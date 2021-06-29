Seven-year-old Edmonton boy takes dad’s van on joyride, crashes into tree at a playground

A frightening joy ride for a seven-year-old boy who took off in his dad's van and crashed it in north Edmonton.
28 comments
Grand Theft Auto is grand theft auto
So it’s all dad’s fault for not taking his son to the playground.
I was playing with My Little Pony and catching butterflies at 7
look how you turned out.
@Francois Dupont never stole a car and went on a joy ride in my life
@Joan C how are you supposed to learn to drive then?
Wtf
The hero, the boy, the legend.
Praying for that kid
Guess his cigawets will have to wait
Omg. That is hilarious!!
Cigawets
wat?
Mario Kart lol
Gta but without the guns
I guess he will be grounded for quite some time
Insurance fraud
Maybe just getting prepared for NASCAR racing he’s only got eight years to go!
LOOOL
Well his driving wasn’t much different than anyone elses….
He’s better actually he didn’t hurt anyone
No more GTA for you..
Lol kid’s ahead of himself
Did anyone actually see the boy driving the van?
I did the same thing but didn’t crash. I was 14
He was going faster than Connor Mcdavid! That means he was going fast
I did the excate same thing when I was 7 years old, cept I learned how to drive real well growing up on a farm & I never got caught
Glad he’s ok!