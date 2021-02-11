Rachel Maddow shares the video of Republican Senator Bill Cassidy, who took his responsibility of impartiality seriously, explaining why he voted in favor of the House impeachment managers' argument that impeaching a former president is permitted by the constitution, citing the poor performance by Donald Trump's lawyers. Aired on 02/10/2021.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
About The Rachel Maddow Show: Through her unique approach to storytelling, Rachel Maddow provides in-depth reporting to illuminate the current state of political affairs and reveals the importance of transparency and accountability from our leaders. Maddow seeks to explain our complex world and deliver news in a way that's illuminating and dynamic, connecting the dots to make sense of complex issues. Maddow also conducts interviews with individuals at the center of current news stories to provide important perspective.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
#BillCassidy #Trump #MSNBC
Shambolic Trump Impeachment Defense Loses Another Republican In First Vote | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC
“Did you listen to it!?” 😂😂😂 unfortunately yes.
I am always shocked when a republican does the right thing. (Other than Murkowski,Collins, Romney & Sass) but I respect him for not being scared like the others.
@Ganiscol And 👏🏼👏🏼 all the American People who Voted 🗳 to get us headed out of this whole 4 year Nightmare within there was so much Ranting & Raving, Turmoil, Panic and at least 500,000 Deaths. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
He said he was a neutral juror. he aso said that hec voyed beccause the House team prformed so much better than the Trump tream.
Does not a judge breifing a jury not warn jurists to ignore the prerformnatuive skills of counsel?
Pardon my cyncism but it soiunds to me much moi=ore like he thought “how on esrth can I face my electorate back home when faced with such an ipoen and shut case, no one could conceivably vote to not have a trial.”
The rest seem like they are saying “the Dems plus Cheney and Romney +2 others make a majoriy so the trial willl go ahead anyway, so why should I stick my neck out, folks have short memories, by next week they’ll have forgiootten about how I voted today”
That’s a good indication on how corrupt, rotten and lawless GOP factually is. Doing the right thing has become the exemption instead of the rule
A Republican doing the right thing? 🤔 It’s just so unnatural… 😧 It’s like watching a dog walk on two legs… 🤭
Hi Rachel! I have watched you for years. You have been a beacon of intelligence, hope and truth. The world is lucky to have you.
Agreed!
America: “If these are the ‘best people’ I’d hate to see who he had before these clowns!”
Rudy: “Did someone summon me? Is there a live camera in need of a train wreck??”
America: 😳 😅😂
Trump’s previous lawyers wanted to be paid. Today’s lawyers were willing to disgrace themselves pro bono.
The point is: Republicans will not vote to convict Trump and these lawyers can brag for the rest of their lives how they got him acquitted.
@Rainyman63 Not sure that’s something they would want to brag about going forward as they are likely to become persona non grata within legal circles.
That deeply sophistic spectacle (45*’s “defense”) is an insult to any person of normal intelligence and intellectual maturity (fair, honest, reasonable, etc). So that leaves most GQP members out.
Good on ya Bill Cassidy, good on ya! Let’s hope your fellow Republican colleagues see it the same way you do and come to their senses too.
I agree. But let’s not be too hasty. These fellows flip and flop like a fish out of water. He actually sounded logical for a change. But, we don’t know how long that type of thinking will last.
Watching the Republican Party implode & destroy itself Live on National TV over the last 50 yrs to today’s tRumpism is truly historic and long time coming!
Trump gave his lawyers $hit to work with, and they made a $hitburger for him.
@peaches B- Georgia Yesss!!! You great thinkers are representative of why you are not Trump supporters, i.e. it would be illogical.
Exactly
@Reasons Reasons never want to be part of a cult… you have been radicalized buddy and you don’t even know it… do you think he’s gonna pay your legal fees… lol…
@Reasons Reasons *i.e* it means “in example” you are not using it correctly and its making my eyes bleed
@Reasons Reasons come on man $hit to work with, $hitburgers, $hitpatties, sound like a $hitrump thing. Lol.
one of my fine senators 🤮🤮🤮who just won reelection by 40 points. a moment of clarity in a lifetime of republican dementia.
I’m from Texas and I can say that all of these elected officials from my state disgust me. No integrity, no honor and no shame.
@Steven Groom then contact the local Democratic headquarters and petition for a recall based on treasonous activity!
Secede!
Yes, you guys have it bad down there. It’s really astonishing people don’t laugh clowns like raphael cruz right out of office.
Kentuckkky is no better.
@Ocean Rock that idea already started one civil war!
@Ocean Rock and besides that is a pretty extreme measure to get rid of a treasonous representative or two!
That “did you listen to it?” 😂 thunderous
Trump’s lawyers know that no matter how dumb they sound or perform, they have dumb republicans who won’t vote to convict or say it’s constitutional so they just have to wake up and follow
Question is how you can set up a good defense in a indefensible case??? Even if Trump hire God or the Devil as a lawyer, it’s impossible they too can setup a good defense. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Cornyn’s entire political career will be but a heap of ashes after his not guilty verdict is recorded in the book of American History.
I would say you are correct. But I suspect that the local news channels in Texas are like the local news media here in Utah.
In Utah the local news media refused to air the Democrat’s arguments, but they showed every second of Trump’s attorneys crazy word salad.
So most Americans never even saw the arguments for impeachment.
@Greg M exactly right. Iam a texan and i have to look at other news stations to hear whats really goin on.
@cookie macc that is terribly sad. Isn’t it the Republican party that has been groaning about censorship? For entire states to censor what they show in an impeachment hearing shows how truly afraid they are that people will actually hear what Trump did and are afraid of the people’s reaction.
@Nancy Ross yep they even took out ballot boxes in our biggest districts. Some drove over 3 hrs to vote
So far, 6 senators have decided to remain in the GOP. The other 44 are pledging their allegiance to the GQP.
Agreed. That 44/46 vote speaks volumes about the terrible state your country is in right now. If those senators cannot recognize that the impeachment is constitutional, then it is obvious that they’ve already made up their minds not to vote for impeachment.
Talking about listening to the arguments and facts, and partisanship… God. What lawless, spineless, amoral hacks.
GQP?
I thought the Q was for Qanon.
@Alex Saunders The Grand QAnon Party.
History is watching, videotaping and writing everything down.
But, watching won’t change history. You have to have grown-up, civil conversations. You have to find intelligent, honorable replacements to represent us. You have to not accept the education Americans are getting and not tolerate missing “critical thinking”. It is a critical component of the curriculum. You have to demand accountability.
“Impartial Juror”
Might wanna share that Definition with you GOP Colleagues. While your at it, slide in Integrity, Honesty, Cover-up, Illegal and throw a few more you may be familiar with that they likely aren’t.
Some of the Republicans that are STILL standing by their Dear Leader will be remembered when it comes time to vote 🗳!!!!!!!!!!!! They chose Trump over their CONSTITUTIONAL OATH!!!!!!!!!!!!
Only 6 GOP listened to the trial and upheld their oath to the Constitution
only 6 did their jobs…smh
“Did you listen to it!”
Classic. Really, classic.
The trouble with Trump he likes hearing his own voiceAnd when he opens that mouth 😂 he’s coning people .