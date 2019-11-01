Shamelessness From GOP At A Breathtaking Pace | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
November 1, 2019

 

The public heard grave warnings this week from Republicans about Democrats and the impeachment inquiry, but is it really just the death of shame for the GOP? Aired on 11/01/19.
53 Comments on "Shamelessness From GOP At A Breathtaking Pace | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. J Schultz | November 1, 2019 at 11:03 AM | Reply

    If you pretend they are talking about trump it makes sense

  2. Roland Moreno | November 1, 2019 at 11:04 AM | Reply

    Republicans wanted a vote on impeachment proceedings until they didn’t.

    • Tom Towers | November 1, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

      @Shawn Corbin Blah blah blah conspiracy theory blah blah blah.

    • Rudy Penza | November 1, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      @Shawn Corbin : Sorry buttwad but I do know the rules. They actually grant Republicans more power than Republicans have ever given Democrats in any investigation where Republicans have been the majority party. But YOU know that.

    • tolman33 | November 1, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      @Shawn Corbin there’s no powers granted to the chairman without equal and the exact same power given to the republican side. You clearly haven’t read the rules either. Everyone gets 5 minutes each as per normal, except the head (Schiff) can be extended up to 45 minutes. If he does that, then Nunes will also get the same amount of time to question.

      The problem for the GOP is Nunes is a clown that will use that 45 minutes crying about process rather then trying to actually move their position forward.

      Which other rules are you concerned about?

    • Glenys Thomson | November 1, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      Rod Allen Fool and liar. Good grief where are you from, Mars?

  3. IP WR | November 1, 2019 at 11:04 AM | Reply

    GOP following soviet propaganda guidelines: fully deflect

  4. Doctor English | November 1, 2019 at 11:04 AM | Reply

    The GOP are using the old “Who smelt it dealt it” tactic again.

  5. Alfie Gonzalez | November 1, 2019 at 11:05 AM | Reply

    I honestly thought for a second they finally came to their senses and were talking about their own GOP and Trump but then it dawned on me that it’s Devin Nunes speaking.

    It’s embarrassing and angering to watch them wind like worms just to keep the part line alive.

  6. Steven Arneson | November 1, 2019 at 11:06 AM | Reply

    Better red than dead lol The GOP is selling out our country !

    • Rod Allen | November 1, 2019 at 11:36 AM | Reply

      Steven Arneson You are so misguided my fascist friend. The whistleblower has been exposed and Schiff is in deep Schiff. The IG’s report is about to drop and Durham’s investigation is underway. Why do you think they took valuable air time to talk about conspiracy theories? They are trying to get out in front of these stories. MSNBC is nothing but propaganda.

    • J C | November 1, 2019 at 11:42 AM | Reply

      ​@Rod Allen I think the ‘aluminum’ foil hat is getting a little tight. <

  7. MysticFiddler1 | November 1, 2019 at 11:08 AM | Reply

    “…And that could be called ‘The Art of Projection’…” Well said Mika.

    • Maharajji NKB | November 1, 2019 at 11:43 AM | Reply

      @Rod Allen Someone aptly put it – lipstick on a pig. The approved ‘rules’ just allow the Dems to continue their one-sided railroad farce. Schiff dictates everything. I like what Doug Collins said. Schiff himself should be called as a fact witness to answer questions as to how he and his staff were involved in the ‘whistleblower’ scheme.

    • Hazzycakes | November 1, 2019 at 11:53 AM | Reply

      @Rod Allen Republicans wrote the rules. Get killed.

    • J C | November 1, 2019 at 11:57 AM | Reply

      @Maharajji NKB How is it one-sided? Republicans were allowed in all proceedings. They chose not to attend and then “storm” the room. That is idiotic. The approved ‘rules’ were created by the Republicans in previous impeachment inquiries.

  8. Seraph Johanson | November 1, 2019 at 11:08 AM | Reply

    “I know you are, but what am I?!”

    Such children.

