Shania Twain on how she overcomes her stage fright

Canadian singer-songwriter Shania Twain opens up her stage fright and how she connects with the audience while performing.
By supporting Trump of course.
You are awesome! 😃
I LIKE Shania! I always have, since the first time I saw her in 1994, singing “Who’s Bed Have Your Boots Been Under” on TV…
She is so gorgeous
Her face ya become very round
Rock on Shania. Pretty Woman.