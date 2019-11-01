The public heard grave warnings this week from Republicans about Democrats and the impeachment inquiry, but is it really just the death of shame for the GOP? Aired on 11/01/19.
Shamelessness From GOP At A Breathtaking Pace | Morning Joe | MSNBC
If you pretend they are talking about trump it makes sense
I fully thought they were talking about him… How sad and scary these tactics.
He did refer to ‘Peloci’ as he:/ He was thinking about trump.
Republicans wanted a vote on impeachment proceedings until they didn’t.
@Shawn Corbin Blah blah blah conspiracy theory blah blah blah.
@Shawn Corbin : Sorry buttwad but I do know the rules. They actually grant Republicans more power than Republicans have ever given Democrats in any investigation where Republicans have been the majority party. But YOU know that.
@Shawn Corbin there’s no powers granted to the chairman without equal and the exact same power given to the republican side. You clearly haven’t read the rules either. Everyone gets 5 minutes each as per normal, except the head (Schiff) can be extended up to 45 minutes. If he does that, then Nunes will also get the same amount of time to question.
The problem for the GOP is Nunes is a clown that will use that 45 minutes crying about process rather then trying to actually move their position forward.
Which other rules are you concerned about?
Rod Allen Fool and liar. Good grief where are you from, Mars?
GOP following soviet propaganda guidelines: fully deflect
“I’m not the puppet. You’re the puppet.”
The US senate is dominated by men-children.
@Space Alien Aww, but when Republicans did the exact same thing (to which they are allowed), where was your whining?
The GOP are using the old “Who smelt it dealt it” tactic again.
MSNBC/CNN followers are clearly TRUMPHOBIC. Why would anyone care what their ignorance thinks?
@The Wiz Well know one cares what you Trumpmaniacs think, that’s for sure. Go back to Fox [cough] News. 🙄🙄🙄
I honestly thought for a second they finally came to their senses and were talking about their own GOP and Trump but then it dawned on me that it’s Devin Nunes speaking.
It’s embarrassing and angering to watch them wind like worms just to keep the part line alive.
Repubs are actively going against our country with their rhetoric. Disgusting!.
Better red than dead lol The GOP is selling out our country !
Steven Arneson You are so misguided my fascist friend. The whistleblower has been exposed and Schiff is in deep Schiff. The IG’s report is about to drop and Durham’s investigation is underway. Why do you think they took valuable air time to talk about conspiracy theories? They are trying to get out in front of these stories. MSNBC is nothing but propaganda.
@Rod Allen I think the ‘aluminum’ foil hat is getting a little tight. <
“…And that could be called ‘The Art of Projection’…” Well said Mika.
@Rod Allen Someone aptly put it – lipstick on a pig. The approved ‘rules’ just allow the Dems to continue their one-sided railroad farce. Schiff dictates everything. I like what Doug Collins said. Schiff himself should be called as a fact witness to answer questions as to how he and his staff were involved in the ‘whistleblower’ scheme.
@Rod Allen https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4YzgZpRDplw
@Rod Allen Republicans wrote the rules. Get killed.
@Maharajji NKB How is it one-sided? Republicans were allowed in all proceedings. They chose not to attend and then “storm” the room. That is idiotic. The approved ‘rules’ were created by the Republicans in previous impeachment inquiries.
“I know you are, but what am I?!”
Such children.
Our Founding Fathers would have spit on these new republicans.
True, and I think we should re-introduce challenging fools to duels.
Abraham Lincoln would disown the Republican party, if he were alive today.
Nice attempt at projection, shill. YOU are fake news, and in good company on this comment section full of people who hate the Constitution. Eh, COMRADE?
GOP ARE GOOD AT ONE THING, IS PROJECTION
Whenever a republican accuses someone else of anything, just know it’s what they are truly guilty of.
@Maharajji NKB I recommend you read the Constitution. And then read the Mueller report and then read the Ukraine call. The Constitution is pretty clear. And it’s real clear that neither you or Trump have read any of it. Unfit.
PROJECTION! You’re not fooling ANYONE, shill. Watch what happens when the IG report AND Durham’s origins investigation brings. The house is going to fall down on the left. People are going to be tried and executed for treason. America has had ENOUGH!!!!!
@J C Enough of your leftist conspiracy theories, shill! Everyone know that it ALUMINUM foil! YOU are fake news.
@Shawn Corbin Well, I guess because I don’t wear the ‘aluminum’ foil hat, I wouldn’t know that. But it’s really sad that you think that I am news. I do, however, look up all my information and don’t base it on any news organization or single outlet. But please, feel free to shed a little light on actual facts sometime. Would help you a great deal.
The crumbling foundation of the “GOP Emperor’s Tower” has begun America!
Gary Speiginer Huh? The Democrats just handed the 2020 election to Trump. You need to turn this propaganda off. You’re being gaslit again. 2 years of Russian collusion propaganda wasn’t enough for you?
@Rod Allen E NATIONAL INTEREST DEC. 7, 2018
The Department of Justice Calls Donald Trump a Felon
Eric is using his father last name to make money
@Rod Allen He is guilty,too
Biden is not the president!
@catalinacurio Trump’s family is rotten. Need to remove them
Trump did on his own without any help, it is him one, two and three.
Shameless republicans. What else is new
Trump is poison.Stop the conspiricy mental illness ,that has taken place in Dumps mind.
The republicans are gaslighting masters, projecting their actions onto others. Man these people are pieces of crap.
The only one man turning the country upside down is their messiah, the Orange buffoon and the almighty Turd named Donald Trump.
@Rod Allen Keep drinking the Kool Aid. When was the last time that you read up about the economy (from any other sources than Fox, Breitbart et al)?
And thus, the assimilation is finally complete.
The GOP “republicans” has morphed into “trumpets”.
Braindead drones.
How “sad” …
How sick.. 🤢🤢🤢😢
“I would like you to do us a favor though.” Can’t put that toothpaste back in the tube.
📣 … & when the 📼 “tape” 🛏 is “leaked” 💧 …
🔊 … 🛑nor can 🇺🇸 Trump put the 🚿 golden~shower ☢ of 🚾 pee 🚽 back ⚕ in the Russian 🇨🇳 prostitute’s bladder. 🚫
And if you don’t fire the prosecutor investigating my son, you’re not getting the billion dollars, you’ve got six hours