Recent Post
- Don Lemon: Special master told Trump to put up or shut up
- Special master orders Trump to provide proof backing up claim about FBI
- Real Mona Beat Boys to Advance to KSAFA Championship Final – Sept 23 2022
- Severe Weather Alert for Jamaica as Tropical Depression Strengthens | Lights May Be Out
- Cocoa Piece Killer Rushane Barnett Sentencing Postponed | TVJ News – Sept 22 2022
36 comments
🙏😫God Go with us because this would not be good for Jamaica
May God have mercy upon us even though we do not deserve his mercy.
True man
Talk chute wi likle island 2 bloody man
Never you ever say we not worthy…jesus was buried with a murderer and a thief….we can be forgiven…have a safe weekend
I understand
🤮
Praying trusting hoping for the best as we do our part in staying safe as possible
To God be the glory i pray that God will have mercy on us although we dont deserve it
Amen
We don’t but I pray for his continue mercies, protection and coverage from the storm that is out there looking to destroy the place
Amen
Amen
Oh yea let it come kill out some off these vampire
I pray the flood wash away all illegal gun and leave them at the door step of each police station AMEN 🙏🙌
Talk ptruth
Wring place dem ago sell dem back
😂😂😂😂here yah
@T 🤣😅
Mighty God have mercy on your people lord
Inspite of all that’s going on lord have mercy on the people of Jamaica and the other islands that are being affected by the storm
Sending prayers of safety to Jamaica and the US coastline.🙏
Lord have mercy upon us although we don’t deserve it, because we have turned from God to Balaam
May God hold His children close.
Sending prayers to the people of Jamaica from 🇳🇬 Jah protect everyone on the island 🏝️
Thanks for the Prayers
Thank you.
I swear more and more each day this country’s people and institutions are becoming fanatic in regards to religion. My government, schools and public space, it has become so uncomfortable for those who are not Christian or of any religious faith. My constitution says secular, but the behavior of those in power are forcing their belief down my throat 🤢🤮.
God is so good to us in Jamaica. Sadly people have become godless, heartless, cold and desperately wicked. God is not please. The Angel of the Lord said to tell the people to REPENT, BECAUSE WHAT WE FEAR IS ONLY A GLIMPSE OF WHAT IS TO COME!
May Jehovah have mercy on us and that everyone heed the warning and hope everyone keep safe.
We pray and hope that God protect the Jamaican people.❤️🇯🇲🌄
And we are also praying for others overseas that God protect them.❤️🇯🇲🌄
The News team is doing a great job getting the News to the world.May God continue to keep the team strong.❤️🇯🇲🌄
Amen. Thank God we won’t get the full force of the depression. We pray for those other areas that are under threat.
As long as God is in the vessel we can smile at any Storm!! Amen!
Praying for God’s protection for family, friend and people of Jamaica and surrounding area.