 2020 at 8:47 PM | Reply

    Lies and more lies when it going to stop if men Don’t stop god will stop men

  14. Shanna kay Thomas | October 12, 2020 at 9:05 PM | Reply

    Yes

  15. Mrs ieash Brooks | October 12, 2020 at 9:09 PM | Reply

    I think they should provide a mask for everyone. Countries helping Jamaica and they’re taking all the money for themselves.

  16. Ruesek Leahcim | October 12, 2020 at 9:11 PM | Reply

    Mask is mask as long as it covers the mouth and nose,unu can’t stop fight the poor by now .we tired fi unu fight we now.a one of unu want the mask business now,hw unu wicked live so long ,low wi

  17. Lanzo Plummer | October 12, 2020 at 9:46 PM | Reply

    Ei

  18. Rose Watson | October 12, 2020 at 10:38 PM | Reply

    I am in disagreement with Dr. Dawes about the government making standard for home made mask. Sir If you are saying mask should be made with 3 layers then you need to tell the government to stop provide disposable surgeon mask because 1 layer of cotton is thicker than one of those blue surgeon mask.
    A mask made with 2 layers of cotton is good enough for a protective mask.
    It really seems to me like somebody is trying to get their friends business going, because what Dr. Dawes is saying here really isn’t making any sense to me.

  19. Catherine Nelson | October 12, 2020 at 10:45 PM | Reply

    So how people going to breathe the surgical mask are thin and you can hardly breathe in it I think they’re taking this thing too far

  20. Duaney Anderson | October 12, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

    Careful of the mask it might just do the same thing covid set out to do

