Settlement in the Works on Ruel Reid JC Saga | TVJ News – Nov 18 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
26 comments
I can’t believe this man Rob Soo much money and still walking free sen him to jail not because he is a big politician am sure if it was a normal citizen they would be in jail long time ago
He’s NOT NO BIG POLITICIAN. He’s a RIFF RAFF they scrape up from under a ROCK STONE and put him in a suit then call him Education Minister.
Ask Jamaicans where they now this man from and see what the response would be.
Friend thing run Jamaica. Ruel Reid saga was only 9 days talk. Two laws one for the PM and his friends. The other to pressure normal citizens.
He needs to serve jail time!
True, he should but unfortunately he wont. The government of Jamaica always pardon their friends bad behavior.
After he was being paid all this time? This government is a big fat joke. Damn embarrassment
Friend thing run Jamaica.
There is two laws in Jamaica one for the rich and famous and one the poor and disenfranchised people.
we gonna see if there is justice is really blind!!!!
He s a lost soul that andrew himself
Let’s Go Brandon! FJLP/FPNP!
Extension ??? Resolve ??? Mr minister the process is too long and this just show how the justice system is a failure ether he pay back the money or go jail how is he still being paid this country sick my very core
Why don’t he just step aside. So that there can be a fully appointed person can take over as Principal.
why step aside when you can continue to collect. he wants money.
Jamaica College students must lead with a daily protest of this consistent crime of thieves
block the gate
Jamaica justice system is a joke more than two years and this matter is still in the court
Cruel Reid had no remorse extortingour money when we entrusted him and loved him to me he is as bad as the Blackman Bryant.
This guy needs to get out of JC. He should have been out a long time ago!
Mr Reid should take the princpled
He is a disgrace and should submit his resignation letter by bearer and not show his face, shame on you reid.
First step in due process should have been Reid’s imprisonment until all investigation have been completed . Birds of a Feather flock together they say , so Andrew who is one of his closest friend and enabler should have been part of investigation . Why is the GG silent in these matters , what are his purpose ?
They want the public to forget about it , if it was a regular citizen them gone prison long time this is crazy and ruel dont have no shame.
Lose after, Mr. Andrew Holiness, things not going on well in our paradise, corruption, violence, poverty……..
CRIME REALLY PAYS!!
IN JAMAICA
AS A JC STUDENT I REFUSE FOR HIM TO COME BACK WHO’S WITH ME
As a new teacher my wife has been owed retroactive payment for her degree salary for over a year now. All now she can’t get her money for work already done but this man doing nothing and getting paid after his corrupt act. Smh. This government a joke.