  9. mrthebillman | November 1, 2019 at 11:09 AM | Reply

    Our Founding Fathers would have spit on these new republicans.

  10. joe mazamutto | November 1, 2019 at 11:09 AM | Reply

    GOP ARE GOOD AT ONE THING, IS PROJECTION

  11. RS W | November 1, 2019 at 11:12 AM | Reply

    Whenever a republican accuses someone else of anything, just know it’s what they are truly guilty of.

    • CantAffordit | November 1, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

      @Maharajji NKB I recommend you read the Constitution. And then read the Mueller report and then read the Ukraine call. The Constitution is pretty clear. And it’s real clear that neither you or Trump have read any of it. Unfit.

    • Shawn Corbin | November 1, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

      PROJECTION! You’re not fooling ANYONE, shill. Watch what happens when the IG report AND Durham’s origins investigation brings. The house is going to fall down on the left. People are going to be tried and executed for treason. America has had ENOUGH!!!!!

    • Shawn Corbin | November 1, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      @J C Enough of your leftist conspiracy theories, shill! Everyone know that it ALUMINUM foil! YOU are fake news.

    • J C | November 1, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      @Shawn Corbin Well, I guess because I don’t wear the ‘aluminum’ foil hat, I wouldn’t know that. But it’s really sad that you think that I am news. I do, however, look up all my information and don’t base it on any news organization or single outlet. But please, feel free to shed a little light on actual facts sometime. Would help you a great deal.

  12. Gary Speiginer | November 1, 2019 at 11:15 AM | Reply

    The crumbling foundation of the “GOP Emperor’s Tower” has begun America!

    • Rod Allen | November 1, 2019 at 11:47 AM | Reply

      Gary Speiginer Huh? The Democrats just handed the 2020 election to Trump. You need to turn this propaganda off. You’re being gaslit again. 2 years of Russian collusion propaganda wasn’t enough for you?

    • nunya business | November 1, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      @Rod Allen E NATIONAL INTEREST DEC. 7, 2018
      The Department of Justice Calls Donald Trump a Felon

  13. nightkids29 | November 1, 2019 at 11:16 AM | Reply

    Eric is using his father last name to make money

  14. Maria Jimenez | November 1, 2019 at 11:16 AM | Reply

    Trump did on his own without any help, it is him one, two and three.

  15. Alex leBlanc | November 1, 2019 at 11:18 AM | Reply

    Shameless republicans. What else is new

  16. hoop earrings | November 1, 2019 at 11:19 AM | Reply

    Trump is poison.Stop the conspiricy mental illness ,that has taken place in Dumps mind.

  17. Carl Rice | November 1, 2019 at 11:20 AM | Reply

    The republicans are gaslighting masters, projecting their actions onto others. Man these people are pieces of crap.

  18. S P | November 1, 2019 at 11:20 AM | Reply

    The only one man turning the country upside down is their messiah, the Orange buffoon and the almighty Turd named Donald Trump.

    • Jax James | November 1, 2019 at 11:50 AM | Reply

      @Rod Allen Keep drinking the Kool Aid. When was the last time that you read up about the economy (from any other sources than Fox, Breitbart et al)?

  19. Marc Emson | November 1, 2019 at 11:20 AM | Reply

    And thus, the assimilation is finally complete.
    The GOP “republicans” has morphed into “trumpets”.

    Braindead drones.

    How “sad” …

  20. Doug E | November 1, 2019 at 11:25 AM | Reply

    “I would like you to do us a favor though.” Can’t put that toothpaste back in the tube.

    • LANDLORD Me | November 1, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

      📣 … & when the 📼 “tape” 🛏 is “leaked” 💧 …
      🔊 … 🛑nor can 🇺🇸 Trump put the 🚿 golden~shower ☢ of 🚾 pee 🚽 back ⚕ in the Russian 🇨🇳 prostitute’s bladder. 🚫

    • John Doe | November 1, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

      And if you don’t fire the prosecutor investigating my son, you’re not getting the billion dollars, you’ve got six hours

